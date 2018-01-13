Rajesh Murthy quits

The first wicket is down at Infosys, after the new captain of the company, Salil Parekh, picked up the mantle some 10 days ago. Infosys, on Friday announced the exit of its senior executive, Rajesh Murthy, who served as president, after working with the company for more than a quarter century. The company said Murthy was leaving for “personal reasons’’, and he will be relieved by end of this month.

Murthy was responsible for energy, utilities, telecommunications and services verticals in key global markets. He also looked after setting market vision for these segments, creating and implementing strategy and driving growth. He has held senior leadership positions across the businesses. As a business leader of large transformation projects, Rajesh has helped realise compelling value for clients through his deep industry knowledge, coupled with technology experience.

Murthy now joins Sandeep Dadlani, also a president at Infosys, who left the company in June last year. “The board places on record its deep appreciation for his commitment to Infosys over the last 26 years and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours,” said a company statement.

“Salil is talking about further structuring of the company’s strategy and it could also include top level rejig and few more heads may roll,’’ said a former executive of Infosys in Bangalore