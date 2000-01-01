R-Day Special: Armed and dangerous

Garud

President Ramnath Kovind awarded the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award Ashok Chakra to Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala, who laid down his life battling terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year. Nirala is the first Indian Air Force personnel to be awarded the highest gallantry award. He has become a mascot for IAF’s commando force Garud, which was raised only in 2004 for the protection of high value air assets and installations.

But Garuds have grown into an agile outfit also involved in anti-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. On November 18, 2017, Garud detachment went on an offensive in Chanderger village of Bandipora district in J&K to trap terrorists and laid a close quarter ambush. Corporal Nirala positioned himself close to the approach of the terrorist hideout. Six terrorists hiding in the house rushed out shooting indiscriminately at the Garuds. Corporal Nirala retaliated with effective lethal fire and gunned down two terrorists and injured two others. Nirala was hit by a volley of small arms fire but continued to retaliate despite being injured.

Garud is one of the several commando forces raised in India for meeting the challenges posed by terrorism and operating behind enemy lines to launch sudden, surprise and stunning attacks aiming total destruction and decimation. Each of the force has its own specialisation.

The Special Forces

India has a number of specialised commando units that have won laurels for the country. Among those who stand out is army’s para commandos, who have excelled in operating behind enemy lines. The paracommandos displayed their mettle by carrying out operations across the border in Myanmar to destroy militant camps to avenge the killing of around 20 Indian soldiers in Manipur. The daring cross border raid killing an estimated 100 militants in single strike with precision targeting was executed by 21 Para SF, which has earned the distinction of carrying out most complicated operations. The weapons carried by Special Forces commandos vary from operation to operation. Some of the standard weapons include Tavor TAR-21 assult rifle, M4A1 carbine, night vision devices and secured communication sets.

The National Security Guard

The premier anti-terrorist force NSG came into existence in 1984 and since then it has become the single point response for terror strikes. The images of NSG commandos taking on Mumbai attackers are still fresh in the minds of people. While the terrorists were neutralised, the operation also highlighted several lacunas in the functioning and deployment of the force.

After 26/11, the force was modernised with new equipment and redefining of standard operating procedures. The deployment time has been cut short substantially and the unit has been prepared to take on the challenges posed by the modern-day terror groups. NSG is trained to deal threat in land, sea and air. A typical NSG commando carries Glock knife, Glock 17 pistol, Heckler and Koch MP-5A3, MP5A5, MP5K and SIG assault rifles. They wear bullet proof vests, night vision mounted helmets and wireless sets.

Special Protection Group

The Special Protection Group (SPG) guards the Prime Minister. It is also tasked to protect former prime ministers and their families. They appear in trademark safari suits in summer, but on special occasions, the SPY commandos guard the area sporting guns in the open. It was formed in 1988 by an act of parliament. Since then it has involved into a dynamic force acquiring new capabilities to protect the most important government functionary in the country. The SPG takes personnel and officers from the central armed police forces who are re-trained for specialised job at hand. They handle every detail of the Prime Minister’s security and tail him like a shadow, armed with modern weaponry and vehicles that form part of PM’s entourage. The challenges before the SPG are much more than anytime before because of the threat perception about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One of the marked changes seen recently is the replacement of the car that was used to ferry the prime minister. The BMW 7-series, used for years by the Indian Prime Minister, was replaced by Land Rover — a Tata Motors owned brand — last year.

Marcos

These are the marine commandos of the Indian navy which have been based on the US navy seals. They specialise in close combat counter terrorism operations, unconventional warfare, hostage rescue and other threats faced in modern environment. The highly secretive unit of Marcos is also deployed in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Marcos carry 9mm semi automatic pistol, bolt action sniper rifles, Carbine 2A1, AK-103 and Tavor-21 assault rifle.

HELMET

Light bullet-proof Kevlar combat helmet offers special protection against handgun fire

COMMUNICATION

VHF/UHF wireless systems

BULLET-PROOF JACKET

Kevlar bullet-proof vests contain soft armour with positive buoyancy and were specially designed for the special forces operations in an aquatic environment. Floating bullet-proof vests help in swimming with the weight of the equipment

WEAPON

Taser 21 (5.56 mm) assault rifles. They have a firing speed of 750-900 rounds per minute. It is an advanced rifle, which is water proof and weighs less than 4 kg. It has a target range of 400 m

SHORT-RANGE WEAPON

A 9 MM semi-automatic pistol for close combat use

UNIFORM

Fire resistant digital camouflage, a high technology fabric with a water-resistant coating. Protects against fire.

BOOTS

Para boots, lightweight offers firm grip on very type of surface