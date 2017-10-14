Positive cues buoy market

Week that was

The market was buoyant this week and Nifty touched a new high of 10,187 due to an expectation of better Q2 results, strong festive season and ease in GST-led disruption. Additionally, global cues were supportive of this positive trend, while improved economic data – IIP and CPI – also added fuel to the rally.

Positive steps taken by the GST council last week, including relief to small and medium businesses on filing and payment of taxes, eased rules for exporters and reduced tax rates on more than two dozen items, which was welcomed by the market. Additionally, industrial production rose to a nine-month high of 4.3 per cent in August, which suggests that GST-led disruptions are fading. CPI inflation eased to 3.28 per cent and the market was hopeful that a large portion of the detrimental domestic factors are discounted and earnings will revive soon.

Other than core industr­ies, some sectors, which are supporting the market are finance, metals, mining, in­fra, defence and chemicals. The market is expecting an improvement in banks financials given the restructuring from NPA problems, reduced interest cost and improvement in consumer financing. At the same time, government spending and change in policy procedure is benefiting infra and defence sector. Further, global economies (US, Europe and China) are showing signs of improvement which was helping domestic sectors like metals and mining and chemicals due to increase in commodity prices. Better results from IT major TCS and a strong earnings expectation from oil and gas major helped market momentum. Mid and small cap attracted investor attention led by ease in GST rates and stock specific-actions while pharmaceuticals gained after a series of approvals from USFDA.

Week ahead

The domestic market has largely factored in the near-term hiccups in corporate earnings due to GST. Currently, the market is looking at Q2 with a high YoY growth expectation of +6 per cent for Sensex30 and 13 per cent Nifty50. But, as per the historical experience we may end +/-3 per cent than anticipated for Q2 -- Q2 results has started on a positive note led by IT and finance sector, raising investors hope for a good quarter result and festival ecstasy.

(head of research Geojit Financial)