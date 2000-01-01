PolicyBuff: Economic Criminals

What kind of cynical world do we live in? When the government initiating action against corrupt people or companies many of us are used to hearing, reactions like why now? Then the line of quizzing continues with questions as to why against a particular person or organization?

This was precisely the overwhelmingly buzzing reaction after reports of CBI booking Chanda – Deepak Kochhars and Dhoots of Videocon hit the news networks on Thursday.

CBI raids on Kochhars, Dhoots, their companies, accomplices across half a dozen locations and cities also registered a similar reaction. If the Narendra Modi government or CBI had delayed or not acted against ICICI Bank top honchos or their accomplices in Videocon, the obvious conclusion drawn would have been “political cover up”. Some would have even second-guessed on a possible behind the scene compromise deal.

One would not blame the people for viewing everything from negative prism given the political culture or administrative manipulation that has swept into the system over last 60-odd years. Political class over the years has actually groomed and enriched such a system.

This mindset seems to dictate our responses to a particular development or action taken by people at highest levels irrespective of the party in power.

Till she was dismissed summarily, Chanda Kochhar was the reigning queen of the Indian banking industry hobnobbing with the ‘high and mighty’ in the finance ministry, during UPA rule.

Chanda was showcased as Indian banking industry’s poster-woman diva till this government dethroned her for having conspired, cheated, illegally gratified and abused her power as ICICI Bank’s unquestioned top boss. In any discussion of consequence on non-performing assets or sticky loans, state-run banks are portrayed as biggest enterprises of criminals and easy whipping boys for analysts as well as columnists. They are seen as the pinnacle of corruption embodying every irregularity that one can commit in public domain.

But then, why can’t there be equally vehement debate on corruption in private sector, especially in the case of banks, companies, export houses or services providers? Even a hint or news story pointing to inadequacies in the way our private banks are run, may be seen as an affront against liberal capitalistic structure and may not go well with the key players.

Could anyone have imagined that KV Kamath, the former non-executive chairman of ICICI Bank would come under scrutiny in ICICI Bank investigation? Incidentally, Kamath was the non-executive chairman of ICICI Bank when the reported fraud happened leading to bank’s NPAs worth Rs 3250 crore. CBI FIR points the needle of suspicion to a nexus between Kamath, currently chairman of BRICS New Development Bank, Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon group. Unless a larger probe was undertaken the full gravity of bungling within the ICICI Bank, regarded as systemically important institution, may not see light of the day.

Bribes may not have been just Rs 34 crore that CBI FIR pointed to. So, should the CBI have waited for Sri Krishna panel report that’s yet to be submitted to the government? Justice Sri Krishna committee constituted to delve at length into the bank’s irregularities may now take inputs from CBI FIR that’s seen as first milestone pointing to a larger scandal.

Most influential International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde was convicted by a French court for her role as the country’s finance minister in payment of 400 million euros to a friend of the then president Nicholas Sarkozy.

Even if ‘negligence’ could lead to conviction of Lagarde, why not move quickly with the corruption case of Chanda Kochhar? Given the serious charges of quid pro quo arrangement between Dhoots and Kochhars, should Chanda not be put behind bars along with top officials off ICICI Bank that was reportedly hand in glove?

Dhoots reportedly benefited from ICICI Bank largesse in gross violation of Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines and the bank’s credit policy. Its rather surprising that political bosses during June 2009 – October 2011 allowed the bungling in ICICI bank while depositors face the brunt of this criminal negligence. Its rather surprising that none of the political bosses in UPA was named in CBI FIR.

In fact, government action against corruption needs to be viewed more positively instead of crying foul or getting cynical on possible intentions.

When mining barons, filmmakers, sand mafia and promoters of private education societies were raided in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the outcry was ‘political vendetta’.

Every time Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate begin action against suspect corrupt individuals, invariably some motive or the other is attached. Resistance to such action may turn counter-productive in cleansing the system. Outcry notwithstanding, income tax department went ahead with its raids against one single road construction firm close to a top Tamil Nadu politician.

Outcome of these raids silenced these doubting Thomases as Rs 163 crore cash and 100 kilos gold were recovered.

Similarly, a mining baron in Tamil Nadu cried hoarse against IT raids of 2016. But then, over 100 crore amassed before, during and after demonetizing high value currency notes was detected.

These two instances many not be solitary ones where government agencies registered substantive successes in unearthing black money or rounding up economic criminals that flaunted their muscle in the garb of bank bosses, chief executives or even as politicians.

Snooping down on companies playing dirty or individuals that spread the muck need not be scoffed at every time.