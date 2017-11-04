PNB targets cutting down NPAs to 12% this fiscal

Leading public sector banks, Punjab National Bank on Friday posted a 2 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 560.58 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017 on a year-on-year comparison. Notwithstanding the small rise, the bank managed to beat the market and its own estimates which pushed it share price on BSE to close at 5.07 per cent up at Rs 207.30 after rallying 7.4 per cent intra-day. In an interview with Financial Chronicle’s Anjana Das, PNB MD and CEO Sunil Mehta said PNB is well placed for taking on any challenge on credit growth and provisioning on NCLT accounts. Excerpts:

PNB has posted profit. What’s the credit growth now and how is it expected to pan out in the next two quarters and the whole fiscal?

We have done better than net profit projections by the market. Better than even our own projections. Our profits have increased during the current quarter y-o-y and the profit trends are on expected lines. Our domestic credit growth is up 8.8% this quarter y-on-y. We would like to have a higher than this credit growth in the next two quarters.

Your slippages have been checked...

Our fresh slippages have gone down substantially. They’ve come down to Rs 8,000 crore from Rs 11,000 crore in the same the quarter last fiscal.

How do the next two quarters look like?

There are challenges for provisioning requirements because of the NCLT cases, but PNB is right on track against the requirement of Rs 1,800 crore, which was to be made in the current fiscal. We have made provisions for Rs 800 crore during this quarter, although we could have split it in three quarters, and were required to make only Rs 340 crore provision during the current quarter. That gives us cushion adequate enough to made provision even for the next quarter. This is about the 12 accounts referred to by the RBI in its first list to the NCLT for resolution. In the first list of accounts, we have an exposure of Rs 11,000 crore. For the second list, the total exposure is a little less than Rs 6,500 crore. Our additional provisioning requirement is to the tune of Rs 800 crore. But for that, the RBI has given us a deadline of December 13. We’re hopeful that by December 13 many of these accounts will get resolved. Even if they do not and land up at the NCLT, the additional provisioning requirement is just Rs 800 crore for which our bank has adequate cushion.

How does the bank plan to improve its Net Interest Margin (NIM)?

We have a two-pronged approach on this. We are reducing our cost of funds (which is one of the lowest in the industry) to improve the NIM. We are already in the range of 5.1. Additionally, reduction in NPA will automatically improve our yield on advances, which has already gone up during the current quarter. And if the same pace continues, we will able to sustain our NIM.

What’s your target on cutting down on gross NPAs? How do you plan to do that?

Right now, our gross NPAs are 13.31 per cent, down from 13.63 per cent. We want to cut down our NPAs to the 12 per cent minimum in 2017-18. A recourse to NCLT is not the only option. We have already strengthened our mechanism. Our major recovery is coming from the smaller accounts for which we have launched two OTS schemes. One of the schemes, which was available till September 30, has been extended up to 31 December.

What are the plans on selling non-core assets in the current fiscal?

We have a board approval for selling our partial stake in PNB Housing Finance if the market conditions are good, then we may sell a part of the stake and monetise.

What’s the QIP size you are looking to raise in the current fiscal?

We have permission to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore. We may raise Rs 5,000 crore QIP or follow-on public issue depending on the market conditions in FY18.