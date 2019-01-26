The pie in the Ladakh sky

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has announced a grand plan of setting up large solar capacities in Ladakh and Kargil. This plan was originally envisaged in the time of Farooq Abdullah (who was incidentally from the same state) and has been in planning for long. It is noteworthy that the government has finally come out with concrete steps and timelines for this.

Old-timers in the power sector always reminisce wistfully on the mention of two aspirational stories in the power sector – hydropower in Arunachal, and solar power in Ladakh. The similarities are many, both in the potential and in the reasons for failure thus far. Ladakh is also considered an area of incredibly high solar insolation since cloud cover is negligible and clear sunlight for almost the whole year. This is very similar to Arunachal that has abundant hydro resources. Further, the case for both is built around national security, that significant investments in the region would ensure strong road and rail infrastructure, and this would keep the border areas secure.

However, the case for both is flawed for many reasons. Ladakh, like Arunachal, has very poor land titles and does not provide an easy method for land acquisition. In this particular case, the government has suggested that land would be made available by “hill councils” on a low-priced annual lease. The legal standing of these hill councils, their ability to stand by a legally binding contract for 30 years, and the comfort of the investors to go by these leases, is a matter of concern.

Further, insurance companies feel uncomfortable insuring large assets located in frontier areas. Without adequate insurance, investors and lenders would be uncomfortable taking financial exposure. Finally, the construction costs in such frontier regions are enormous. It is well known that construction in Ladakh is possible only for 5-6 months in a year, and the entire plant will have to be commissioned in this time period. Any delays would result in pushover to the next month, resulting in high interest and idling costs. In general, one can expect that the cost of construction of a solar plant in Ladakh would be double the cost of construction in a state like Rajasthan. This would directly translate to high tariffs, resulting in pushback from states to buy such expensive power.

Another important area of concern with the Ladakh plan is that there is no load centre in the vicinity. The power needs to be wheeled down to the gangetic plains and the populous states of Haryana, UP and Delhi in order to be consumed. This puts enormous reliance on transmission network, and their ability to withstand extreme weather conditions in the Ladakh / Kashmir region. It would be an expensive affair to lay transmission lines through such extreme terrains. In totality, the Ladakh scheme seems to be primarily a transmission project, involving the laying of large capacity transmission lines through extreme conditions, rather than a mega solar project.

The most important case against this scheme is that there is no necessity for such an enormous investment in solar and transmission lines in Ladakh when abundant land is available in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. States like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are also making efforts to identify lands for large solar parks. The government of India has also come out with a policy for solar parks enabling developers to aggregate land and offer it to solar projects.

Further, the larger direction of the solar sector is also towards smaller power stations – rooftop and captive solar plants for industries and homes. Such an ambitious plan in a frontier region which is not in line with international trends in this regard is not only worrisome, but also wasteful.

