Oil & Gas A year of consolidation

Rising from the depths of $40 a barrel, international crude prices have surged sharply around this time last year. On the back of a production cut by OPEC, oil rallied 45 per cent to hit the $55-mark at the beginning of 2017. While much of this year has been a period of stability and consolidation for global oil prices, the spike in the last two months – with crude prices touching $60+ in December – is indicative of firming oil prices, and an impending change in the economic dynamics.

Closer home, after staying firm through the year, the Indian crude basket has shot up sharply in the past few weeks. The 30 per cent rise from record lows has already sent alarm bells ringing for the country’s economy. With India importing 4.4 million barrels of crude oil per day to meet 82 per cent of its oil demand, the country’s economic fortunes continue to be closely linked to international oil prices. Given that renewable energy is only expected to make a small fraction of our energy portfolio in the coming years, our dependence on crude oil will only increase further, at an unprecedented rate.

Domestic Dip

This unprecedented dependence on oil imports and the resultant economic instability is reflective of India’s limited success in ensuring its energy security. While the need of the hour is to create an eco-system to encourage domestic production and cut down dependence on imports with a sustained, targeted approach, the reality has not kept pace with the good intentions. India’s domestic oil and gas production touched a five-year low in 2016-2017, dropping more than 20 per cent to just 68 million tonne – and way lesser than the 86 million tonne output back in 2012. The country’s import dependence for crude shot up simultaneously to a five-year high of 83.4 per cent, according to data from the oil ministry’s arm Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The consistent upward trend in the global crude oil prices has further complicated the problem for India on the economic front as well. Oil ministry estimates indicate that the value of crude import is expected to touch $88 billion in 2017-18 as compared to $70 billion in 2016-17. In rupee terms, this jump could be as much as 22 per cent to Rs 5.75 lakh crore, assuming that the price of crude remains at $55/barrel and the exchange rate is Rs 65/dollar. With crude prices already going north of $60, the eventual impact of rising oil prices will be much more on the country’s economy, directly as well as indirectly.

While the government has made conscious efforts to in the year gone by to boost the country’s energy security, the rising prices and the rising demand for oil and gas threaten to make the challenge even more daunting in the years ahead. Conservative estimates by industry bodies indicate that India’s need for oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 per cent to 458 Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) by 2040, while demand for energy will more than double in the same period, even as the economy is firm on its path for a five-fold growth from its current size by 2040. To meet this kind of robust demand and successfully fulfill the economic objectives, the country needs a dedicated approach to energy security, and at the core of this initiative will be efforts to encourage domestic production of oil and gas.

Early Indicators

While the Government has taken some positive decisions in the year gone by, the dynamic goal of energy security entails departure from the old path and necessitates some bold policy decisions that will encourage new investments and new explorations. In the wake of recent OPEC decision to resort to production cuts, crude oil prices have started moving up. Though it is difficult to predict whether this is a sustained or temporary trend, the immediate outcome is a negative impact on domestic producers of crude oil who have been at a disadvantage with a 20 per cent ad valorem cess and are now saddled with a much higher cess on every barrel they produce.

Meanwhile, in March 2017, government of India accorded an in-principle nod to a policy that allows extension to the production sharing contracts (PSCs) for pre-NELP (New Exploration Licensing Policy) oil and gas exploratory blocks for further 10 years on mutual agreement basis.

The extension of PSCs for the Pre-NELP exploration blocks was certainly a welcome step.

However, the clause of 10 per cent addition in the profit petroleum will put immense pressure on the producers. The industry hopes that the government would look into this matter soon.

Policy Push

Back in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the target to bring down India’s import dependence on oil and gas by at least 10 per cent by 2022. If this goal has to be achieved, the government needs to take proactive steps in boosting domestic production and cutting reliance on imports. Import dependence will keep rising, unless significant new discoveries are made. Only one-third of the potential oil bearing areas have been explored so far and geologists predict vast amount of undiscovered oil in India. The government’s Hydrocarbon Exploration Licensing Policy (HELP) is a step in the right direction, encouraging companies to explore through open acreage licensing and allowing explorers to get market-driven prices. The initiative has opened up 2.8 million square kilometres for new explorations and the revenue sharing model promises pricing freedom for the oil and gas produced.

Low oil prices have affected the upstream industry worldwide curtailing exploration and development activities, the impact of which according to experts may be felt in coming years.

Governments in many countries have responded by easing fiscal terms and cutting taxes to incentivise the industry. However, for the Indian upstream industry not only the low oil prices but an unfavourable fiscal framework severely affects its ability to invest in complex oil and gas projects exploration and development projects. The country needs investments to the tune of $100 billion to significantly increase domestic production. With investments in the Indian upstream oil and gas sector hitting a plateau, fresh investments are an absolute imperative and the time for the government to act is now.

Cairn Commitment

Even in the face of a challenging environment, Vedanta Cairn is committed to perform – to produce more for the country, which is largely energy deficient. We are focused to invest in the latest and advanced technology that not only will help us to increase the production but also hopefully explore the untapped resource base. The result of our consistent effort is vindicated by the fact that record production levels across several of businesses were met this year. There has been successful ramp up from Mangala EOR with production level of 56,000 BEOPD in Q4 at Cairn-Oil & Gas. Vedanta Cairn has plans to make further investments in its Barmer fields and the company is also considering a technology partnership to maximise the output. There are five projects that we are working on —the Raageshwari Deep Gas (RDG) project; the enhanced oil recovery (EOR) programme at Aishwariya fields, the EOR programme at Bhagyam and Barmer Hill and Aishwariya Barmer Hill, which is a tight oil. Besides these we are also looking at on-shore and off-shore exploration.

We plan to invest $1 billion in new projects – a firm step to fulfill our commitment of producing 50 per cent of India’s domestic oil & gas output.

Regulating Cess

The Industry needs government’s support in regulating the Cess regime. The cess on crude oil was introduced as a temporary measure back in 1974 when the Oil Industry (Development) Act provided for its collection to part-fund domestic exploration. Today, 43 years on, cess on domestic crude oil continues long after it has outlived its utility. Cess was originally levied at Rs 60 per tonne in July 1974 and subsequently revised from time to time. During 2005-06, when crude oil prices rose sharply from an average of $40 per barrel to $60 per barrel, the OID

Cess was raised from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500 per tonne in March 2006. The cess incurred by producers is not recoverable from refineries and, thus, forms part of the cost of production of crude oil. Again, when crude shot up to over $100 per barrel in 2012, the rate of cess was increased by the government to Rs 4,500 per tonne, effectively linking the cess rate to prevailing crude oil prices. Waking to the situation, the government attempted to give some relief to the industry in the union budget of February 2016 by connecting cess to an ad valorem regime and making it 20 per cent of the per-barrel cost. But the relief was too little, too late. The 20 per cent cess rate provided limited benefit for a temporary period only till crude oil prices were moderate. Regulation of the cess is must to spur more confidence and bring in more investment to the sector.

Way Forward

For the Indian upstream industry, the steep rate of cess severely affects its ability to invest in complex, capital-intensive oil exploration and development projects. The country needs significant investments to the tune of $100 billion over the next few years to increase domestic production substantially. Exploration and development drilling in India is at record lows and it is important to stimulate exploration investments to ensure future energy security. Cess places domestic crude oil producers at a significant disadvantage vis-à-vis imported crude oil, which does not attract duties. This levy, thus, is against the very spirit of Make in India and needs an immediate amendment. A Parliamentary Committee headed by Shri Prahlad Joshi has also recommended that cess should be halved to make it more practical and effective. If domestic oil producers have to fulfill PM Modi’s vision to increase production and reduce import dependence by 10 per cent by 2022, the least they need is a level-playing field and a rational tax regime.

The upcoming union budget will be an opportunity for the government to iron out the flaws plaguing the domestic oil exploration industry and set an aggressive tone for boosting oil yields that will benefit the nation by cutting imports significantly.

(The author is the chief executive officer of Vedanta Cairn Oil & Gas)