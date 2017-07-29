Nitish wins facile trust vote after ugly debate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comfortably won the crucial trust vote 131-108 on Friday, after a vitriol-filled debate during which he defended his decision to return to the NDA fold, saying the opposition should not teach him a lesson in secularism.

The result of the floor test, a day after he took office for the sixth time, jettisoning the RJD and embracing former ally BJP, was a foregone conclusion given the numerical superiority of the bloc supporting his government. Four members in the 243-member house could not vote, reducing the total strength of the house during the trust vote to 239. With the effective strength of the House reduced to 239 during voting, Bihar’s new government needed 120 votes to win the confidence vote.

Replying to the debate on the confidence vote, Kumar tore into the likes of Lalu Prasad and others, who criticised him for returning to the NDA fold. “People should not teach me lessons in secularism. Secularism is to be practised. I cannot be with people, who commit the sin of amassing property through corrupt means while hiding behind the shield of secularism,” he said. In his brief 10-minute speech, Kumar said, “I asked him (Tejaswi) to explain his position on graft allegations against him, but he was not in a position to respond.”

Earlier, soon after Kumar moved the motion seeking confidence of the House, a rancorous debate ensued, with Tejaswi Yadav mounting an all-out attack on him, calling his decision to join hands with the BJP betrayal with the people of Bihar. “Nitish Kumar made me a mohra (pawn) to build his image. The entire action (of seeking his resignation) was just an excuse so he could go with BJP,” Yadav, who along with his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and mother Rabri Devi have been made an accused in the hotels-for-land scandal case, said.

The four MLAs who could not vote on Friday included RJDs Raj Ballabh Yadav, who is in jail. Anand Shankar Pandey of BJP is undergoing treatment outside Bihar. Sudarshan of the Congress turned up for voting, but by then the doors of the lobbies had been closed for the division vote. Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary did not participate in the voting. CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi did not take part in the voting as both are members of the Legislative Council.