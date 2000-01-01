Newsmaker: Yadav helmsman in winter

It had been a dream beginning. In early 1974, when he joined the JP movement as a students’ union leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav had displayed the promise of a fiery politician with his heart in the right place. He had a humble background, in the mould of a rebel and had shown outstanding organisational capabilities. As president of Patna

University Students’ Union he had brought together over 300 student leaders from across the state where they discussed everything from rising food prices and unemployment to tuition fees, poor quality of hostel food and the prices of text-books. It led to the formation of the Bihar Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti, which became the potent weapon that Jayaprakash Narayan used to challenge Indira Gandhi.

Against the backdrop of what he eventually became, and destroyed himself, it had been a fairytale beginning. He was a Yadav, but that identity was not important at the time and he did not use it. His anti-Congressism and Socialist leanings stood out, and he showed an inclination for working with everybody. The Bihar Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti was dominated by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the RSS-affiliated students’ body, but he was a part of it. In due course, he joined the Janata Party. From where he had started to the win in 1990 that catapulted him to the chief ministership, he had taken a giant leap forward. His Yadav background in mind, his supporters would liken him to an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

On Wednesday, as he was convicted in the third fodder scam case in quick succession and to five years’ rigorous imprisonment, it was almost impossible to relate Lalu as he is now to the fearless student leader of 1974 who was JP’s associate, and later the newly-minted chief minister of 1990 riding the crest of a historic mandate – historic because of his meteoric rise, the fact that he was entirely self-made and in that sense a political newbie. Over the last few weeks, as the long arm of the law caught up with him, Yadav became only a caricature of himself, defiant at times, court jester at others and carping politician in parts. It was a pitiably unconfident show – a far cry from the firebrand chief minister who had put LK Advani under preventive detention in Samastipur on September 23, 1990 and stopped the Somnath to Ayodhya rath yatra – that failed to prevent his jail terms.

His fall is no ordinary defeat. Yadav has been a larger-than-life figure in OBC politics, one of the two principal beneficiaries of the Mandal Commission report, apart from Uttar Pradesh’s Mulayam Singh Yadav. Alongside the Uttar Pradesh leader, he crafted the Muslim-Yadav vote bank. To that he added the Dalits, many years before Mayawati thought up innovative social combinations. It was an example of creative electoral math that kept his party in power for 15 years despite his legal troubles. Yadav’s troubles had started in the 1990s. That was the doing of another feisty player, the small and spunky newspaper published from Ranchi, 'Prabhat Khabar', which revealed details of the murky goings-on in the state’s animal husbandry department. Jharkhand had still not been carved out of Bihar at the time. It was only a matter of time before the government and the investigation agencies got into the act, and they did. In this case, it was the government of PV Narasimha Rao.

In 1997, he surrendered before the CBI in what came to be known as the fodder scam after installing his wife Rabri Devi as chief minister in a farcical succession that sought to perpetuate dynasty and simultaneously demanded loyalty of his supporters to validate it. Yadav’s denouement from canny politician to fringe politician, courted by neither of the two big parties is the result of his own follies and a succession of farces. Ruling one of the India’s most backward states, he proclaimed himself to be development agnostic. At one famous speech in backward Begusarai, he warned people against having roads because the rich would come driving their cars and run over their children.

Repeated electoral victories on the back of this retrogressive agenda evidently went to his head. Somewhere along the line, it lost its innocence because crime became an insidious element in his politics. Patna, at the height of his power presented a picture perfect image of lawlessness. Buffaloes were tethered outside the high court. Goons roamed freely on Boring Road and Fraser Road in Patna. You could own property, but only at the pleasure of the Janata Dal goons. At election time, car owners took to ingenious ways to hide their vehicles because one of Yadav’s men could just drop in and demand the keys, by right.

Bihar in those days was considered the wild west of India. It became synonymous with rigging in elections and poll violence. This was one state where the writ of the Election Commission did not run, even though TN Seshan, a man with a reputation for toughness, was the chief election commissioner. Weapons were freely used and ballot boxes were stuffed with votes favouring Yadav.

He introduced humour as another dimension to his politics. There were times when he did not spare himself. He would say how Yadavs, from the herdsman community, were not picky about names. Which was why he was named Lalu, the Uttar Pradesh stalwart was called Mulayam, and his wife and her sister named Rabri and Jalebiya. He named his daughter Misa, after the infamous Maintenance of Internal Security Act under which he was sent to jail during the emergency. However, by the time his sons were born, some sort of sanskritisation had been initiated in the family – he named them Tejaswi and Tej Pratap.

Politically, he used humour to trivialise allegations against him. Once, when he was asked whether he had abused his position as chief minister to travel by his official helicopter for election campaigning, he dismissed the question saying the helicopter was a machine, and needed to run often. The subtext of the remark was his cavalier attitude to corruption charges, somehow believing in his own invincibility. All this was done with disdain, and no effort was made to cover up the tracks. That contributed to his fall. In due course, his legal troubles compromised his anti-Congressism and he came closer to them, becoming Union railways minister in UPA-I. That association ended with a fresh bout of legal wrangles for him ahead of UPA-II.

Yadav is now in jail, but for Bihar’s canniest politician, it might be too early to write him off. In 2005, when his party was voted out after 15 years in power, many had dismissed his return. In November 2015, he led the Bihar mahagathbandhan – which is now dead — to power. His is the single largest party in the state assembly. That position has not been weakened. For those who know him, the Yadav helmsman could yet have a few fights left in him.

