Newsmaker: When the stock is high

The markets have been on a roll and Indian stocks have reaped huge returns for investors in recent and current times. The current rally has its roots in the time Narendra Modi was selected to be the Bharatiya Janata Party’s prime ministerial candidate in mid-2013. The SENSEX gained 13.70 per cent in the period between August and December that year. The one big reason for that was the conviction that under Mode, the BJP would not only win the elections but also form a stable government.

Stock markets are the barometer of an economy and India is no exception. Markets discount the future and live on expectations and hope. Reality and the current situation are already a thing of the past.

The market had their best performance in calendar year 2014 when they gained almost 30 per cent. After becoming Prime Minister in May 2014 and riding the wave of expectations, things changed significantly and in the next two years the markets did virtually nothing with negative returns of 5.03 per cent in 2015 and 1.95 per cent in calendar year 2016.

2017 is yet another year where expectations have changed. Demonetisation and implementation of GST have changed the future outlook of the country and the way stock markets are looked at by investors and various stake holders. The ‘juggernaut’ is rolling and simply crushing anyone who dares to come in its way. Two things have changed post demonetisation. Firstly, the awareness amongst retail and small investors that stock market returns are significantly superior and higher than traditional savings instruments. Second, the spate of primary issues where the number of applications increased significantly making allotment difficult. However, these issues returned significant amounts of money for successful applicants.

The issue from D Mart, the popular retail chain run by investor R. Damani, saw its stock price list with 100 per cent gains and is now quoting at three times the issue price in just under six months. The issue from CDSL is quoting at 2.5 times the issue price after touching thrice the price in just under a month. The number of applications from retail investors has increased from under 10 lakh a year ago to 22 lakh in the recent issues. Going forward, this number would increase as the awareness about the markets and the success stories of successful applicants become more pronounced.

Inflows into mutual funds began at Rs 4,000 crore monthly at the beginning of the year and by July have already touched Rs 6,000 crore monthly. These are figures which have never been heard of before. And nobody is complaining. Ever since the good old days when UTI or Unit Trust of India used to market it flagship scheme ULIP 64, which was ever so popular and had to be wound up as a disaster, one has not seen such a response. This surge in liquidity is helping in countering any potential selling which may come from FII’s. While it has not happened in the current calendar year it would we worth watching if and when such a situation arises.

This liquidity is the biggest driver of our markets and even though they have become very expensive on the valuation front, investors are shrugging this off. Almost every single index whether it a benchmark index or sectoral index, is at a new high. Two sectors are particularly under pressure and they are the pharmaceutical or healthcare index and the IT index. They have problems of their own and, coincidentally, both originate in the US. In one case it is the US FDA issue and in the other it is H1B visa issue.

Recent events in Bihar and the change in government would give bulls new ammunition in their war against the bears in the market. The general election of 2019 would now be talked about as a non-event and people would discount the same as being one where no opposition exists. The issue about corporate earnings which is still evading the performance from most companies would be pushed back by a few quarters on account of headwinds from GST implementation, destocking by trade and so on.

Are there any concerns going forward for the market? Correction in the interim is overdue and would probably be happening even as I write this article. This is not the end of the market and having risen over 20 per cent in the current calendar year with roughly half in the first three months and little less than half in the next four months, it appears to be another rocking performance. Taking the worst case scenario going forward, markets would consolidate and spend the next few months in just consolidating without any significant gains or losses. Mega ticket primary issues are slated in the coming two quarters and would, to a large extent, suck out the liquidity which is there in the markets currently. Also, while people look at the SIP inflows, one figure which is ignored is the regular sale by small investors on the bourses. Is the retail investor selling his shares and investing the proceeds through mutual funds valuing their expertise more than his own? Only time will tell.

The behemoth that is the stock exchange has generated huge returns over the last few years and is likely to do well going forward. The biggest caution is when people put past returns on a spreadsheet and begin to extrapolate.