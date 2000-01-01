Newsmaker: Voice of dissent with strong resonance

Where majority prevails, voices of dissent have the strongest resonance. In differing with his fellow judges on key issues, Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud has allowed a ray of hope to filter through the shut doors of the highest pedestal of justice that has barely emerged from the shadow of a discomforting showdown.

Chandrachud was not among the four most senior judges who went public with their grievances with the chief justice, yet he has made a distinct impression through his judgments in recent months.

The words flowing from his pen have even overturned pronouncements of his father Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud — who has been the longest serving CJI — freeing some forms of social behaviour from criminality and addressing fundamental questions.

Last year, Justice Chandrachud wrote the lead verdict to include privacy in the list of fundamental rights, correcting a previous judgment to which senior Chandrachud was party to. He overruled his father's judgment again last week to decriminalise adultery. In 1985, his father had dismissed a petition challenging section 497 of Indian Penal Code dealing with adultery. “The law in adultery is a codified rule of patriarchy,” Justice DY Chandrachud wrote adding that, “respect for sexual autonomy must be emphasised. Marriage does not preserve ceiling of autonomy. Section 497 perpetrates subordinate nature of woman in a marriage”.

Days later, he refused to endorse Aadhaar as constitutional even when the five-judge bench he represented found the unique identification system to be valid.

Chandrachud caught the eye as he used some harsh words describing Aadhaar as a fraud on the Constitution. “Identity is necessarily a plural concept. The Constitution also recognises a multitude of identities through the plethora of rights that it safeguards,” he said.

“The entire Aadhaar programme, since 2009, suffers from constitutional infirmities and violations of fundamental rights. The enactment of the Aadhaar Act does not save the project. The Aadhaar Act, the Rules and Regulations framed under it, and the framework prior to the enactment of the Act are unconstitutional.”

Even though he was a dissenting voice, the strong words in his judgments left the debate on Aadhaar open ended. The Harvard Law School alumnus dissented again on Friday in the judgment on the Bhima Koregaon unrest arrests. Differing from chief justice Dipak Mishra and justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, justice Chandrachud said that “voices of opposition cannot be muzzled because it’s dissent. Deprivation of liberty cannot be compensation”.

Not only that, he came down heavily on the Maharashtra police for using electronic media to shape public opinion. “If the court does not stand by liberty, dignity and dissent, it may as well compose a requiem for these rights,” said justice Chandrachud. But the SC bench in 2-1 verdict asked the five activists arrested by Maharashtra police for instigating violence in Bhima Koregaon to face the law and refused to form an SIT.

In a deeply divided polity, justice Chandrachud’s dissent in the Bhima Koregaon case was hailed by those opposed to the ruling dispensation. But it was soon pointed out that he was also part of the bench that had rejected an independent probe into the death of judge Loya.

However, he is also part of the historic judgments that decriminalised homosexuality and opened the door of Kerala’s Sabarimala temple to menstruating women. “Prohibition on women is due to non-religious reasons, and is a grim shadow of discrimination going on for centuries,” he said agreeing with the bench.

His pronouncements on making homosexuality legal were equally emphatic. Justice Chandrachud called section 377 “Macaulay’s legacy” and that it was difficult to right a wrong by history but a course for future can be set. He certainly has set the court for the future. The minority view today can become majority in future.