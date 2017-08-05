Newsmaker: A teacher and administrator

It is no secret that Arvind Panagariya’s first love is teaching. People close to him say he would rather spend time with his students than ponder over how best to put economic principles to practice as an administrator. Yet, there was surprise all round when he quit as the first deputy chairman of Niti Aayog, the new avatar of the erstwhile Planning Commission, that has become the main advisor to the government on policy matters.

On August 1, Panagariya revealed plans to leave Niti Aayog to pursue his full time teaching role as professor of Indian political economy at Columbia University. As details slowly emerged of his shock resignation, it transpired that on July 26 he wrote a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to be relieved of his responsibilities from August 31.

News of Panagariya’s resignation had come only hours after he had chaired the Advisory Group meeting of Niti Aayog on re-integration of states. But insiders said that he had time and again indicated his keenness to return to academia. Back in May, Panagariya first indicated to the Prime Minister that he wanted to return to the United States and to teaching once again as Columbia University was not extending his leave. Later, in his letter to Modi, he also cited his wife’s desire to be with their children in the United States as another reason for being relieved.

What followed were several rounds of talks between top government functionaries and Panagariya to resolve the issue. Suggestions also came from Prime Minister’s principal secretary Nripendra Misra to renegotiate with Columbia University for longer leave so that he could stay back longer. In order to make a last ditch effort to keep him with the government, Misra met Panagariya at the Niti Aayog offices just days before the announcement to quit, but in vain.

Panagariya will end his two and half years with Aayog on August 31 but his mark on the newly-created body is expected to stay. With his sheer intellect and perseverance he guided the new baby from scratch and gradually built its importance in the government. Some market-friendly ideas suggested by Panagariya, especially on privatisation of PSUs, lateral entry of professionals in government, adoption of genetically-modified crops and expansion of labour reforms, have now become the guiding principles for the government policy matters. Panagariya also worked tirelessly to initiate reform on health and education.

Obvious choice

On the recommendation of his fellow colleague and guru at Columbia University, Jagdish Bhawati, Panagariya became Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s obvious choice for Niti Aayog on January 5, 2015. This was not surprising given Panagariya’s support to Modi and his policies ever since Modi’s days in Gujarat as its chief minister.

In newspaper articles written by Panagariya then, he supported Gujarat’s industrialisation under Modi, agricultural development and overall growth and used the state’s data to make the controversial claim that Gujarat boasted of the lowest poverty ratio for Muslims in rural areas. Interestingly, however, he was honoured with the Padma Vibhusan in 2012 by the previous United Progressive Alliance government, showing much wider acceptance to ideas and economic philosophy.

Panagariya was initially offered the RBI governorship, which he politely refused suggesting that he wanted to help the country devise policies that helped improve the life of common man rather than finalising monetary policy.

At the Niti Aayog, though, he did not have a smooth run to begin with. First, there was a question about the stature of Niti Aayog vice chairman. It was earlier considered just below that of a cabinet minister but later wider support for Panagariya within the government ensured that the post got full cabinet rank as was the case in erstwhile Planning Commission. Then, he came under fire for suggesting radical changes in the policies related to foreign direct investment in retail sector, adoption of genetically modified crops and labour reforms. The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch has in the past made scathing attacks on the think-tank claiming it was more concerned about corporates. Similar views have also been expressed by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the outfit with its umbilical cord attached with the Sangh Parivar.

Some sections ascribe this constant pressure from extreme right wing outfits as the prime reason for Panagariya’s exit. But, people close to him said that such attacks did not affect him at all and, undeterred, he fielded policy prescriptions that were in the best interests of the country. This is how the Air India’s privatisation and strategic disinvestment in PSUs took shape. Also, despite opposition on the ground, he also favoured adoption of GM crops for farmer­s.

He did not hesitate either in opposing a government prescription he thought was not in the larger interest of the country. This is why he junked the idea of universal basic income floated by chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian in the Economic Survey for FY17 as it would bloat the country’s expenditure well beyond its means without delivering perceptible gains.

Workaholic

A workaholic, Panagariya aims to complete all pending work before he demits his office. This would mean that the draft report of the 15-year perspective plan would be readied. He has been at the forefront of resolving the issue of NPAs in the banking segment and shot off two letters to the Prime Minister to expedite policy prescriptions to rid the banks of this problem.

In the course of his work at Niti Aayog, he did not shy away from expressing his dissatisfaction at the tardy pace of disinvestments by DIPAM despite cabinet approval. The government also gave enough ammunition of Niti Aayog to frame policies that benefited the banking sector and pushed it to come out with a paper on bank consolidation that had become the basis on how PSU banks mergers would happen.

Panagariya’s exit will create a vacuum that would be difficult to fill. Only time will tell who will fit into his shoes.