Newsmaker: The Roshan-Ranaut rip-roar

This probably will find a spot right next to ‘Who killed Aarushi Talwar?’ – the other question that still has the nation wanting to know after nine years now. Who’s telling the truth? Is it Hrithik Roshan? Or is it Kangana Ranaut? By the way things are being rustled up and served to the gossip hungry public, don’t expect an answer to it any time soon, if ever.

Just recently, the feminists amongst us ended up giving a standing ovation to Ranaut for kicking the hornet’s nest afresh with her interviews to 'Aap ki Adalat' and Barkha Dutt – so enamoured were they of her guts to tackle the rules that apply for women only, that they were willing to overlook the fact that quite conveniently, Ranaut’s latest film, her riskiest yet, 'Simran', was all set to play. They haven’t even settled themselves back in their seats, in comes the gentleman, who finally – with an added and re-added emphasis on finally so that the din around the now infamous Twitter of his, in which he said he’d rather date the Pope and with which he began the game really – broke his “silence” on national television with measured words, gently prodded on by none other than Arnab Goswami.

No, it’s not over yet, said the man, I am the victim who refuses to be the victim. Just as we grabbed our bags of popcorn and settled ourselves comfortably for some mother lode of gossip, er, information, to counter those doled out by Ranaut – after all, Rakesh Roshan did tell us last year that when his son finally tells his side of the story the world will be “shocked” -- Roshan went all coy on us. He advised the world to go back to what they were doing after ranting for 1:52:28 on TV. But not before promising that the truth will come out one day. (Much like his film climaxes, we say: all that build up over nothing.) The world, by the way, is not shocked. The story, it seems, can only go two ways: what he said versus what she said.

If you are coming late for the party and wondering why Roshan is begging us "not to take his side" – where were you? In Timbuktu, we are told, Indian television channels get a direct telecast – the details in a nutshell. It is generally believed, but not proven, that Ranaut and Roshan began their affair while they were shooting for 'Krrish 3', in 2013, when Roshan was still married to Sussanne Khan.

Her version of the story: And when Roshan got divorced, apparently Roshan promised marriage to Ranaut but started to play the field. When confronted, he backtracked. Meanwhile, Ranaut becomes the Queen of Bollywood, and, according to her, Roshan begged for forgiveness and both got back together. But Ranaut’s stardom became the kebab-mein-haddi and both split. His version: who is Ranaut? Oh, you mean the girl who acted with me in 'Kites' and 'Krissh 3'? She is very professional. Personally, I don’t know her at all…

The general public, who were given access to a barb here and tweet there, were happy enough to play the guessing game. After all, that is what they were doing ever since Bollywood became an institution and Raj Kapoor wooed Nargis. But one such barb – the one in which Ranaut alluded to a silly ex – turned the tide: Roshan slapped Ranaut with a legal notice and before long the general public was getting up to read highlighted portions of the alleged emails of Ranaut. Apparently, all along Ranaut was a stalker sending 1,439 emails in all to Roshan. For a good measure of suspense, a mystery fake Roshan was also thrown in the mix. Ranaut, of course, was not going to take this lying down. She claimed that Roshan sent all those messages to himself from her email id. He claimed that she was mentally ill, Asperger syndrome to be exact. From icky the battle turned to downright murky.

That was in 2016. There was a bit of a lull as the respective lawyers took up the fight behind the scenes and both the stars got busy with shooting their films and, in Ranaut’s case, “the nepotism”. And then 'Simran' happened. To promote which Ranaut turned to the media who inevitably asked the obvious. Thus began the RRII. Ranaut now claims that the case is decided in her favour as the cyber crime cell could not trace a fake Roshan. Meanwhile, Roshan claims that Ranaut has much to hide because she hasn’t submitted all her devices to the police. So on and so forth.

What next? No one really knows. Only one thing is for sure: never in the history of Bollywood did we have a battle as dirty as that of Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. That leaves us with just one option: You can take sides if you want. Stand by either ‘Roshan-the-gentl­ eman’, who clarified in the beginning of his interview that what he was about to do is ‘not a graceful act at all’ before tearing Ranaut apart. Or stand by ‘watch-out-I am-Ranaut’, who is unapologetic about her alleged sins as a woman and takes on the Badshahs of Bollywood with such aplomb. Go on take your pick.

jemima.raman@mydigitalfc.com