Newsmaker: Picking up the gauntlet

Ravneet Gill is the new managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank and is expected to join the Bank latest by March 1, 2019 for a period of three years. Gill succeeds Rana Kapoor, co-founder MD and CEO of the Bank whose term ends on January 31 after the central bank denied him an extension.

Gill, 56, has been the CEO of Deutsche Bank’s India operations since 2012. He will be taking over at a time when investors have been punishing Yes Bank’s stock since last September amid growing concerns over corporate governance issues, asset quality concerns, resignations (of three board members in November) followed by a ratings downgrade by international rating agency Moody’s Investors Service. The stock has fallen 33 per cent since September. Besides restoring investor confidence in the Bank, diversifying its asset base toward retail banking, Gill will also have to shore up profitability. Soon after taking charge, Gill will have limited time to ensure that the Bank is able to successfully raise $ one billion through a QIP issue before June. He may be instrumental in swinging cross-border transactions and other structured product solutions on to Yes Bank owing to his deep relations, which would aid profitability.

Says Asutosh Kumar Mishra, head of research at domestic brokerage house Ashika Stock Broking, “Yes Bank is short of capital and urgently needs to raise money. While currently it has the RBI approval to raise $1 billion through QIP, that permission expires by June. So the first key challenge for Ravneet Gill would be to be able to raise money successfully through the QIP issue before June. Secondly, he will have to clear the misconceptions around the bank’s asset quality and shore up profitability.”

Besides Gill’s appointment, the Bank also announced its third quarter results on Thursday that were below analysts estimates. Yes Bank registered 7 percent fall in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,001 crore against Rs 1,076.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The Q3 provisions were high as the bank recognised part of Infra Conglomerate account (IL&FS SPV exposure) as NPA. The slippages rose to Rs 2297crore versus Rs 1632crore QOQ. Gross NPAs jumped 33 per cent QOQ to Rs 5158crore in Q3. The Bank said they are yet to receive FY18 supervision report from RBI.

Nilanjan Karfa equity analyst at Jefferies said, “The operating profit was flat yoy (25 per cent below our estimates) driven by flat NIM sequentially, slower corporate growth and bond hedge losses, reflects the turbulent balance sheet to income transmission, to conserve capital. This may continue for another 2-3 quarters or till capital is raised. We await the RBI risk-audit report as well as strategy from the new CEO. Retain Buy with revised PT of Rs 275.”

Sameer Bhise, analyst at JM Financial said in his report,” We view this clarity on leadership transition as a positive for YES, which should help it improve business momentum. Separately, management also indicated that the bank does not need the regulator’s approval for Mr. Rana Kapoor to continue as a non-executive, non-independent director on the Board – although this remains a matter of discussion when the Board meets next on Jan 29, 2019. We maintain HOLD with unchanged target price.”

Being an outsider is likely to help Gill who was the front runner in a two horse race for the post. He and Yes Bank chief financial officer Rajat Monga were the two candidates recommended by the Yes Bank Board for the position to the RBI.

Madhu Kapur, widow of Yes Bank co-founder Ashok Kapur told Financial Chronicle, “We welcome the news and wish him (Gill) all the best.”

Gill is a well-known banker with an illustrious career spent spearheading all key banking functions including corporate banking, capital markets and treasury solutions (CMTS), investment banking, retail and private banking at Deutsche Bank AG for the last 25 years of the overall three decades of experience he has. Most recently, Ravneet Gill was re-appointed as the MD & CEO of Deutsche Bank, India for the 3rd term by RBI. He started his journey at Deutsche Bank in 1991 in private wealth management and moved to the Corporate Banking in 1993 growing from a relationship manager to becoming the CEO in 2012.

In an interview, Gill revealed that he was mentored by many industry leaders including Ajay Bimbhet, former MD and CEO, Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance, SN Kapur and Ravi Singh; Anshu Jain and Jürgen Fitschen, who were co-CEOs of Deutsche Bank, and the stalwarts - Hemendra Kothari and Deepak Parekh. His fond memories are of playing cricket every evening with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan who were neighbours.

Gill is a keen art collector and a cricket fan. He holds a Masters in Political Science from Hindu College, University of Delhi (Year 1985).