Newsmaker: The law catches up

The invisible protective shield thrown around Congress leader Sajjan Kumar – he has now quit the party – finally crumbled leading to his conviction in an anti-Sikh riot case of 1984. He will be jailed for life for leading a mob to kill Sikhs during one of the worst pogroms in the country after the partition.

The fact that so many years passed between the crime and the conviction is a living testimony to the lethargic judicial system, malleable prosecution and conniving political leadership making it an eerily dystopian ecosystem.

India is not new to riots and there is no doubt in anybody's mind that each of these incidents of mindless mayhem was connected to the political roots.

It has been seen that such mass crimes seldom end in conviction of the perpetrators and when they do, the real conspirators remain at large. Sajjan Kumar might have been one of the many faces of the 1984 riots but the law is yet to reach those who provided the political patronage both during the frenzy and after.

Without going into details of the process that went into this particular case, there is an urgency to come up with a comprehensive legal framework to deal with such cases. There is much to learn from this case. For years after the riots and despite the cases against him, Sajjan Kumar continued to be in active and even represented his Outer Delhi constituency. He was by all accounts a popular leader, even a mass leader, but none of that was good enough to save him from conviction in the end. There would be no escape from the law.

The Congress has rightly been blamed for orchestrating the 1984 blood bath as the conduct of several of its leaders has come under the scanner and despite that they continued to remain in public life. Eyewitness accounts reveal that it was organised violence against the Sikhs. But the problem is that other political parties are complicit in such cases. The BJP, which has taken credit for Sajjan Kumar's conviction, cannot absolve itself in the post-Godhra Gujarat riots. In fact, while convicting Sajjan Kumar, the judge made references to the political patronage in such cases that results in evasion of prosecution and punishment. The court notices that punishing such criminals is a serious challenge to the legal system.

Around 3,000 lives were lost in anti-Sikh riots in Delhi alone in 1984. The list of riots is endless from Gujarat in 2002 to Kandhamal in Odisha in 2008 and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in 2013. The court saw a similar pattern of a dominant political party playing a key role in the attacks against minorities often either paralysing the police system or using it to suit the objective. In all these riots, the police have looked the other way, often turning their backs on the victims.

The politics of fear and intimidation is still playing. A union minister recently garlanded those held for mob lynching. A police inspector was killed by a mob in the name of cow protection and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered stringent measures against cow smugglers. Sajjan Kumar enjoyed political patronage for years until the law took a turn and the trial court verdict in his favour was struck down.

There have been attempts to bring legislation against communal violence but there is no consensus among political parties which is quite understandable considering the political sensitivity of the issue.