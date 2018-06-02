Newsmaker: Is he for real?

There are many times one feels that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tournament that was conceived and conducted for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. No matter how many statistics are thrown at you, the answer to the question, 'Who has made the biggest impact on Indian cricket and its fans', would be the dasher from Ranchi.

Take the latest edition of the IPL for example. The 455 runs that he scored does not find him among the top ten scorers in the tournament. His highest of 79 not out is way below the individual scores of top batsmen. His strike rate 150.66 is good but is below that of batters who have done well in the tournament. At the end of the IPL, one was part of a panel on a national television channel to pick the dream eleven of those that played in the IPL. While the eight panelists (cricketers and sports journalists) came out with their own set of teams, each one had three in common: Shane Watson, Rashid Khan and Dhoni.

It's Dhoni or nothing

While Watson and Rashid's places are understandable thanks to their superlative performances, Dhoni was picked not just because he was the captain of the winning team but because none of the panelists imagined a team without him. After the IPL auction, analysts were a bit disappointed with the players picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It stemmed from the fact that the franchise had not experimented and gone with the trend of picking players with the 'X' factor like other teams had done but stuck to their earlier core group of players and picked key players above the age of 30 to play a young man's game.

Going in with older players like Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir along with the skipper (all on the wrong side of 30) was thought to be a risky proposition. Watson's selection in particular was questioned as the Australian all-rounder did not have an IPL to remember in 2017 and was known to have contemplated retirement.

It was a big gamble by the franchise which gave Watson the prime spot of opening the innings. It was a great wager by Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming who put full faith in what turned out to be a very successful move. Very similar to what Dhoni had done in the final of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup 2008 final where he asked an inexperienced Joginder Sharma to bowl the last, crucial over to an in-form Misbah-Ul-Haq of Pakistan. In the IPL final, when Watson played the first ten balls as dots at the start of the CSK innings, chasing 179 runs, the skipper could be seen walking deep into the recesses of the dressing room with his back to the television cameras. He obviously must have been disappointed but didn't show it.

As a skipper who has won the ICC T20 World Cup and the ICC World Cup in 2011, the Asia Cup in 2010 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 apart from the IPL trophy for three years, Dhoni has nothing more to achieve and will go down as one of the finest captains to have led a team in the shorter formats of the game.

What then differentiates him from other erudite leaders who have also won accolades throughout their careers? If one has to go by the accounts of players who played under his stewardship, one can narrow down to the fact that Dhoni tends to give his players a lot of confidence in themselves, backs them fully and, crucially, his cool demeanour (in tight situations) does seem to rub off on the rest of the side.

5 cheers for 'Thalaiva'

Let's look at five top reasons why Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the true 'Thalaiva' (leader) of the men in yellow:

1) The Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings pep talk: Set to score 166 against Mumbai Indians (MI), CSK were struggling at 118 for 8 when Calypso man Bravo pulled the rug from under MI's feet with a belligerent 68 to ensure a last over victory. Similar situation against Kolkata Knight Riders when Sam Billings pounded 56 runs off 23 balls to breast the tape in the final over. Both credited Dhoni for their innings

2) Confuse the opposition: Faced with a paltry score of 154 on a dicey pitch at Pune against Kings XI Punjab, the skipper promoted Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar and Sam Billings above himself to seal the deal for his team

3) The Faf du Plessis and Karn Sharma gamble: By asking Faf to open the innings mid way through the tournament at the cost of an in-form Ambati Rayudu and picking Karn Sharma over much more experienced Harbhajan and Imran Tahir in the final worked wonders. Ambati stabilised the middle order while one ball from Karn, to Kane Williamson, turned the game for CSK

4) Giving seniors enough room: Giving seniors like Watson and Bravo more freedom while fielding showed that Dhoni banked more on their experience than strong legs

5) Baby's evening out: Cricket notwithstanding, the one picture that will forever be etched in the memory of those who watched the finale will be the victorious skipper holding his darling daughter, Ziva, and not the glittering trophy – showing the humane/family side of the man.

Dhoni has carved a very different niche in the minds of cricket lovers. Agile wicket-keeper, explosive batsman/finisher, captain cool are the many sobriquets the man goes by. Every now and then one sees a different aspect of this absorbing character which makes one wonder — Is he for real?

(The writer is a former Cricket Club of India captain and Bombay University cricketer)