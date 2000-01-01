Newsmaker: Giant in the making

To say that ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth is living his dreams this year would be more than an understatement. After the Rio Olympics heartbreak last year, where Srikanth went down fighting to Chinese legend Lin Dan in the quarter-final, the 24-year-old went through perhaps the toughest phase of his five-year senior career. A few months’ break from the sport was followed by a nasty ankle injury he picked up during the 2016 Korea Open, which forced him out of the court for the remainder of the season. But one aspect that keeps Srikanth going is his ability to bounce back when the chips are down.

And that’s exactly what Pullela Gopichand’s most illustrious male student has done this year. With three Super Series titles already under his belt – the Indonesia Open, Australia Open and Denmark Open – and currently vying for the fourth at the French Open where he has already secured a place in the quarter-finals, Srikanth is surely hitting the right notes this season. A season of Super Series features 12 tournaments around the world, including five of them classified as Super Series Premier. The top-ranked Indian player has five Super Series crowns in his kitty so far, including three Premier ones, the latest coming last Sunday at the Denmark Open.

Dominating

Srikanth achieved the feat with a dominating straight-game victory over South Korean veteran Lee Hyun II in a one-sided final of the $750,000 event. Playing a seasoned campaigner 12 years older to him, Srikanth stamped his supremacy with a 21-10, 21-5 victory over the 37-year-old Korean in a contest that lasted just 25 minutes! With this win, Srikanth has now taken his total career titles to nine, pushing him up to the third spot – behind Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu – in terms of total number of titles won by Indian shuttlers. In doing so, he overtook two legends of Indian badminton – Prakash Padukone and his own coach Pullela Gopichand.

The Denmark Open triumph also helped Srikanth climb four places in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings to sit on the fourth place. According to the latest BWF Rankings updated on Thursday, Srikanth is now seeded fourth with 66,923 points after Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, Son Wah Ho of South Korea and Lin Dan. He is now one spot away from his career-best ranking of No. 3 in the world.

Srikanth was at his sublime best in the quarterfinal against local lad and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, who just two months back outwitted the best in China – reigning Olympic Champion Chen Long and the great Lin Dan – to win the World Championship in Glasgow. Srikanth hasn’t been able to come out on top against the Dane in the last three encounters, but showed great resilience and mental strength to come from behind and oust Axelsen 14-21, 22-20, 21-7 in a match lasting 56 minutes.

Earlier, the unassuming, hardworking lad from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district took the badminton world by storm in June when he decimated two-time All England champion Chen Long to win the Australia Open Super Series. Srikanth took just 45 minutes to script a memorable straight game victory, his first over Chong in six meetings, to bag his career’s fourth Super Series title. Srikanth, who before the tournament reached the title round both at Singapore and Indonesia, winning the latter, also became only the fifth player in the history of the game to play three Super Series finals in a row.

Big change

Hailing from an agricultural family in Ravulapalem village in Guntur district, Srikanth and his elder brother Kidambi Nandagopal would not have pursued their dreams on the badminton court had their parents not taken the bold decision to send them to the Sports Academy of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) at Visakhapatnam in 2001. Training under coach, Sudhakar Reddy, a former Andhra Pradesh state champion, it was Nandagopal who was initially branded the future star for his dedication and temperament, while Srikanth had a reputation of being somewhat a slacker. However, Nandagopal’s move to Hyderabad’s Pullela Gopichand Academy in 2008, where Srikanth joined him after six months, completely changed the sibling’s lives.

At the time Srikanth was more happy playing doubles and it was Gopichand who spotted a singles player in him, thus bringing him out of the comfort zone. Besides going through gruelling practice sessions and following a strict workout regime, Srikanth also made certain adjustments to take his game forward. Earlier a strict vegetarian, Srikanth started eating meat at the academy in order to match the physical standards required to compete at the top most level.

Srikanth started to make his presence felt at the senior arena in 2013, when he defeated then world No. 8 and local favourite Boonsak Ponsana to win the Thailand Open GP Gold for his maiden international singles crown. From here on, Srikanth just grew from strength to strength, especially after Gopichand introduced him to coach Mulyo Handoyo, trainer of former world No. 1 Indonesian Taufik Hidayat.

In 2014, Srikanth pulled off the mother of all upsets when he blanked five-time World Champion Lin Dan in straight games to pocket the China Open Super Series Premier title. He thus became the first Indian male shuttler to win a Super Series Premier crown. The massive upset even drew words of praise from the double Olympic gold medallist Dan, who has also won five times at the All England Open. “Srikanth was very good. In recent times, he is undoubtedly the most complete player I have seen. He will go a long way if he continues to play this way,” Dan had said after the final.

Some consistent performances that year saw Srikanth make the cut for the prestigious BWF Super Series Masters Finals, where he went down fighting to Chen Long in the semifinal.

Srikanth continued the good run in 2015, winning the Swiss Open GP Gold, besides clinching the India Open Super Series title.

He had a good build up to last year’s Rio Olympics, reaching the semifinal at the Malaysia Masters, before annexing the Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold title. He was at his best at the Olympics, breezing into the round of 16 where he thrashed Danish world No. 5 Jan Jørgensen, raising hopes of a medal hungry nation. But Srikanth’s luck ran out in the quarterfinal where he lost to defending champion Lin Dan in three games after putting up a valiant fight.

What makes Srikanth an exceptional player is that he doesn’t see losing as a negative. Call it maturity or experience, when he is nervous or down, he doesn’t show it. “Each tournament is a learning experience. You learn from your defeats perhaps more than from your wins,” sage words coming from a shuttler after his maiden Olympic outing.

Having a memorable run so far this season, Srikanth has time and again proved that he has the game to beat any player in the world. What makes Srikanth standout is his great composure, accurate net play and aggression from the back of the court.

With age on his side, one can only hope Srikanth brings more laurels to the country. The Guntur lad has all the qualities to storm the Chinese bastion and claim the top position in world badminton rankings.

