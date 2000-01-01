Newsmaker: “Chickens abroad, tigers at home”

Indomitable at home, Indian batsmen once again meekly surrendered in the face of South Africa’s hostile pace attack to suffer a humiliating 135-run drubbing in the second Test at the Centurion on Wednesday, thus ending a nine-series unbeaten run for Virat Kohli’s world No. 1 Test side.

Before South Africa sojourn, India had lost just one Test in the last two years. In 2016, the Men in Blue played 12 Tests, winning nine, losing none. Last year, Kohli & Co. lost just one Test out the 11 it played, winning seven. The New Year is just 19 days old, and India has already lost both the Tests they played. And with five Tests lined up in England and four in Australia down the year, the Test record of the hallowed Indian outfit looks poised to get worse this year.

Taking a deeper look into the Test team’s outstanding performance in the past two years, one will find that India played just two series away from home during the said period. A four-match series against a depleted West Indies in 2016, and a three-Test rubber against an equally dwindling Sri Lankan unit last year. In fact, six of the 11 Tests India played in 2017 were against Sri Lanka. No wonder record books were re-written as the Indian batsmen made merry on placid tracks against a second grade bowling attack.

The same batting line-up, however, fell like ninepins when up against a quality Proteas attack on conditions far different from home. While the bowlers did a commendable job by picking up 20 wickets in both the Tests at Cape Town and Centurion, it was the batters who showed little intent to prove late Tiger Pataudi’s famous saying wrong: “Indian cricketers are chickens abroad and tigers at home!”

Same old story

It has been the same old story -– be it in Australia, England, New Zealand or South Africa. India has lost the last seven series played across these four countries. The last series that didn’t end in a defeat for India came way back in 2010-11, when it drew 1-1 in South Africa. India has a dismal 1-17 loss-win ratio in the last 24 Tests played in the above-mentioned nations.

Despite posting mammoth totals and setting numerous personal records at home, Indian batsmen have time and again failed to chalk out a formula to replicate similar form in overseas conditions, on lively turfs offering bounce and movement.

Given the hype built up going into the tour of South Africa, including the ridiculous television promo made in bad taste, one assumed that India would clinch its first ever Test rubber there, and set the envious world record of winning 10 consecutive Test series. Sadly, nothing like that happened, as Kohli’s men, in expected lines, crumbled once again despite putting themselves in winning position in the first Test, courtesy the bowlers. The second Test too saw the seamers bowl their hearts out to fold up the hosts for 258 in the second essay. But chasing 286 in the fourth innings is not easy in any condition. What hurt was the manner in which India succumbed without a fight. Rohit Sharma’s 47 was the lone noteworthy contribution in the chase, which was a tall ask from the very beginning given the unpredictable bounce of the pitch. India folded for 151 in 50.2 overs, never really offering a fight. From team selection to shot selection to running between the wickets to the absence of sheer grit, India were left pondering quite a few issues at the end of the match.

Practice makes man perfect

India had decided not to play the lone practise game going into the first

Test at Cape Town, which eventually they lost as the batsmen faltered in the second innings and the team folded up for just 135. The Men in Blue arrived in South Africa only one week before the crucial series and cancelled the one scheduled warm-up match. Instead, the decided to have their own net sessions. But given the patchy way they batted in both the Tests, there’s little doubt that playing a practice match before the series -- especially after the lengthy season in the sub-continent -- would surely have helped the players acclimatise with the surroundings in a better manner. Even during last year’s tour of Sri Lanka -- where conditions are very similar to home -- India played a warm-up match before the first Test commenced. One wonders why they opted out before a challenging series against South Africa.

Former captain Bishan Singh Bedi is not surprised with the current team’s performance against the Proteas as he feels India went into the series without serious preparation and “wasted time” playing against Sri Lanka. “There was no preparation. We wasted our time with the Sri Lankans. There was no sense in playing a weak team for one-and-a-half months when we should be preparing for South Africa. It was supposed to be a tough tour and it required intense preparation. You beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka and you then call them to India, for what? The Indian cricketers would have been better off playing domestic cricket or preparing themselves exclusively for the tour,” Bedi said after the second Test.

Another former captain, Ajit Wadekar, who led India to its first ever series triumph in the West Indies and England in 1971, too feels the same. “Our team did not have enough time to get acclimatised to those conditions (in South Africa) and that may be the reason (for the loss),” Wadekar said following the series defeat. When asked whether lessons needed to be learnt by those who organise overseas tours, Wadekar remarked, “I hope they learn the lesson because, they never seem to be learning the lessons and that’s the problem with them. Most of the guys (who are) in the (cricket) board haven’t (ever) handled the bat.”

Selection dilemma

India’s team selection for the ongoing series has left many baffled. And rightfully so. The biggest surprise has been the omission of Ajinkya Rahane. The gritty middle order batsman may have had a string of poor scores at home last year. He was below par against Sri Lanka at home. But going by the present Indian batsmen’s overseas record in recent times, Rahane has every right to feel left out. If one sees the top six batters’ overseas records since 2011, Rahane is the only batsman to average more away (48.59) than at home. It was indeed puzzling to see Rohit Sharma getting selected ahead of Rahane, solely on the basis of his great run against a dismal Sri Lankan attack at home. Playing in South Africa, against a quality seam attack comprising world’s top-ranked bowler Kagiso Rabada, is a different ball game. And no one knows that better than Rohit at this moment.

Similarly, leaving out Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the seamer had a brilliant first Test too didn’t make sense. Kumar is the one bowler who averages less than 35 in overseas Tests, while the others, including the rest of the seam attack, average more than 35. Add to that, his batting too has matured over the years. He could have proved the perfect foil for Kohli in the first innings of the second Test, at a time when India desperately needed a partnership. Had India taken a modest first innings lead, the end result of the match could have been different.

Simply put, India got the basics wrong. The batsmen made elementary mistakes, played rash shots while the fielders dropped catches. Their game was just unbecoming for the No. 1 Test side in the world. The bowling, however, has been the only shining light. Hopefully the batsmen too pull up their socks and help the team salvage some pride when the final Test gets underway at the Wanderers in Johannesburg next Wednesday.

aritramukhopadhyay@mydigitalfc.com