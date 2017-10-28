Multiplex Magnet

From his reserved but easy going nature, minimalistic style and humble demeanour, one would never be able to guess that Ajay Bijli is a multiplex mogul. Having singlehandedly revolutionized the way Indians see their movies, Bijli has grown from strength to strength.

He is sentimental which explains why he retains fond memories of Priya Cinema in South Delhi, which started it all back in 1978. He also imbibes traditional values and respects his elders, which is why his mother still has the last word and his late father, Mr. Krishan Mohan Bijli, is still his guide and mentor. Then again, he’s a family man who likes nothing more than to indulge in some quality time with the family on a holiday far away from the hustle bustle of it all. But almost equally important is the fact that Bijli is an over achiever, every milestone a measure of his success.

In a short span of two decades Bijli has seen monumental success. Nevertheless, true to his nature, he gives the credit to his team, family, employees and luck, stating, “there is no single reason for our success, it’s a combination: it started with a great idea, followed up with years of hard work, a few great partners, some good decisions and of course luck on our side. Then again, if one was to ever stop and remark ‘oh I have achieved everything’ that would be an impediment in one’s personal growth. There is always room for improvement and the idea should be to keep moving to the next best thing.”

Which explains why he didn’t stop at the multiplex and aimed for the ‘Superplex;’ which is also why PVR’s revenues have surpassed expectations to reach Rs 20,742 million; which is why PVR has the highest admission rate per screen across the world at 135 admissions per screen average and it also the highest F & B spend per person in the world at 41per cent of the average ticket price; which is why PVR has more than a handful of sub brands each catering to the individual’s taste and style.

Is it his gut instinct that has driven Bijli to make the choices he’s made or is it hard work? What makes him excited about a film? What drives him? Ajay’s reply is humbling to say the least, “it’s the people you work with; when you back a film it’s not just gut instinct that helps you take a call, it’s the entire package. The team behind the movie, its producers, the actors, the scale, the distributors everything comes together to create a success story for each and everyone who is part of the project from conception to projection.”

For generations, Indian cinema has been the most affordable and first option of entertainment after a hard day’s work, especially for the masses or the general populace. While PVR has a monopoly in the business, the idea has never been to drive or manipulate the price point. The focus for Bijli has been to retain the cheerful option so that there is a strong cinematic community. “We have created various sub-brands of cinemas, which start from the PVR Cinemas where the ticket price is nominal and its mainstream for the best in class experience, going up category wise all the way to Directors Cut which offers super luxurious cinema experience with hospitality services. As an exhibition platform we want to facilitate and enable everyone to go to the movies, even those who have home theatres. That was the idea behind Director’s Cut to bring people who preferred to watch movies at home by giving them a 7-class experience.” Laughingly he adds, “at PVR we have a very democratic approach.”

Speaking of democracy, the Indian government hasn’t been very enabling by placing cinema halls in the 28 per cent GST bracket. Bijli does feel it’s unfair to be placed in the luxury bracket in what is an already heavily taxed industry. “A lot goes into our ticket pricing and we have to keep the basic base fare realistic as movie tickets are already taxed at a high rate. Add to that the various individual state taxes applied across the country, and the load increases. Now with GST at 28 per cent, movie going is being viewed at par with luxury items when it shouldn’t be. As an industry we have tried to make a collective effort and appeal to the government to have a re-look at the segment. We’re still hopeful that they will, but that’s all we can be. Ultimately, a high tax slab hurts business and always has a 360 degree and trickledown effect—starting with the audience member to the line of the production,” affirms Bijli with a heavy sigh.

That brings us to the next point, despite the monopoly one hardly hears of PVR indulging in arm twisting or pulling rank and clout. In good humour the cinema honcho replies, “No no, we don’t have a goon-like attitude, nor do we want to arm twist and neither do we get arm twisted. One can achieve a lot more in life if one sticks to contracting and appealing to people’s largess rather than bullying them to get what you want. It’s counterproductive in the long run.” We realise that despite having a strong footing in the film industry, the Bijli brothers are always spoken of very fondly by the fraternity.

From a purely business angle does Bijli feel that reform and new rules and regulations, while long overdue, are being implemented faster than the common man or businessman (large and small) can digest? “When it comes to change it is always disruptive at first and can make one uncomfortable, but then you get used to it and go with the flow. Revolutionising systems, governmental or private, is always the need of the hour at any given point of time, because, one has to keep pace with the growth and modernisation that is happening across the globe. The problem for people and industries becomes when the implementation is not smooth, the process needs to be streamlined to enable one to adapt to it much more easily,” states Ajay.

For PVR to go public and get listed on the BSE and NSE was a breakthrough and a huge milestone in 2006. The issue was to be utilised to finance new cinema projects, expand the viewership, technological up-gradation and renovation of cinemas. Has it gone the way it was expected? “We have increased our footprint across India and utilised the funds to create a presence in 51 cities with 600 screens. So while it has resulted in PVR being the largest cinema chain today, we would still like it to grow and our aim is to be 1000 screens by 2020. We also plan to have a presence in the U.K., Sri Lanka and the Middle East. So you can say yes, the issue helped us grow, but the growth doesn’t stop here; it needs to be continuous,” answers Ajay.

In an interview Ajay Bijli has been quoted saying, “there is no end to luxury,” but beyond the trappings of say a private island and jets, ambition isn't necessarily evaluated by material acquisitions or is it? “Well when I say there is no end to luxuries it also means the luxury of having time to spend with your family, or for me to just sleep and relax. Ambition drives you to achieve things, create things and build brands. Material acquisitions are just a byproduct of this, whether they are practical or impractical is a matter of individual choice,” he reveals definitely, adding, “ take for instance what my mom always used to tell me ‘dukane banao toh ghar khud hi ban jate hai’ (build a good business and a house will follow). I have spent my entire life building the business and the house never took priority, which is why it has probably taken me 12 years to build it.”

From when he first signed a joint venture with Village Roadshow in 1995 to becoming the unassailable leader in the business, Bijli’s entrepreneurial spirit is best translated in his achievement — an empire called PVR.