Moody’s backs Modi reforms with rating upgrade

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday raised India’s sovereign rating for the first time in 13 years, saying growth prospects have improved with continued progress on economic and institutional reforms. The US-based agency upped India’s rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed its rating outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘positive’, saying the reforms will help stabilise rising levels of debt.

Baa2 rating means investment grade with moderate credit risk, which is two notches above the junk grade. Baa3 rating was the lowest investment grade – just a notch above ‘junk’ status, said a PTI report.

Top officials of the government hailed the rating upgrade by Moody’s as “long overdue” and hoped others such as S&P and Fitch will follow suit as it presses ahead with steps to ratchet up growth. Moody’s cited the recently-introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) that removed inter-state barriers to ramp up productivity, improvements to the monetary policy framework, measures to clean up non-performing loans and efforts to bring more areas into the formal economy.

Moody’s had last upgraded India in 2004. It had in 2015 changed rating outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’.

Belated recognition

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed Moody's upgrading India's sovereign rating after nearly 14 years as "belated recognition" of reforms undertaken. “We welcome (the upgrade) and believe that it is a belated recognition of all the positive steps taken in India in the last few years which have contributed to the strengthening of the Indian economy," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Asked what would be the next reform thrust, Jaitley said the important emphasis now would also be implementation as well as reaping benefits. Emphasis would be on infrastructure building and spending in rural areas, he said, adding that FII inflows are already positive and would continue to remain so after the rating upgrade. Refusing to link the rating upgrade with political mileage that the BJP may get in assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, he said stable reforms will not be possible if only election-oriented decisions are taken.

On GST, he said rationalisation of tax rates is gradually underway and will benefit businesses. Asked if the government would stick to the path of fiscal consolidation, the minister said: “Our track record for the past three years speaks for itself. And we intend to continue to be on that track.”

He said: “It is extremely encouraging that there is an international recognition (of reforms) and the fact that this recognition merely furthers our determination to follow the track we have embarked upon.”

“I am sure that many who had doubts would now seriously introspect on their own positions,” he said in a jibe at critics of his government's reforms programme.

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said the rating upgrade was “long overdue” and is a recognition of reforms like GST, bank recapitalisation plan, bankruptcy code and macro-stability. The government, he said, “is going to do what it has to do on the domestic front – employment growth, economic growth, reviving investment,” he said.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said, “After destroying India's economy, the Modi government is clutching at straws to claim lost credibility”.