M&M ties up with Uber, to invest Rs 600 cr in EVs

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it will invest Rs 600 crore over the next two-three years in electric vehicle business as it teamed up with Uber to explore deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) on the cab aggregator’s platform in several cities across India.

The Mumbai-based auto major will also bid for the second stage of the tender for supplying 9,500 electric vehicles (EVs) to state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). “We have already invested Rs 500 crore in EV technology till date. Another Rs 600 crore will be invested over the next 2-3 years to expand electric vehicle business,” Pawan Goenka, managing director at Mahindra & Mahindra said.

The company, which has already tied up with Uber’s rival Ola, hail rider cab services, to build an electric mass mobility ecosystem in Nagpur, will deploy “hundreds of electric vehicles in Delhi and Hyderabad” under the new partnership.

Mahindra’s electric vehicles on the Uber platform will include the e2oPlus hatch and the eVerito sedan.

“Our collaboration with Uber is an important next step to help accelerate the large scale adoption of electric vehicles on shared mobility platforms and meet the nation’s vision for EVs,” Goenka pointed out.

As part of this collaboration, both the companies will also explore deployment of Mahindra electric vehicles in other cities.