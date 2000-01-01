M&M ties up with Uber, to invest Rs 600 cr in EVs
City: 
Pune

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it will invest Rs 600 crore over the next two-three years in electric vehicle business as it teamed up with Uber to explore deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) on the cab aggregator’s platform in several cities across India.

The Mumbai-based auto major will also bid for the second stage of the tender for supplying 9,500 electric vehicles (EVs) to state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). “We have already invested Rs 500 crore in EV technology till date. Another Rs 600 crore will be invested over the next 2-3 years to expand electric vehicle business,” Pawan Goenka, managing director at Mahindra & Mahindra said.

The company, which has already tied up with Uber’s rival Ola, hail rider  cab services, to build an electric mass mobility ecosystem in Nagpur, will deploy “hundreds of electric vehicles in Delhi and Hyderabad” under the new partnership.

Mahindra’s electric vehicles on the Uber platform will include the e2oPlus hatch and the eVerito sedan.

“Our collaboration with Uber is an important next step to help accelerate the large scale adoption of electric vehicles on shared mobility platforms and meet the nation’s vision for EVs,” Goenka pointed out.

As part of this collaboration, both the companies will also explore deployment of Mahindra electric vehicles in other cities.

Columnist: 
Michael Gonsalves
More From FC Weekend
What went wrong with TV news

Broadcast news has dominated as the major source of news and information across the world for over three decades.

Short-sighted politics

The National Commission for Farmers (NCF) was mandated to make suggestions on issues such as (a) medium-term strategy for food and nutrition security in the country in order to move towards the goa

Farmers want total loan waiver

Fresh from the successful rally of about 80,000 farmers in Delhi, VM Singh, the coordinator of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), explains to Prabhu

‘We are giving Happy Seeders to states to reduce stubble completely’

Credited with spearheading the National Horticulture Mission during the UPA government, SK Pattanayak, a 1982 batch IAS of Karnataka cadre, was selected by the NDA government as se