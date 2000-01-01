Matter Partnership

Having exited some of the loss-making businesses, Shoppers Stop looks forward to FY19-20 as a great year, re-focusing on the main business, driving profitability and growth. The partnership with Amazon at multiple levels is expected to multiply sales and drive penetration of the brand in cities and towns that would probably never have a Shoppers Stop, says Govind Shrikhande, customer care associate & managing director of Shoppers Stop Ltd during a conversation with Sangeetha G

Shoppers Stop has been witnessing a lot of developments these days. We saw HyperCity being sold off to Future Retail? How is this going to help the company?

Around 10 to 12 years before, we looked at what were the vehicles of expansion and one of the vehicles of expansion we thought was hypermarket, ie HyperCity. Food contributes almost 40 per cent of our retail, while the department store format is less than 8 per cent. We felt that by getting into food retail we will get a bigger pie of the customer spend.

That was the context in which we looked upon big investments. In fact, the total investment that went into HyperCity was to the tune of Rs 1000 crore plus and we got a good brand established in the market. But over the last few years, we have been struggling to make the format profitable. Various efforts we put in to make the format profitable. But the fundamentals in the market changed as there were too many players in the Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 crore size and there were two or three players who had gone to the size of Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 crore. So this industry of food needed some sort of consolidation.

When we kickstarted Hyper, we had thought of getting an international partner. Last two to three years, we wanted to bring in an international partner, but the FDI rules have not changed. So that option was completely ruled out. The next best option was to bring in a strategic investor or a strategic retail partner and the best strategic partner came as Future Retail. They are already at Rs 15,000 crore kind of a number and in pure food retail they are over Rs 10,000 crore. That gives us a good exit into another retail company and for our food ambitions we can hold through that exit. So we are going to hold Rs 500 crore worth of shares of Future Retail.

The penetration of modern retail is not growing as fast as even now due to realty restriction and multiple taxation issues. So we thought it was good to exit HyperCity as it was on a loss of Rs 100 crore on Rs 1000 crore investment and it also had a debt of Rs 256 crore. One thing happens with the exit is that the debt fully moves out, which really takes away almost one-third of our debt. It also takes away a loss-making format. That means, starting next financial year the consolidated numbers will completely change with no losses coming in and debt completely moving out of the consolidated numbers.

Further, running a business and trying to turn it around is always a challenge on the main business. That goes away with the exit. We believe the deal is a win-win for Future Retail and us. Future Retail will get one of the best known brands in India in terms of food and they are strong in fashion. Now food and fashion will come together and they can consolidate the business and drive the fashion business stronger to drive profitability and growth.

You have sold your stake in the JV with Nuance Group for duty-free shops. What is the rationale behind this?

Around 10 years back we looked at the airport business. India was willing to allow private investments in airports. Bangalore airport came up, Hyderabad, Mumbai and then came Delhi. The government was interested in creating international shopping experience there. That’s how our joint venture with Nuance Group came in. Nuance at that point of time was one of the top three duty free operators in the world. We felt that these are big areas of adding growth, adding value and in a longer period of time, they will become profitable.

Though new airports have come in, all of them have a tender process and being expensive real estate these properties are also expensive. We started duty-free and we are also in the duty-paid side. Duty-paid was managed by us and the duty-free was managed by the joint venture. In duty-free business, because it is tender-based, we have to place the tender for five years and fight for the space every five year. In retail business we generally sign lease for 15 years or 20 years so that you can put in efforts and get return over a period of time. In a five-year tender, there is a fight going on. If you cannot make money, you wind up the business and move on. So it is challenging and not our core business.

In duty-free business, the main two items are liquor, tobacco and then comes chocolate, cosmetics and apparels. So we are good in cosmetic and apparels, but we do not know about the liquor and tobacco business and the joint venture partner has been managing it. But their experience about the tendering process and management has not been very good. So the whole business has not made much money and we again felt hat we should get out of the business that was not making any sense for the future.

Duty-paid is doing well and we continue to have those stores. Shoppers Stop is the first mover in the category. We operate them as departmental stores. The assortments are different in duty-paid shops compared to duty-free shops. We are making profits there.

What about your preferential allotment of shares to Amazon? Will this tie-up affect your own online sales?

Many online players globally are going offline. Biggies like Amazon and Alibaba have invested in offline stores. The fact is, brick-and-mortar business is not going anywhere in spite of the assault of online. When customers want an experience they are coming to the stores. The online and offline together have started working in one eco system.

Our partnership with Amazon is in two levels. The investment arm of the global company is taking five per cent stake in our company. The money of Rs 180 crore will coming in Q4. We are looking at the Indian company Amazon.in as a mall where we will be present as an anchor. We will bring in our entire catalogue on Amazon site and also try to fulfill the orders.

In return they will give us their traffic. Currently, we get about 5 million traffic a month on our site and another 4.5 million people walking into our stores. But around 400 million customers visit Amazon.in. So this is 100x of what we get in our store and site. That also gives us an entry into tier II and III location or smaller towns where will not open our stores or may look at it in a different point of time. This access through Amazon definitely multiplies the reach of Shoppers Stop. For them, they get an entire catalogue being guaranteed and supplied and delivered within a definite time frame through Shoppers Stop. So they will not have to deal 200 vendors.

We are also planning to work on joint marketing with Amazon and setting up experience zones of Amazon in our stores, which can provide touch and feel experience in to Amazon’s lot of products that are not available in the physical stores. The catalogue is already available and will gain momentum in Q4, the marketing programmes will start in Q1 and the experience zones will come up in Q2 or Q3.

Will your presence in Amazon cannibalise sales through your site?

If one per cent of Amazon’s 400-million traffic comes to our site, it straightaway adds another 4 million. Digital studies have shown that there are 450 million people visiting online sites. There are another 900 million who are on mobile. By 2020, if the entire population will come on mobile, this 450 million will become 700 million. Currently, of the 450 million less than 50 million are actually shopping online. 400 million traffic on Amazon is the same population going again and again to shop online. By 2020, it is more likely that 400 million will actually shop online. Our current learning is if I get 2x from my site, I am able to get 3x sales from my store from the same customer. The total pie becomes 5x and that is digital multiplier.

How will you be using the cash that will be coming in through stake sales?

So, approximately Rs 3 billion will be coming into the company. We would probably cut our debt from Rs 550 crore to around Rs 220 crore and will deploy some in expanding the business. We will continue to open four to five departmental stores and eight to 10 specialty stores. Renovation will continue and our yearly capex will remain in the range of Rs 150 to 170 crore range. We will also start generating net cash flow with debt coming down and interest outflow coming down and current store base will start generating more profits. So FY18-19 year will be a complete changeover from whether it higher levels of debt and lower levels of profitability, all these metrics will start changing. I believe FY19-20 will be a great year in terms of re-focusing back on the main business, exiting the businesses that were not looking profitable in the long run and really ensuring that we have a sharp focus on the business we have to be – that is department stores and duty-paid stores.

With your positioning moving up from premium to bridge-to-luxury, will you be moving beyond the metros and tier I cities?

Our understanding is the tier II and tier III cities are not yet ready for the bridge-to-luxury segment. There we will continue our premium positioning. The format will remain smaller for those cities. As our deeper expansion happens, our omni-channel will also help to access some of these cities much faster without deploying more capex. The products that will be available in the smaller cities will be priced lower than that are available in the metros or tier I cities. In the larger cities the customers are more corporate or IT professionals and in smaller cities, they are mostly businessmen. In apparels, the larger cities will have more western wear, while smaller cities will have more ethnic wear. In kids category we have larger assortment of toys in smaller cities as these products are not available there.

n Many of the retailers have been going big on private label. What is your strategy going to be on private label?

Private label is big strategic step for sure. But private label cuts both ways. If it works, it increases your bottomline and topline dramatically and if it does not, it tanks the bottomline. The idea is whether we can take private label to do better than what we were doing till now and take up the share of private label and exclusive brands. Currently it is in the 14 -15 per cent range. We will take it to 20 per cent in 18 to 24 months and then to 22 per cent range.

Everyone says GST will be a big boost for the organised sector. What is your take on this?

When GST was implemented, for two months we struggled for supply, rates also have been a challenge and last month the government has done a good thing to rationalise some of these rates. GST in long run is definitely good, but in short term there are challenges in execution, in rate structure and the refund and formalities. But by Q4, if nothing more happens in terms of economic decisions by the government, things should settle down.

Is there a shift going to happen from unorganised to organised as is widely perceived?

I don’t think so. There are a few challenges for organised retail to move into areas of unorganised as the property prices are not coming down, infrastructure is not changing dramatically, nor are new malls coming up a fast pace. If organised retail has to go up from current levels to say 25 per cent, it does not look feasible by 2020 as there are not much properties coming up. Further, customers find it very tough to move from one place to another in cities as the infrastructure is not supportive. So the catchment shopping continues to be strong. In food business monthly shopping may happen in a mall, but weekly or daily shopping will happen in the mom-and-pop shop. So I do not believe in the myth of unorganised shifting to organised with GST.

How will the new CEO Rajiv Suri with expertise in retail business in the Middle East, help the changing strategy of the company?

Rajiv will join us from the first week of January and he actually replaces Salil (Nair) who left us in April. We have been on a search. Rajiv will help us in bringing in “Romance into Retail” by adding more products into the store, more service and launches into the store. That will be one of his key tasks. Every company needs re-invention. He can check how we can re-invent the business and bring romance in retail. He has handled multiple brands and formats in Middle East and that knowledge will help, though Indian and Middle Eastern retail economies are different. The throughput is high, margins are high and market is more organised there. But lot of knowledge about fashion and brands will come along with him and that will be helpful.

