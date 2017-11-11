Major GST rejig Rates on 211 items lowered

In a massive relief for the common man, the GST Council on Friday slashed tax rates for over 200 items including chocolates, beauty products, sanitary ware, leather clothing and wigs. It also made eating out cheaper by cutting rates for all restaurants to 5 per cent. As many as 178 items of daily use were moved from the peak 28 per cent slab to 18 per cent. Another 33 products have also been fitted into lower tax brackets taking the total number of items attracting lower levy to 211.

This is the massive overhaul of GST rates since the new indirect tax regime was rolled out on July 1. The reduction in tax rates have come weeks ahead of Gujarat elections and provides the ruling BJP to reap political dividends. Now, only 50 items including cement, paints, white goods and other demerit goods remain in the highest 28 per cent category.

Announcing the decision after 23rd GST Council meeting in Guwahati on Friday, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the Council had been systematically rationalising the tax rates and putting various goods in the lower category. “Out of 228 items in 28 per cent tax bracket, 178 have been put into lower tax category of 18 per cent. The new rates will be applicable from November 15 after they are notified,” Jaitley said.

He said that the restaurants had not passed on the benefits of input tax credit (ITC) to consumers and hence the facility was being withdrawn and a uniform 5 per cent tax is levied on all restaurants without the distinction of AC or non-AC. A lowering of tax on restaurants means a person spending Rs 1,000 in a restaurant will now be able to save Rs 130, a significant gain.

Restaurants in starred-hotels that charge Rs 7,500 or more per day room tariff will be levied 18 per cent GST, but ITC is allowed for them. Those restaurants in hotels charging less than Rs 7,500 room tariff will charge 5 per cent GST but will not get ITC.

Tax rates on various items falling in the 5, 12 and 18 per cent slabs have also been brought down. Jaitley said that tax rate on 13 items has been reduced from 18 per cent to 12 per cent; on 5, it has been cut to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, while rate on 6 items, lowered to zero from 5 per cent. Also, tax on wet grinders and armoured vehicles was cut from 28 per cent to 12 per cent.

Tax experts welcomed the decisions taken by the government saying the step is in right direction and indicative of a policy shift from principle of ‘equivalence’ to what is right for GST structure and consumers.

“It would be good if the 28 per cent slab is further pruned in next few months, which will lead to fewer tax slabs in next couple of years. Due to anti profiteering provisions and market dynamics, this should lead to reduction in prices for the consumers,” said Pratik Jain, leader (indirect tax) at PwC.

The cut in tax will cost Rs 20,000 crore in revenues annually to the government.

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in a tweet said that the “Panic-stricken government has no option but to concede demands for change” in the tax (GST).

Meanwhile, the GST Council has further eased compliance burden for businesses by relaxing the return-filing criteria and lowering the penalty for late filing. It also proposed to raise the turnover threshold for composition scheme to Rs 1.5 crore from Rs 1 crore now. For this, the GST law will be amended and the upper cap for composition threshold.