LEARNINGS FROM CHINA

India and China were embarking on attempts to reform, with the same level of GDP at the same time around 1994, as shown below, both having similar centrist governments, yet one country achieving four times growth during a period as short as two decades. Never before, the two centrist countries had behaved so differently. Much has been written in contemporary literature on this happening, but none explains how one country changed its mindset, politics and capacity for implementation of private capital, particularly foreign capital oriented policies, still remaining a communist country, while the other, never a communist country, and having all the laws, rules and regulations to run private sector companies within its economy in place, could not grow fast, but only haltingly at half the rate during the same period. But with similar centrist policies could not implement much change, despite being a mixed economy, English speaking, computer savvy, and having all the laws and regulations and institutions governing private sector and foreign capital.

India and China which constituted around 50 per cent of world’s population and GDP till as late as 1820 started losing its share to the developed world, falling to 7 per cent in 1970 and have now recovered again to about 25 per cent of world’s GDP, primarily on account of changeover from centrist to liberal pro-growth capitalist policies, and by adopting latest technologies.

Looking historically, the growth in incomes was accompanied by unprecedented increases in population and exponential increases in the rate of scientific discoveries, aiding investments and productivity. Later, the growth was normally thought to be associated with industrial revolutions. In fact, growth started well before industrial revolutions as a result of spread of universities in the 14th and 15th centuries, and a series of innovations like printing press, ships, and astronomical advances, facilitating movement and trade.

China achieved the impossible, +10 per cent per annum growth for three decades (1978 to 2014) thereafter, and a record no other country could ever achieve even to the extent of half of 10 per cent for long periods. Per capita income rose from $155 to $7590 in this period and share of manufacturing output rose from 7 per cent in 2000 to 25 per cent in

2016. It overtook US in 2011 to become world’s largest producer of manufactured goods. The huge economic growth was a product of viable infrastructure investment properly utilized, perhaps because of US handholding during a period when China’s rapid growth suited US policies, rising from $33 billion a year to $ 1trillion between 1985 to 2015. Today, China looks at competing with US in terms of GDP, political and economic power, a country responsible for its phenomenal growth.

In the 1960’s, US was showing signs of slow – down of its economy, since their markets were getting saturated and their corporations had no place to invest in, and market their produce. Contemporary writings suggest that Kissinger weighed whether he should invest in China or in India, to develop markets to absorb US surplus capital and growth in output. He chose China; since investment in China could help US deal with its cold-war era rival Soviet Union and could also wean away China from communism, to do business with China which was not breaking away from communism unlike other east bloc countries. Nixon also found China more responsive to aid, in improving its economy. He did not find India responsive.

After Nixon’s breakthrough visit to China in 1972, Washington and Beijing strengthened their relationship; facing a common enemy in Moscow, American policy-makers wanted to see only the best characteristics in their Chinese peers.

And upon meeting Deng, they found it easy to think of him as a reformer. He talked in terms that Americans eager to befriend China as an ally could understand and he used the kind of casual, direct language common to American politicians. In 1978 Time named Deng “Man of the Year” for launching China’s modernisation.

Having initiated a pro-China policy in USA, the Soviet Union collapsed for other reasons, but USA having initiated a pro-China policy, and finding the policy’s fundamental right, did not retract. India had all rules, regulations, instruments of reform like capital markets, entrepreneurs, and transparent regulations, to launch on a growth path. China had none. Yet China gained 4-5 times in growth, just because Kissinger/USA supported China and Deng reciprocated. USA also gained. Japan was a loser, as a developed nation. India trudged along during the period as its reforms were erratic. It also refused to learn fast, and often moved to crony capitalism.

Another feature of Chinese reforms was that they willingly learnt the rules of the reforms from USA. As Rosylyn Huesh had explained in her seminal book “China:

A Regulatory state” that “China is much marketised in some aspects, but it won’t let it go of many areas. There’s a saying that government can only govern macro issues, but the reality is government continues to intervene in micro issues to retain power”. At the level of overall patterns, evidence from strategic industries (automobiles, energy, financial services and telecommunications) and

nonstrategic industries (consumer electronics, foodstuffs, paper and textiles) confirm how the strategic value of a sector shapes the basic direction of state control. The state adopts a deliberate orientation to introduce market competition in ways that reinforces the state’s control of industries important to national security, which contribute to the national technology base, and where domestic companies are less competitive. The state may have permitted foreign capital to penetrate these industries, but it has done so to achieve industrial goals and strategically utilize FDI to benefit the development of the domestic industrial base. To balance bureaucratic conflicts and retain its authority to manage sectoral developments, including leveraging FDI and technology and knowledge transfers and retaining control over strategic assets, the state typically consolidates control over industry through administrative and corporate restructuring. To retain or enhance central authority over industry, the state manages competition to limit the number and type of market players and reformulates old rules and writes new ones concerning market entry and business scope with sector-specific goals in mind.

China’s leaders knew they could not change the political and administrative systems knowing well that this would lead to the country’s collapse, like in the Soviet Union, and many countries in the eastern bloc. As a matter of fact, some quotes suggest that Deng told Nixon that if the country collapsed without a party hierarchy to govern China, what he would reform? Writings also suggest that he considered Gorbachev an ‘idiot’ who destroyed the mighty state of Soviet Union.

China also had the advantage of getting enormous help from a native Chinese, Lee Kuan Yew, who still loved his country of origin, and interpreted the rules of reform and growth for a communist country, and convinced the western world, USA and international institutions that this was the only way to go forward, and they must allow China to interpret growth instruments differently from the western world.

Kissinger in his book on China gushes in a passage that “China’s strategy generally exhibits three characteristics: meticulous analysis of long-term trends, careful study of tactical options, and detached exploration of operational decisions”.

As Martin Jacques argues about the Chinese dominance in his book “When China Rules the World: The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global

Order” that “Continental in size and mentality, and accounting for one fifth of humanity, China is not even a conventional nation-state but a ‘civilization-state’ whose imperatives, priorities and values are quite different. As it rapidly reassumes its traditional place at the centre of East Asia, the old tributary system will resurface in a modern form, contemporary ideas of racial hierarchy will be redrawn and China’s ages-old sense of superiority will reassert itself.”

Nixon was a great leader, who despite advice to the contrary designed the Chinese policy, in a manner that it changed the world. Below is an excerpt from Nixon-Chou dialogue, recently released by US administration (Annexure 1-with many portions still sanitised). Kissinger was present in the dialogue, and agreed.

Let us see how they looked at India: “It is interesting to note however, that both the defeated countries of World War II, Germany and Japan, received aid. Also, many other countries did, and I think if we analyse why Germany and Japan have done so well, it is because they have qualities of drive and willing to work hard, whereas some other countries we have helped do not have this quality. This brings me to the point, it is not the help that is provided to a country that counts, it is whether the people of the country have the will to use that help. If they don’t have the will, money goes to the rat hole. A very good example is aid to India. We don’t regret having given it, apart from the fact that the more aid we have given, the less influence we have. The point is that India is not able to do much with aid because as compared with Japan, it does not have the drive or the spirit of determination that the Japanese people have”. Chou-en- Lai laughed at this statement of Nixon in 1971, despite the fact that China was doing worse than

India in terms of growth, and their qualities had not yet been discovered by the world or USA. They came out much later, and only courtesy Deng, the incredible leader.

The legendary investor and educationist, Vivek Wadhwa, of Duke University also had similar views,” “Japan and Korea were at the top of the world in the 1980s and

1990s, rising from war-ravaged economies to the ranks of the “developed” nations. Their companies became global powerhouses, and corporate executives became confident and assertive, and then they were humbled by economic stagnation. I have found the CEOs of Japanese and Korean companies today to be the most attentive and determined of any of the hundreds of executives I have taught all over the world. They are acutely aware of what the World Economic Forum calls the fourth industrial revolution, and are eager to learn about technologies that will enable them to leap into the future and rebuild their competitive advantage.

And what about Indian executives? If they were my students, I would call them “duffers”. This is not because of their intelligence and skill — they are amongst the smartest in the world — but because of their overconfidence and insularity.

Indian industry achieved extraordinary success in the past three decades as the economy opened up and markets grew. But its business leaders are about to have the rug pulled away from under their feet by changes in the global economy as the Japanese and Koreans did in the 2000s.”

Lee changed Singapore from a poverty-ridden country to the richest country in the world. He later helped convert China to the richest GDP state. What was his opinion about India- (AFP - Mar 23, 2015): “The fact is, Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew, who died on Monday at the age of 91, had mixed feelings about India. He started out, being a serious admirer of India and Nehru, he said, and believed that India had a great role to play in the Asian region. But that admiration began to wane soon after Singapore became independent. Lee wrote in his memoirs that his first priority in nation building was the creation of a potent army, and that he had written to Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to seek the Indian army’s the help in this endeavour. But, to his great disappointment, he never even got a reply to his letter. That was when, he wrote, he began a global search to find a suitable military training partner for Singapore, and finally decided on the as-yet untested Israel. Two years later, when Israel won its spectacular victory in the Seven-Day War against Egypt, Syria and Jordan, people realised how prescient his choice had been.”

Lee’s early hopes for a close relationship with India never recovered after that early incident. A state visit to Delhi in the mid-1960s did nothing to improve either the chemistry between the two countries, or Lee’s perception of India. Indeed, Lee wrote acidly about how shabby and run-down the magnificent Rashtrapati Bhavan was from the inside, about how he spotted members of the staff trying to steal bottles of Scotch, and how senior Indian officials would try to cadge gifts from overseas delegations. He wrote elsewhere, in his characteristically blunt fashion, that India was not even a real country, merely “32 separate nations that happen to be arrayed along a British rail line”. A memorable line, even if it had the effect of a diplomatic nuclear bomb.” After the launch of reforms in India, he also wrote to Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, that he would be happy to assist India in reforms, perhaps he had his assistance to China in mind, but he did not get a response. And Lee was a man with a “vision horizon – a leader’s ability to see into the future”. A famous analyst “went on to do an exercise of examining the vision horizons of various leaders, from Napoleon to Kennedy, and putting a notional time-scale to each. Thus, according to his estimates, the leader who had the farthest vision horizon of all was Churchill, who was able to look 60 years into the future. Lee Kuan Yew was not included in that list, but one can safely assume that he’d have left Churchill behind by a decade or so. Indeed, Lee is a man about whom Richard Nixon - no slouch in the strategic vision department himself – once commented, that if he had lived in another place and time, he would have probably achieved the historical stature of a Gladstone or a Disraeli”. In 1982, China accounted for 2.2 per cent of global output, and in 2015 it accounted for 14.8 per cent of global output. China is five times bigger than India, however, both have started almost at the same place.

Such was the leadership India had been reeling under. Indian state has not shown leadership the way China did. China is working to reclaim its ancient status, which is exemplifying.

(The writer is the former chief of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)