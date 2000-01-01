Keep calm and carry on

Let's keep the controversies and threats and what not surrounding Padmavati aside and face the fact: Sanjay Leela Bhansali did it again and this time, he might actually have struck pure gold. Even if the film offers nothing but extravagance on a larger than life scale, curiosity will nail this one for sure. If the question 'why did Kattappa kill Baahubali' could bring in Rs 1,600 crore, imagine what a ‘who will behead Padmavati?’ will mean to Bhansali. We bet the director is going to laugh – a roaring one that could possibly overshadow Alauddin Khilji’s onscreen antics, at that – all the way to the bank.

If you want to contest that, the last we checked, Ghoomar, a song from the movie that was released on October 26, that sees Deepika Padukone, aka Rani Padmavati, twirling oh-so-resplendently, which “bumped” itself into news again day before yesterday with a purported ban on performing this song on school cultural festivals in Madhya Pradesh, has 56,940,099 views. History might have sneaked in a queen who’s popularity and who’s very existence has caught the imagination of the world, but it also tells us that in Bollywood, any publicity is good publicity.

In any case, “distortion” is nothing new for Bhansali. To be fair, to each his own. If David Lynch, for instance, dips into macabre, Bhansali believes that life on screen should be opulent at all cost – if evil is over-the-top, kajal-rimmed, good should glow in the dark. To his credit, he seems to have got his formula right: rigid black and white characterisation enveloped in colours as brilliant as they can get. There is no point in complaining that the Delhi Sultanate is known for their refined ways – while Bhansali’s Khilji, in those few moments screen space he grabbed in the official trailer, is portrayed as barbaric. As far as Bhansali is concerned, it is quite possible that more effort went on making Khilji’s scar “photogenically disgusting” than his characterisation authentic. But as luck would have it, every time he announces a film, the world searches for some meaning in it, in the process bolstering his films a little longer than usual in box-office.

Like in the case of his adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Quite a bit of muck was spread around in 2013, when some religious groups objected to its initial title Ramleela confusing it for Ramlila, the traditional enactment of Lord Rama’s life. Delhi High Court had stayed the film claiming that it could hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. And thus was born Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Meanwhile, the mileage that the controversy had earned the film – and of course, the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone – meant that the film garnered strong box office collections worldwide, ultimately earning Rs 2.02 billion, emerging as the fifth highest grossing film of 2013.

And when his last magnum opus, Bajirao Mastani, which was based on the love story between Peshwa Baji Rao I and his second wife Mastani, portrayed yet again by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, went on screen, the descendants of Bajirao I and Mastani expressed their disapproval of this film, claiming excessive creative liberty by Bhansali causing wrongful portrayal of their ancestors. Nevertheless the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and at the 63rd National Film Awards, Bajirao Mastani won seven awards and Bhansali won the National Award for Best Director. It was also India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film for the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

This time round, it is also true that Bhansali might have probably bitten more than he could chew. An article published in FirstPost a couple of days ago pegs the real controversy to the clash of egos. In the article titled, Padmavati controversy: Real reason behind the clamour to ban Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is clash of inflated egos, the man who is leading the rally against the release of Padmavati, patron of Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi says in Facebook Live to First Post claims that the sentiments of the group members of Karni Sena was hurt because the filmmaker refused to meet them and discuss the film while it was being shot. “It was a small matter. They could have settled it then and there or could have issued a statement saying that Singh made this childish statement [that he could go two notches beyond playing the role of a villain if he is given two intimate scenes with the lead female character in the film] owing to his personal equations with Deepika and the matter would have ended there. But they didn’t. They thought we are small people and no clarifications were needed. Our protests started on that point and have reached to this point. Now, it is beyond the filmmakers to explain.”

As things stand now, the chief ministers of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have banned the film in their respective states while Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje had sought edits in the film to remove “objectionable sequences.” The release date of the film has not yet been announced with the concerned bodies yet to reach a conclusion.

Meanwhile, the world may simmer and boil, and media may whip itself into frenzy, but Bhansali is not biting the bait. He keeps calm while he waits for the good moment to cash in on all these publicity.