Invasion Of Europe

In the early 1990s, when Bollywood diva Sridevi swayed gracefully in a monochrome chiffon saree, with the backdrop of picturesque grassy lands to the popular track in Chandni, Switzerland became a dream destination for several Indians.

For the starry-eyed Indian middle class, it continued to be a dream for many more years. But things have changed in recent times. Today close to the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry met Sejal, travel companies are confident of a good response from the Bollywood-stuck Indian middle class when they promote package tours to East European locales where the film was shot.

In fact, the impact of Bollywood films in popularising little known European destinations, is legion. For instance, after the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhanein Le Jayenge, suddenly the demand for Iceland went up as parts of the film was shot in the Nordic island country.

Little surprise that the Czech Tourism Board is providing cash incentives to Indian filmmakers to shoot films there.

Europe has and will always remain a dream destination for Indians. After all, the developed and clean cities, picturesque countryside, snow-clad mountains and lifestyle are pretty much in contrast to their own home and hearth.

Says Rajeev Kale, president & country head, leisure travel & MICE, at Thomas Cook (India): “Europe’s multi-faceted diversity holds amazing allure and indeed hits the sweet spot. Europe offers an amazing brag-factor for aspirational Indian travellers. It has everything to arouse the interest of our free individuals traveller “personalised holidays” segment and discerning luxury travellers segment, from history, culture, architecture, cuisine, programmes that bring on an adrenalin rush, exotic accommodation, wellness and spas and the world’s best party capitals.” Sure thing.

Around a decade-and-a-half ago, only the upper middle class and the high net-worth individuals, that too in the key metros, could fulfil their Europe desires. Now, even the middle class from Tier 2 and 4 cities are accomplishing it.

Says Karan Anand, head, relationships, Cox & Kings: “TV shows and films that are shot in Europe have increased the interest in destinations. People beyond the metros too have started dreaming about a European travel. But there were several other developments that have made such travel possible.”

According to Balu Ramachandran, head, air & distribution, at Cleartrip, democratisation of travel has made Europe more accessible. “The income levels in India have grown at a rate higher than the travel costs, which has made European travel more affordable,” he explains, adding, “The travel costs would have been increasing by five to six per cent. But larger volumes have helped tour operators bargain for better rates with airlines and hotels.”

Several other developments in the past few years have also opened up Europe as a favoured port of call. Earlier, a person travelling to Europe had to procure visas of different countries separately. The introduction of Schengen Visa system a few years ago has made movement within the region hassle-free. Efficient public transport system connecting the main cities in the region too has made the continent more accessible, reducing the cost and time of travel.

The increase in the number of flights plying between the continents and the entry of several airline companies in the recent past has made air travel more affordable. The connectivity has improved and the rates have become more competitive.

Europe too has discovered its tourism potential in the recent years of economic downturn. The tourism promotion agencies of several countries have become active in India.

Indians largely travel to Europe during the summer season and this is generally a lean season for the region. The reputation of Indians as good spenders during vacation time has made them a potential group to tap more aggressively.

These tourism promotion agencies have started actively conducting road shows in smaller cities. For example, Germany, which hitherto was considered a country frequented by the business traveller, is trying to promote itself as an affordable leisure destination for Indian travellers. The German National Tourist Office has set a target to triple the number of overnight stays by Indians by 2030.

Food, a perennial concern for travelling Indians over the years, has taken care of itself, thanks to the number of Indians who reside in the continent. Virtually, every European city has Indian restaurants to cater to the needs of the growing number of Indian travellers.

“The Indian traveller first started off with short-haul destinations in South Asia, West Asia and Far East because of the comfort they enjoyed in going to places with familiar cultures and food. As these travellers evolved, they started exploring far off places like Europe,” says Ramachandran.

The role of travel companies in promoting Europe cannot be overlooked. For the first-time travellers, especially those from smaller cities, the tailor-made solutions came handy. “Our emerging regional market is the new power-house fuelling our Europe volume growth story and we’ve launched special regional tours such as unique Gujarati Tours ‘Aavo Mari Saathe’ and ‘Albelu Europe’ (Gujarati), Avishmaraniya and Prekshaniya Europe (Marathi) tours, which are specially designed with local language brochures, tour managers fluent in the regional language and the comfort of home cooked meals on tour,” explains Kale.

Of late, currency has played a major role in the rise in Europe-bound travel. While the European currencies have weakened against the US dollar, Indian rupee became stronger against the greenback, making many European destinations more affordable.

The UK pound depreciated 15 per cent to 18 per cent last year. Pound, which had touched Rs 102.62 in 2015, came down to Rs 79 in 2017 and remained in the Rs 80 to Rs 86 range in 2016. Similarly, Euro has come down from Rs 86.8 in 2013 to Rs 68 by 2017. Rouble has depreciated more than 50 per cent and Swedish Krona by 30 per cent in three years time.

While travellers do not solely look at currency movement before deciding the destination, a favourable movement is one of the main factors behind zeroing in on a destination that is already on the list.

Europe travel now accounts for 30 per cent of Indian’s outbound travel. This summer quarter of April to June saw Europe-bound travel grow by a healthy 24 per cent.

Western Europe, traditionally the most sought after region of Europe, received 813,000 Indian tourists while Central and Eastern Europe had 803,000 Indian visitors.

This clearly shows how Indians have started exploring newer regions of Europe like the continent’s East.

Eastern Europe is modern, surprisingly packed with people and is the budget-friendly part of Europe, states Cox and King’s Anand.

Seizing the opportunity, travel houses are offering attractive packages for these countries. For example, Cox & Kings has come out with a weeklong holiday package ‘Eastern Europe Treasures’ that covers Prague, Vienna, Budapest.

These off beat destinations are largely unexplored, even as they offer dozens of picturesque towns on offer. Some of these cities are known for their nightlife and are 10-20 per cent cheaper as compared to European megapolises like Berlin, London and Paris.

Rajji Rai, chairman, Swift Travels says that people like to explore new destination mainly because of three reasons – first, they are inexpensive, second they are unexplored and third they offer maximum value for money in terms of entertainment, hotel and local sight-seeing.

Amadeus India managing director Ankur Bhatia, agrees. “It is actually the mix of cost, night life and unexplored sites that entice Indian travellers to visit countries in East and Central Europe. There is huge upswing in Indians visiting these countries.”

Enhanced air-connectivity to these countries has also made them popular among Indians. For instance, earlier, there were no direct flights to the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, but now airlines connect them directly with Indian cities. Though fares are not cheaper, there are multiple choices in terms of timings.

Little surprise that some Indians may prefer to go to Nice rather than staying in Paris or prefer Bruges over Brussels. “These cities are quite pretty. They are more pedestrian-friendly and have nature around. Also, they are less populated,” adds Bhatia.

Over the years, Indian travellers have repeatedly visited West European destinations and for most of them a saturation point has been reached. They now want to try out new places. There is also a word-of-mouth publicity that is happening in case of East European countries. Travel to a new destination also adds to the ‘brag value’ putting East European cities on the top of the list among travellers.

Points out Mohit Sardana, chief business officer at GoFro: “Indian travellers are seeking off-beat destinations and experiences. They are ready to experiment and are moving beyond touristy cities to explore a country’s culture and lifestyle in depth. They are also comfortable spending in excess of Rs 100,000 per person on such trips, which was not the case few years back.”

In order to attract more Indians, many East European countries are easing the visa process and organising familiarization (FAM) trips for tour operators.

“Last year, around 67,000 Indian tourists visited the country. We hope that the number touches 100,000 soon,” said Milan Hovorka, ambassador of the Czech Republic to India recently.

You can expect to see some top-notch art, nibble some of the world’s most exquisite snacks and experience a swath of Europe. Prague, Moscow and Budapest are some of the most popular destinations in Eastern Europe.

Indian tourists are also warming up to East European countries like Georgia, Romania, Croatia, Czech Republic and Poland.

“After Singapore, London, Germany and other countries, Indians are now going to Romania, Kazakhstan, Georgia among others, popularising them in a big way,” Swift Travel’s Rai avers.

Points out Neelu Singh, CEO & director, Ezeego1: “We have witnessed significant growth in bookings to emerging East European countries for the last two years. Eastern Europe offers travellers impressive and sophisticated experiences, as they are less touristy and cheaper than most other parts of Europe. The picturesque locales, culturally diverse and rich history captured by the inspiring architecture makes it to the bucket list of off-the-beaten path destinations by Indians. With Gulf airlines servicing major Eastern European countries travel from India, air travel has become convenient.”

Daniel Dsouza, head sales, India and NRI Markets, SOTC Travel, concurs. “Over the last two-three years, the regions are attracting younger customer segments, looking for excitement, adventure and experiential tours. Eastern Europe has also become a honeymoon destination favourite.”

As the travellers evolve, the purpose moves beyond sight seeing. A few years ago, the Eiffel Tower, Leaning Tower of Pisa or the Colosseum drew visitors to Europe and the activities were limited to shopping in Paris. “Today the Indian traveller wants an “experiential holiday”. He does not want to make a hurried tour of 20 cities in 10 countries, but wants to enjoy the holiday in one or two cities,” Ramachandran of Cleartrip, explains.

“Travel to Europe is no longer a once-a- year multi-city whirlwind tour, with the evolved Indian traveller increasingly looking at mono-destinations with fresh, new and unique experiences based on their specific interests; experiences that are engaging and translate into a magical once-in-a-lifetime holiday,” adds Kale.

These include trekking and hiking in the Austrian Alps, culinary delights in Italy and hot air ballooning in Turkey. Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Istanbul are a backpackers delight.

Indian travellers have become more experimental and in the spirit of exploration, they are looking for longer, more expensive trips.

Solo travel too is fast catching up with Indians, both men and women, who find Europe as a safe destination to travel and explore alone.

In 2000 if groups accounted for 70 per cent of the Indian travellers in Switzerland, by 2014 the number shrunk to 35 per cent giving way to the thinking individual traveller.

“Largely Tier II and III city travellers holiday in groups and even this will change in the next two to three years,” predicts Ritu Sharma, deputy director, Switzerland Tourism India.

Self-driven holidays too provide an experience beyond the typical sight seeing tour. Travellers want to drive between cities, stop by the roadsides, try the local cuisine, talk to locals and understand their culture.

Travel service providers also come out with ideas that provide unique experiences. “Our personalised holiday itineraries include staying in the heart of a bear sanctuary Grotte de Han -- living in a rustic Bear log cabin near Brussels, tethered balloon in a park in Paris to witness amazing 360 degree views of the city and beyond, a unique mountain experience at Nord Kette, Austria with a surprise chai and pakoda experience, all-night-partying at Hvaar and a fun-engaging, pub crawls session for kids. One can “learn to be a gladiator” in Rome and attend a big-fat Greek wedding celebration in Santorini or stay in a windmill in Mykonos,” Kale narrates about some truly mouth watering destinations in the heart of Europe.

Even those Indians, who like to stick to the familiar food available in Indian restaurants, now want to experiment with European vegetarian cuisines.

Some of the experiences frequently sought by luxury travellers include a yachting vacation in the Mediterranean, Ferrari self drives in Italy, cuisine-themed trips to Piedmont for The Truffle Festival and wine, cheese and chocolatier experiences in France. They would also like to rent an island and charter a flight for a special occasion, enjoy farm stays in Palermo, Sicily and opt for luxury cruises in Turkey. Why, watching the Northern Lights, for instance, is one big attraction for those heading towards the Nordic region.

For travel-bugs from different economic stratas, Europe is and will always remain the most preferred long-haul destination. The security concerns or terror strikes in the recent past have not deterred Indians from travelling to Europe. In fact, value-conscious Indians have tried to cash in on such lows in the tourism business for a better bargain.

