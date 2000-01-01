An intelligent cleaner

If your Christmas present to yourself was never having to clean your house again, would you spring for it? Of course you would—sounds like a true Christmas miracle, doesn’t it? In fact, a robot cleaner would be a double joy to yours truly—taking care of those unwelcome cleaning chores as well as satisfying one’s inner nerd.

Such as the iRobot Roomba, which promises clean homes “at the push of a button”. As iRobot’s top-end model, the Roomba 980 is equipped with intelligent sensors to adapt itself to the layout of the house, is effective on a variety of surfaces, and able to keep itself charged to finish a cleaning job.

The robot houses a responsive navigation system, called iAdapt 2.0, to help acquaint itself with the floor plan of the house (unlike Daleks, it can’t deal with stairs yet, sorry), make its way around furniture and “real-world clutter”, and figure out what sort of cleaning intervention a particular surface needs. And for those who like catchy terminology, there are a clutch of features called AeroForce. This includes a deep cleaning mode for surfaces like carpets that need that extra power to get all those dust particles, hair and debris out, as well as smart sensors to deal with tiles, wood, laminate and other kinds of surfaces. There is a high-efficiency filter that is touted to “capture 99 per cent of allergens, pollen, and particles as small as 10 microns”.

The Roomba 980 can also deal with low areas, like the underneath of sofas and beds, and has a spinning side brush that takes out dirt in corners. It is also supposed to be equipped to handle hairs without tangles or hairballs. Finally, it can return home to its charging station to recharge itself when its batteries are low. It also has what is known as the Virtual Wall Lighthouse feature that, on the one hand, can keep the bot confined to one room till its fully clean before directing it to the next; and, on the other, be used to demarcate off-limit areas.

The Roomba 980 is controlled by the iRobot HOME app, available for iOS and Android, from which cleaning schedules (up to seven times a week) can be created remotely, custom cleaning preferences set up, and monitor the status of cleaning jobs. The iRobot Roomba retails for about Rs 72,000.

But if I had the freedom to teleport the vacuum bot of my dreams from anywhere in the world, it would have to be Samsung’s Star Wars POWERbot, available in two versions, Stormtrooper ($699) and Darth Vader ($799). These will regale you with Star Wars sound effects, the theme song, for instance. Geeky stuff aside, it is also a pretty powerful vacuum cleaner, able to navigate tricky surfaces and optimise its cleaning for different kinds of surfaces. The Force is put to good use as cleaning power.