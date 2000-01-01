India needs to ‘cherish’ its Muslims: Obama tells Modi

Former US president Barack Obama on Friday said that he had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi “privately” that a country shouldn’t be divided in sectarian lines.

He also claimed that he told Modi how Indian society needed to cherish that Muslims in the country identify themselves as Indians, which is not common with minorities in other parts of the world.

“A country shouldn’t be divided on sectarian lines and that is something I have told Prime Minister Modi in person as well as to people in America... People see the differences between each other much too vividly and miss the commonalities. Commonalities are always based on gender and we need to focus on that,” said Obama, who attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Obama was asked how PM Modi responded to his message but the former US president said his goal was not to disclose his private conversation. He went on to add that India’s majority population and the government needed to cherish that minorities, particularly Muslims, identify themselves as part of India. Obama, during his New Delhi visit as president, had hailed India’s diversity when the country was in the middle of debate over rising right wing forces.