ICICI Bank’s Q2 profit plunges by 34% to Rs 2,058 cr

The American Depositary Receipts (ADR) of the country’s top private sector bank ICICI Bank were up nearly 3 per cent in early trading on New York Stock Exchange as it did not report any divergence on bad loans and saw a decline in gross non-performing assets on a sequential basis.

The bank reported a 34 per cent drop in standalone net profit at Rs 2,058.19 crore for the second quarter ended September 2017 on higher provisioning. Analysts said that the stock may gain 2-3 per cent when it opens for trading on Monday.

The consolidated profit after tax was down 30 per cent to Rs 2,071 crore in September quarter compared to Rs 2,979 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Net interest income, or the core income a bank earns by giving loans, increased by 9 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 5,709 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2017 from Rs 5,253 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The net interest margin was stable sequentially at 3.27 per cent in Q2 compared to the NIM of 3.13 per cent in Q2-2017.

Non-interest income during the period under review included a gain of Rs 2,012 crore related to sale of shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (ICICI General). In Q2-2017, non-interest income included gains of Rs 5,682 crore related to sale of shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. Excluding the gains on sale of shareholding in insurance subsidiaries, the non-interest income was Rs 3,174 crore in Q2-2018

Speaking to reporters during a conference call, Chanda Kochhar, managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank, said, “Overall the domestic loan growth will be around 16 per cent for the year backed by 18-20 per cent growth in the retail book.”

ICICI Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans jumped to 7.87 per cent as against 6.12 per cent in the year-ago period.

Similarly, net NPAs rose to 4.43 per cent compared with 3.21 per cent in the previous fiscal.

During the quarter, the bank made provisions (other than tax) and contingencies of Rs. 4,502 crore as against Rs. 7,083 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. In absolute terms, the gross NPA increased to Rs. 44,489 crore as against Rs 32,548 crore in the same quarter of the last year.

As of September, the bank had outstanding loans to 18 additional accounts, for which it has initiated the insolvency resolution process, amounting to Rs 10,475.88 crore. Of these loans, 98.7 per cent are classified as NPAs. The bank said it holds provisions of Rs 3,298.74 crore against these outstanding loans which amounts to a 31.5 per cent provision coverage in respect of these borrowers.