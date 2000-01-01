How Shah Rukh bonded with Hyundai

In his new book Santro - The car that built the company, former Hyundai Motor India president BVR Subbu reveals the journey of his company and its enduring association with its brand ambassador and Bollywood star. Excerpts:

It wouldn’t be out of place to say that both brands, Santro and Hyundai, were built, to a large extent, by the way the company communicated with its consumers and stakeholders. In its communication, there were three elements that really stood out—its brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan who agreed to become a part of our eventful journey in March 1998, the str­aight-shooting advertising professionals from Saatchi & Saatchi led by Shanta Kumar (Shanta), Bhargava Krishna (Bhags) and Shubabrata Ghosh (SG), who came on board in August 1997: and the enviable support the brands received from the media— print and electronic, English and regional language, general and special interest, since late 1997, but particularly after the Auto Expo in January 1998.

SRK, the thinking person’s brand ambassador

It has, for some time now, become almost de riguer to use brand abassadors in advertising products ranging from cosmetics and cars to soaps and scooters. Quite a change from the days when movie stars modelled only for Lux and it was considered revolutionary Palmolive Shaving Cream, Unlike today, products of the time rarely if ever, drew life from the people who endorsed them.

For an unknown brand, in particular, the role of the brand ambassador attains great significance. It starts with aiding brand recall and, thereafter, if the brand ambassador is well-chosen, her or his reputation and credibility tend to rub off on the brand. A great deal of the credit for ensuring rapid recognition of the Hyundai brand in a world devoid of social media and YouTube goes undoubtedly to the magic that Shah Rukh Khan (popularly SRK) brought to our communication. It was almost literally after he started pronouncing the brand name in his own inimitable way in the second in the series of introductory commercials that anyone outside the automotive industry and readers of business dailies started paying attention to Hyundai.

We knew from the word go that creating name recognition was going to be our biggest challenge. This came home to me in no uncertain terms when I visited the marketing headquarters of Indian Oil in Mumbai in mid-1997 to meet their Sales Director and Chief (Lubricants) and work out the broad contours of an exclusive lubricants filling service agreement, something I had done once before in my TML days. Despite the meeting being pre-arranged, I recall having to wait endlessly at the reception and repeat the name ‘Hyundai’ four times over while the lady at the desk dept saying ‘Honda’, till finally I just handed her my business card and asked to see the gentlemen in question. She took a long look at the card and said, ‘oh, you make scooters’.

Later that afternoon, I was recalling the events of the morning to Shanta and Bhags at Saatchi&Saatchi. We all agreed that the problem of the Hyundai brand not being recognized was serious enough, but what complicated matters further was the confusion with ‘Honda’ and the difficulty we could have in getting people to recognize the slanted ‘H’ logo as opposed to the straight one that Honda used.

To say that Hyundai was an unknown brand in India circa 1997 would have been the understatement of the decade. Worse still, we were up against two very formidable brands—the incumbent market-leader Maruti, which had come to define middle-class mobility in India since 1983, and Tata, then simply the best-known and most-admired brand in india. Not to mention the automobile brands also in the fray: Daewoo, Fiat, ford, GM and Honda—in alphabetical order. To top it all, we came with a near-unpronounceable name and it reminded those few who had heard the name, of Jay Leno and the uncharitable and often hilariously overstated comments made by him on Hyundai products and their performance on his famous eponymous American television show. That’s when we decided we needed a very recognizable popular Indian, to get outthere and introduce the rband to India. Given that the most recognizable Indian faces are generally either from cricket or the movies, at least we knew where we had to look.

Late the same evening, Shanta called me and told me of his idea of approaching a particular Bollywood start to be our brand ambassador. The name he suggested was a star well-known for his love for cars and his stable of exotic wheels. After listening to all the reasons why we should work with the particular gentleman, I remained unconvinced. In my opinion, the star in question did not fit the image of Hyundai that I thought we ought to project—that of a fearless challenger. Our brand ambsssador would perform the crucial task of creating an impression on all our potential customers, so he or she had to be someone whom people would want to emulate and aspire to be like—intelligent, witty, urbane and sophisticated. Yet, at the core, the person would have to be ‘family-oriented’ and essentially be able to reflect the personality of the target market—the aspirational Indian middle-class moving beyond its first set of wheels. Someone who could effortlessly and with style, relate to consumers across both age and gender —someone like the ‘Raj’ of Dilwale Dulhaiya Le Jayenge (DDLJ), a film that decades later continues to be a favourite among millions of Indians (evident in the number of ad spots that run with its repeat telecasts even today). It was very clear in my mind that we ought to have someone like SRK, a star who had achieved unalloyed success on his own steam, with no family connections in Bollywood (read, like Hyundai with no Indian industrial group partners) and no legacy in the business (read, like Hyundai, an unknown brand in india, with no government backing)—just a possessor of style, class and power-packed performances that people could relate to and believe in.

Always keen to debate an issue, Shanta turned the discussion around and reminded me that a few years earlier SRK had featured in an ad for a moped, a product that had not really made much of a mark in the marketplace. This could impact the image that we were trying to build for Hyundai, he said. I countered that that was probably before the DDLJ effect had become apparent—with a couple of films after that SRK seemed to be set for a significant future. We decided to think it over and revisit the issue the next day. At dinner that night I asked my wife, Meenakshi, and my children Advait and Indira (at the time teen and pre-teen respectively) their opinion on the choices before us. Meenakshi reminded me that in the latest move we’d watched of the other Bollywood star, not only did he look old and worn out, buthe also did not ultimately get the girl—and as far as the public was concerned he was a ‘deserving loser’. The clear favourite at home was SRK.

Over the next couple of days, we did a straw poll on our choices for a potential brand ambassador covering the entire marketing, sales and service team (then perhaps a grand total of just twenty-plus Indians) and dealers who had already been selecte across the country. Again, the result was overwhelmingly in favour of selecting SRK. When this was discussed by YS Kim and Indian colleagues at the plant in Chennai, someone came up with the suggestion to consider one of the reigning southern ‘megastars’, and got a not-entirely-unexpected near-unanimous vote from all those polled.

YS Kim asked me to consider this suggestion, particularly given that the numbers of ‘Indian’ voices from Chennai were at least ten times the total from the marketing team! Fortunately, our marketing decision at HMI were not based merely on structured, quantitative data and when I told him that the response he had got from Chennai did not really reflect India as a whole, Y.S. Kim was trifle perplexed. Those were the days when a Hindu film that was a blockbuster in most parts of the country probably showed for just one week at cinemas in Chennai that specialized in screening Hindi movies—but no one could deny SRK’s star quality that had swept through the major part of the country.

So SRK it was! But one problem remained. SRK’s office was not quite as well-organised and efficient as it no doubt is today, and the only option we had was to try and make a ‘connection’ work—Indian style. Enter Lalit Kapoor, who had just been appointed as a dealer in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai. Lalit made up for his complete lack of car-retailing experience by a keen understanding of consumers and knowing, it appeared, almost everyone in Mumbai’s filmdom, thanks to the movie halls his family owned in Mumbai and Delhi. Lali immediately got in touch with Saeed Mirza, who spoke with SRK, and three days later, Shanta, Bhags and I met the superstar.

To begin with, SRK was reluctant to get involved with a completely unknown brand at a time when he was carefully building his own. His association with Pepsi had made him a very likable face of the ‘now’ generation, and Hyundai certainly did not have the brand cachet of the cola giant. So I had to take SRK through the whole spiel about the ‘Hyundai approach’ that I had earlier given to Saatchi & Saatchi, when I requested them to pitch for the HMI account (more about that later in the chapter). Shanta and I told him that the way we saw it, HMI’s brand ambassador had to be familiar with the company and the brand and believe in it in order to make the advertising convincing for the consumer, so it was necessary to give him all the details of the global conglomerate, the Indian entity, the manufacturing plant as it was envisaged, and the products. In fact, SRK was probably one of the first few people outside the company (and those at Saatchi&Saatchi) to be told that the Santro was going to be launched ahead of the Accent, even though, as mentioned earlier, as a matter of strategy, in all our interactions with the media, both YS Kim and I continued for a long time to deliberately obfuscate issues and often given out contradictory and conflicting views on which would come first.

Yet, he continued to have his doubts. Voracious reader and well-travelled, it is unlikely that SRK was unaware of the rather lowly brand image of Hyundai in markets like the US. I recall he asked me pointed questions about the company’s monumental Canadian failure. Obviously, something about what I said must have convinced him. In fact, our initial conversations with SRK ultimately became the story of the ads introducing Hyundai to India—except that there was no ‘Mr Kim’, as in the ads. It was just Shanta and I telling SRK the plan, unvarnished truth about Hyundai.

He took his time to respond and, almost ten days after we first met him, agreed to become the brand ambassador for HMI. Things went smoothly thereafter, and finally SRK and I sat down one Saturday afternoon in his study at home and he put down on his laptop what was to become the defining document for his relationship with Hyundai – on a single sheet of paper. The actual contract document was signed a whole lot of queries and discussion, primarily from and among my colleagues in the finance team in Chennai, which almost created a bit of difficult situation with SRK.

On the day when we were to decide on the number of days for the shoot, the dates and so non, we met at Mehboob Studios, where SRK was shooting a commercial for Bagpiper, if I recall correctly. Our colleagues in the finance team were insistent that we at least try for some last-minute ‘bargaining’ with SRK. When I refused point blank, because we had already shaken hands with him on that, the unfortunate responsibility fell upon my colleague JH Kim who, albeit very reluctantly, broached the subject rather indelicately with SRK telling him what a great honour it would be for him to be associated with the Hyundai brand and why he should consider a reduction in the fee already agreed upon.

SRK was not amused. Stunned and speechless for just a fraction of a minute at the brazen attempt to renegotiate terms we had already shaken hands on, he told JH Kim that in India, at time, he was the bigger brand and it was an honour for Hyundai to be working with him. SRK then switched to Hindi and expressed his disgust to me in no uncertain terms, and for an instant it almost seemed like our discussions and negotiations of the past three weeks would come to nothing. In forder to save the situation, I hurriedly took JH Kim away, and even as he spoke with the finance team, went back to soothe SRK’s ruffled feathers. In that instant, I learnt an important lesson in diplomac, which I must admit has never been a vice of min!

Despite this near-hiccup, SRK remained the very epitome of professionalism. He was, in every way, what I would consider the ideal brand ambassador. He worked closely with the director on every little detail from helping tweak the script to suggesting set design, figuring out the lighting, the camera angles –just about everything to get the final product absolutely right. This sense of ownership and involvement from the very first day laid the foundation for what has been an enduring relationship between SRK and HMI. No sooner was the product launched than SRK had a Santro parked in his driveway and, on occasion, I think, had his son dropped to school in it as well. (Much like the Pepsi fountain, or was it a can-dispensing machine, that he always had in his study!). Invariably, when SRK decided to gift a car to a close relative, it was a Hyundai Accent that he chose. Later, when he decided to give one to his producers and directors, the choice was the Hyundai Sonata. This is the kind of commitment to the brand that one hopes for from a brand ambassador. Hyundai reciprocated by ensuring product placements in all his films, whenever approached.

Another little-known faced of SRK that made him a dream brand ambassador was his knowledge and appreciation of the finer points of marketing and brand communication exercises. Somewhere along the way, SRK had branched out into film production through his company, Red Chillies Entertainment, now a powerful creative and production banner in its own right. Given that SRK himself would be closely involved with all aspects of the making of the commercials, Hyundai became one of the earliest clients of Red Chillies. It was soon proved that the trust was not misplaced when the “Sunshine Car’ was launched in 2002. The creative treatment of the ad series was conceptualized by Saatchi & Saatchi and production was handled by Red Chillies. The film was shot in Malaysia, where SRK had managed with his exceptional popularity and personal connections at the highest levels of government, to actually get the authorities to close down a highway for a couple of hours in order to complete the filming on schedule!

Despite the best intentions of all concerned, and partly because of a delay in getting the cars over to Malaysia for the shoot, there was a fairly significant cost overrun on the production budget. SRK called in one morning from Malaysia, sounding embarrassed at Red Chillies having to seek a price reset. He was relieved when I asked him to just go ahead because, as I reasoned, the overrun was a very small proportion of the overall launch budget. I had all but forgotten about it when ten days later my colleague Sanjiv Shukla came up to me with a CD mailing envelope for me from SRK. Intrigued, I opened the package to find a note saying, ‘Thanks for your support,’ and a DVD which contained three fifteen-second short films starring him, Preity Zinta and, of course, the ‘Sunshine Car’, which he had personally conceptualised, written and produced completely free of cost – and outside of the production contract. No doubt, perhaps in deference to SRK’s request, even Preity Zinta had done the films at absolutely no cost to us. Incidentally, while the launch films conceptualized by Saatchi & Saatchi, were used over a month-long period primarily in the electronic media and cinema halls, the short films that SRK conceptualized and created played every day for well over six months both in dealer showroom screens and as paid advertising—and helped reinforce the much-needed ‘sunshine Car’ boost to a brand that had started showing the first signs of fatigue. His understanding of Hyundai’s customers made those films exceptionally valuable communication tools.

Published with permission from Hachette India