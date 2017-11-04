House of Cards employees accuse Spacey of sexual harassment

Eight people who currently work on “House of Cards” or worked in the past have accused Kevin Spacey of creating a “toxic” environment on the sets through his “predatory” behaviour. Spacey is also accused of sexually assaulting a former production assistant on the Netflix drama, according to CNN.

The new accusations come just days after actor Anthony Rapp revealed that Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1985 when he was 14-year-old.

All the eight people from the show spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity. They said Spacey’s behaviour was “predatory” and involved non-consensual touching and crude remarks.

Spacey, the lead star and an executive producer on “House of Cards,” recently announced that he was taking a break from acting to seek treatment and evaluation. The former production assistant on the show said Sapcey assaulted him in the car while they were coming to the sets. The actor, who was driving, inappropriately touched him. “I was in a state of shock. He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there,” he said, adding the actor again made inappropriate contact in the trailer while he was coming out after keeping his belongings there. “I have no doubt that this type of predatory behaviour was routine for him,” he added.

The other people who worked on “House of Cards” confirmed that Spacey routinely harassed and touched crewmembers. “He would put his hands on me in weird ways,” a crewmember said.

In the light of new allegations, Netflix, which has already decided to end “House of Cards” after six seasons, said they have sent a representative to the show’s set on Monday. The production on the sixth season also remains suspended as Netflix investigates the matter.