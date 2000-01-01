18 Couples Who Prove There’s An Irresistible Romantic Connection Between Cricketers and Actresses

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma



Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma



The couple now known as Virushka have a love story that could put any movie script to shame. Imagine a tale about a couple that meets, falls in love but soon part ways only to realise that they can’t live without each other. The cricket star and the Bollywood actor met on the sets of an anti-dandruff shampoo commercial in 2013, and the rest, as they say, is history. While the list of acrimonious break-ups flood the news through-out the year the whole country was able to share in the unfolding love-affair of two of India’s most prolific stars — one, a reel life darling of the big screen while the other is a real life hero, undeniably one of the best in his trade.

This script however has the making of a super-successful flick, as the debutante Anushka climbed the rungs of stardom to become one of the country’s best known actors while Virat has been a force-majeure, — showcasing a complete turn around from his impish days as India’s winning U-19 Captain to reach the pinnacle of cricketing glory as an athlete and advertising magnate, earning Forbes' recognition of India’s 3rd most wealthiest celebrity behind Salman and SRK.

Towering personalities in their respective fields, the duo continued to evade paparazzi, yet kept the relationship rock-steady. Not long from now we hope the pair will feature in an actual Bolly-flick, documenting their real life drama. It’s only fair then to raise a toast to this wonderful couple and thank them for extending a happy ending to 2017.



Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila tagore



It was the most unlikely of pairings when Mohamed Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore in December of 1969 in true royal fashion and style at Pataudi. For the groom was none other than star cricketer and the ninth Nawab of the state of Pataudi in Haryana while the bride was a Bollywood princess who was related to a Nobel Prize-winning author. Sparks flew when Sharmila Tagore first met the Nawab of Pataudi, then captain of the Indian cricket team at a common friend's party in 1965 but besides coming from different religions the couple also hailed from completely different worlds. While Pataudi had his early education at premium educational institutions in India, he later went to Oxford England for his higher studies. He started playing cricket when he was still in England, and then made his debut for India at Sussex, England in 1957 at the age of 16. In 1961, he was involved in a brutal car crash, while still in England, which left his right eye permanently damaged. Despite this he continued to play first class cricket with one eye, eventually becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team in 1962. Sharmila on the other hand came from liberal intellectual stock. Not only had she been launched in films by Satyajit Ray she could count a Nobel Laureate (Rabindranath Tagore) among her relatives. But Pataudi was adamant on his choice of a bride and soon after a proposal in Paris the couple wed. The marriage was not expected to last. Sharmila converted to Islam and took the name Ayesha Sultana – but the couple stuck it out and proved the naysayers wrong. By all accounts they seemed to have been devoted to each other and raised three children.



Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Kim Sharma, Deepika Padukone



Long considered the bad boy of Indian cricket, Yuvraj Singh shocked everyone when he got engaged to a small-time NRI actor named Hazel Keech and married her a year later in Goa at a beach wedding. For years the super talented Yuvraj found himself in the news more for his off-field performances which provided endless fodder to the gossip mills. Two such affairs which made national headlines were with Kim Sharma and Deepika Padukone.

Kim Sharma and Yuvi were an item for four years and there were said to be ready to tie the knot until it was alleged that Yuvraj’s mother Shabnam entered the picture and put a full stop to the proceedings in 2007. While those on Kim’s side called Yuvi a mama’s boy who was tied to her apron strings, sources from Yuvraj’s camp alleged Kim had been “obsessive and abusive” to the cricketer and that he had called things off. Mother Shabnam, claimed the source, had heard all about Kim's behaviour and bad language for two long years and had seen the effect this was having on her son. Soon afterwards Kim met her Spanish boyfriend Carlos Marin before marrying moneybags Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani in 2010 in Mombasa, Kenya. The two got married within a week of dating each other and divorced in 2016.

Very rarely does the love life of cricketers make front page headlines but that was the case of Yuvraj Singh and then Bollywood newbie Deepika Padukone whose photo was splashed across page one of a national daily in 2007 when Yuvraj hit the ball out of the park in the T20 World Cup. Soon after gossip columns were full of news about the budding romance and the rumours only gained momentum when she hosted a birthday bash for him at her apartment although both of them always took pains to establish that they were just ‘good friends.” Even as Deepika’s star began to rise in Bollywood signs of cracks began to appear in the relationship amidst reports that Deepika could not stand Yuvraj’s possessive nature. Soon after they parted ways amicably and Deepika fell for Ranbir Kapoor.



Neena Gupta and Viv Richards



Today Neena Gupta can lay claim to being India’s first celebrity unwed mother but in the hyper conservative 1980’s the news that the award-winning actress had given birth to a love child with star West Indian batsman Sir Vivian Richards who was already a married man created nothing less than a media tsunami. According to reports, sometime in the 1980s when the West Indian team came to India for a series of test matches, Neena fell for the charms of Viv Richards who was a notorious flirt. The one night stand resulted in Neena becoming pregnant. Once the baby was born no less a journalist than Pritish Nandy made it his mission to prove the identity of the father. He tracked down and obtained a xerox of Neena’s daughter’s birth certificate which clearly mentioned the name of Viv Richards as the father of Masaba, and published the certificate in The Illustrated Weekly of India, of which he was then the editor. This made Neena famous overnight.

To give him credit Viv Richards has never shied away from admitting their relationship and has spoken of his daughter with great affection and pride. Today their daughter Masaba, who was brought up alone by Neena and her father in Mumbai, is a noted fashion designer and Neena is these days hailed as a feminist hero and a very proud mother.



Shane Warne and Liz hurley



Former cricketer Shane Warne was engaged to model and actress Elizabeth Hurley for three years before they went their separate ways in 2013. Often called a ‘tyrant’, the most unbecoming gentleman, and possibly crickets most gifted leg spinner — Shane Warne has been a revalation both on and off the pitch. His tirades earned him eye-balls, but even the most glorified cricket greats succumbed to the wily artisan, his 708 test scalps testimony of this distinction. But like all cricketing greats, there’s always room for a “silly-point”. Warne’s long history of marital infidelities, — be it being a prolific sexter or getting headlined for his romps — earned him much notice, but the foxy cricketers most well known affair has to be when he was bowled over by the 'bedazzling' British actress Liz Hurley. From professing love and news of his eventual engagement to Liz on Twitter to rumours of him going under the knife, the cricketer earned much attention thanks to this high-profile relationship.

The pair started dating shortly after Elizabeth and her Indian husband Arun Nayar split. They got engaged in October 2011, within 12 months of dating. The whirlwind affair however ended with Warne blaming Lizs’ “friendship” with her former boyfriend Hugh Grant for their breakup while Liz continued to take potshots at Shanes’ illicit affairs, and recently even commented on his new bearded look.



Mohammad Azharuddin & Sangeeta Bijlani



Cricket star Mohammed Azharudin was at the peak of his career and much married when he happened to meet the model and actress Sangeeta Bijlani at a TV commercial shoot in the early 1990s. Azharuddin later claimed it was love at first sight. In those days Sangeeta was just recovering from a bruising break up with Bollywood Casanova Salman Khan whom she had caught cheating with film debutante Somy Ali just weeks before they were to wed. The completely smitten Azhar found himself in a tight spot as he was the father of two children and had been married to the simple Hyderabadi girl Naureen for several years. Their marriage had been an arranged one, and by all accounts Naureen was a simple lady who shunned the limelight, content to remain a home-maker. But love conquers all and by 1996 Azhar had decided to make things legal with Sangeeta after divorcing Naureen. For 14 years Sangeeta played the role of Mrs. Azharuddin to the hilt even campaigning for him when he joined politics. Cracks soon appeared in their marriage, allegedly due to his growing closeness to badminton star Jwala Gutta, the badminton player from Hyderabad. Soon after Azhar and Bijli filed for divorce. Kaput!



Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy



Reena Roy, the gorgeous actress from the 1980s who mesmerised audiences had also charmed Bollywood’s Shotgun Shatrughan Sinha. For years their affair, which continued even after he married, provided fodder for gossip columns. Finally fed up of a man who would not propose or leave his wife Reena got married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. The couple, who had a private wedding in Karachi and then settled down in a large manor in London, had a daughter. While motherhood provided Reena some much needed solace, Mohsin began to nurse ambitions of his own. Bollywood beckoned and he decided to become an actor, expecting his wife to provide him an entree into the world of film. Ambitious Mohsin’s career never took off and with the end of his creative dreams came the demise of their marriage. Eventually in the early 1990s, Mohsin and Reena decided to part ways and Reena returned to Mumbai while Mohsin returned to Karachi with their only daughter, Jannat. After getting a divorce, Reena fought an ugly custody battle leaving no stone unturned to bring her back her daughter from Pakistan which she was able to do only after Mohsin’s third marriage. The daughter, formerly named Jannat, joined Reena in Mumbai and was prompty rechristened as Sanam.



Sourav Ganguly and Nagma



In 2001, India was aghast when a leading daily reported that Bengal cricketer Sourav Ganguly had along with southern Indian film star Nagma visited a temple in South India and had performed a puja ceremony meant only for married couples. Other news reports called it a secret marriage. For weeks the tabloids could not get enough of this couple while throught it all Ganguly’s wife and childhood sweetheart Donna remain unperturbed clutching on to her daughter. No one really knows what transpired between the main characters in this story but Ganguly was soon back home, with his wife and child. And Nagma was, once again, left all alone.

Years later in an interview Nagma confessed that indeed there had something to the rumours. As she told women’s magazine Savvy: “Whatever one says, nobody has denied anything. As long as there is no denial of each other’s existence in each other’s life, any person can say anything they want.” Nagma said she was forced to end the relationship in the interest of the nation. “A smaller interest had to be sacrificed for bigger interests...” Nagma went on to become a huge star in Bhojpuri films after which she joined politics and is now the General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress.



Zaheer Khan & Sagarika



While cricketer Zaheer Khan made headlines a few weeks ago when he wed Chak De actor Sagarika Ghatge, it was his eight-year on-and-off romance with dancer and actor Isha Sharvani that everyone still remembers. According to sources the couple were due to marry in 2012 but called it off citing distance and personal differences as the reason as Isha was based in Chennai while Zaheer travelled all over the world for matches.

Reports published in the tabloid media suggested the relationship had ended over Khan’s closeness to a Mumbai based VJ. They had been spotted together at various places together which didnt go down too well with Sharvani.

Another reason could be that Sharvani wanted to marry and settle down but Khan apparently kept delaying the wedding because he wanted to concentrate on cricket.

After the split Sharvani, who was launched by Subhash Ghai in Kisna and is best known for her performance on screen as a spoiled industry starkid in Luck By Chance) went on to participate in a popular TV dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and act in a few films. Khan on the other hand went on to woo and wed Sagarika. The couple is extremely private about their personal lives, and have rarely spoken much about their relationship in public including the story of how they met.



Imran Khan and Zeenat and Mazhar Khan



It is said that sparks flew when Pakistani cricket star met 70’s glamour girl Zeenat Aman during one of Pakistan’s tours of India. Rumours of their affair were rife for a while until Imran put all matters to rest when he married Jemima Goldsmith, a 21-year-old British heiress. Jemima converted to Islam and moved to Pakistan. Nine faithful years and two sons later, they parted ways amicably. Zeenat went on to meet the much married Sanjay Khan on the set of Abdullah in 1970. Both of them fell in love and it was widely rumoured that they married in Jaisalmer on 30th December, 1978. In an interview Aman later said, “I was very naive and vulnerable at that time. It was a few weeks of madness, that’s it,”

This alleged marriage led to one of the most violent incidents in the history of Bollywood when Khan summoned Aman to theTaj Hotel in Mumbai and beat her so brutally that one of her eye sockets was permanently damaged. Zeenat later went on to make a disastrous marriage with small-time actor Mazhar Khan in 1985. The marriage was turbulent as her husband used to beat her. They had two sons, Azaan and Zahaan. After 12 years, Zeenat filed for divorce.



Harbhajan Singh & Geeta Basra



Geeta Basra may not have been able to make a mark as a leading Bollywood actress — she debuted with Dil Diya Hai (2006) and followed it up with The Train (2007), both opposite Emraan Hashmi — but she has managed to achieve a goal that many would consider to be far more elusive and wiser: a happy marriage to a cricketer. After a courtship that spanned eight years Harbhajan Singh married his long-time love Geeta in Punjab in 2008. Rumours that the couple were in a serious relationship had been rife for several years but they gained momentum when Bhajji took part in a dance reality show and the cricketer was put up at a five-star hotel in Bandra where Geeta was a frequent vistor. At that time, Geeta stuck to her “just good friends” claim and made sure to hang out with him along with a bunch of common friends. Later in 2010, Geeta was spotted hovering around Film City Studios on the set of the dance reality show, Zara Nachke Dikha for which the cricketer had also been shooting.

However the cat was out of the bag when Shah Rukh Khan himself had some fun at Harbhajan's expense when he asked: “Bhajji apka ghar kab Basra hai?” While the latter couldn’t stop blushing, SRK hurled another googly at him: “Gita ki kasam kha kar kaho!” Today the couple are the proud parents of a daughter, Hinaya Heer.



Venkat and Hema Malini



A name familiar to cricket buffs, Srinivas Venkataraghavan was a versatile cricketer who was part of a legendary spin quartet and the second-highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy, an outstanding fielder, a Test captain, a national selector, a much-celebrated umpire and a match-referee. According to reports Venkat who was brought up in a conservative Iyengar environment, was rumoured to be a suitor of actress Hema Malini, also an Tamil Brahmin Iyengar but that alliance did not work out. Venkat later married Ranjani (also another Iyengar) while Hema went on to fall madly in love with her Bollywood co-star Dharmendra. When Jaya Chakravarthy, Hema’s mother, got a whiff of the situation, she raised hell, but to no avail. Hema refused to break off her realtionship with her much married suitor. It was said that the single actor Jeetendra also had a soft corner for Hema and had been pursuing her for a while but nothing materialised. The couple eventually had to convert to Islam in order to marry as his first wife, with whom he had four children, refused to divorce him. Hema had two daughters with Dharmendra and went on to hold her own in society with great dignity. Today she is a politician.



Manoj Prabhakar and Farheen Khan



Eyebrows were raised when news broke that former Indian all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar had married a Madhuri Dixit lookalike actress named Farheen. She had come to notice in 1992 with Jaan Tere Naam and went on to work in a string of films including Amaanat, Sainik, Dil Ki Baazi, including a few down South.

Two years later, she met controversial cricketer Manoj Prabhakar and they began a relationship, even though Manoj was already married and a father to boot. Reports of a secret nikaah followed and then, Farheen completely disappeared.

According to the grapevine, after a four-year-long affair and a three-year-old son, Manoj had left Farheen to return to first wife Sandhya and their son. But then in November 2006, a Delhi court settled a dowry harrassment case filed by Sandhya. For years Farheen’s whereabouts remained a mystery until a tabloid tracked her down to Delhi where she lived with Prabhakar and their two children. When asked why she had disappeared Farheen said: “I did not disappear. It’s just that I'm in Delhi and chose to keep in touch only with a few from the film industry. And though both Manoj and I lead very private lives, we do socialise on occasion.”



Suchitra Sen And ML Jaisimha



According to cricket lore ML Jaisimha, an elegant Hyderabad batsman, once returned a bottle of champagne sent by diva Suchitra Sen with the words that it meant nothing unless she delivered it herself. She did eventually. And rumours of an affair followed. While not much is known of what transpired thereafter Suchitra Sen in her later years became known as the Indian Garbo due to her living a life of a recluse for more than three decades until she eventually passed away at the age of 82 in 2014.

Suchitra was born in Tollygune studio in 1953 and first appeared on the silver screen in the early 50s with her first Bengali release in 1953. It was a film called Saat Number Kayedi. Mrs Sen was born in a middle-class family in Pabna, now in Bangladesh. She came to India in 1947 as a refugee. Eventually, she married to Dibanath Sen, who hailed from an aristocratic family.

Her surname before marriage was Dasgupta and she was called Rama Dasgupta. It was assistant director Nitish Roy who changed her name to Suchitra Sen. Jaisimha died of lung cancer at the age of 60 in 1999, a much loved and well respected cricketing icon.



Amrita Singh & Ravi Shastri



During the 1985 World Series Cricket all-rounder Ravi Shastri scored 182 runs and took eight wickets in five matches in Australia getting voted the 'The Champion of Champions. Amusingly, Shastri did not have a driving license at the time but the incident made him an overnight star in India. Not long after there were strong rumours of an affair with Amrita Singh who was rising up the ranks in Bollywood. The two were even said to have been engaged and appeared together on the cover of a leading film magazine which printed the happy news.

According to a news report in 1986: “Last fortnight, the starling and the cricketer made a declaration — he slipped a ring on Dingy's (Amrita’s) finger. But marriage is a different ball game. And Shastri made it clear: "I definitely don't want an actress wife. I am chauvinistic. Her home should be her first priority." To which Dingy pouted: "At the moment I'm too involved in my career to give it up. But I'm sure after a couple of years I will be ready to become a full-time wife and mother.” Unfortunately the affair ran its course and Amrita married another cricketer’s (Tiger Pataudi's) son, Saif Ali Khan, who was 12 years her junior, in 1991.

