High tea with the Queen?

Last Thursday was a special day for Britain’s Prince Harry, as he introduced his girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle, to his grandmother over an informal tea. The couple met with the Queen at her private sitting room in the Buckingham Palace situated on the first floor overlooking the palace gardens.

Rumours are rife that an engagement is inevitable; it is most likely to happen over Christmas, while the Royal family is on holiday. The gossip doing the rounds is that a summer wedding is expected in June-July 2018; keeping in mind the important events of the Royal family and in order to give enough time to the Duchess of Cambride to recuperate from giving birth to her third child. If this does happen, the couple would be tying the knot after a two-year long courtship.

Prince Harry met the TV actress, who stars in the US drama Suits about 18 months ago at the Invictus Games in Florida. Royal aides have been cautious about revealing anything about his private life. The meeting comes soon after the Queen returned from her summer break at Balmoral Castle.

Markle has been a regular visitor at the Kensington Palace, the Prince’s home, during the past year. It is believed that the meeting took place to settle any nerves Markel may have. Meghan, 36, is three years Harry’s senior. She has also informed her producers that she will not be part of the next season and has been spending alot of time in the UK. Last year Harry issued an edict about his privacy to the media from discussing his romance and making a spectacle of it.