Here’s a puzzle

Gujarati cinema has started a kind of resurgence, with young directors mustering up the courage to compete with Bollywood, an active Gujarati theatre, and popular television.

Over the last few weeks, a film called Chal Man Jeetva Jaiye (Come Heart, Let’s Go Win), has been getting audiences in large numbers — non-Gujarati speaking too, because of the English subtitles.

For audiences exposed to a more sophisticated kind of cinema, the success of this verbose film set in a house that looks like the set of a TV soap, would be baffling. However, it is perhaps just this simplicity that has appealed to the film’s target audience.

Writer-director Dipesh Shah has structured the film rather cleverly — most of the action takes place in a single room, but he has found a way of getting the outdoors in, by having a TV cameraman sneak into the home and live stream what is going on inside. The super-rich Sanghvi family (the kind that orders pizzas worth Rs 15,000 for a snack) faces a sudden financial crisis. They have suffered an inexplicable loss in their business, which the spoilt kids discover when their credit cards are rejected.

The middle brother Vasant (Dharmendra Gohil), obviously the leader of the pack of three brothers, their wives and five kids, announces the huge loss, and the two options that are in front of them. He picks declaring bankruptcy; with the property, jewellery and money in the name of individual members of the family, he can resurrect the business. The older sister-in-law, Guni (Anupama Masand) timid wife of the belligerent Suryakant (Rajeev Mehta) is against this move that would cause losses to the people associated with their business, and believes they should sell all their assets and pay everyone back, even it means they have to start from scratch. Vasant’s wife (Anahita Jahanbaksh) supports whatever he decides to do. The youngest brother Niranjan’s (Harsh Khurana) wife Raseela (Ruddrrakshii Gupta) is not willing to give up a life of luxury.

Then, Vasant’s outspoken son Viren (Hemen Chauhan) steps forward to debate the issue with his father, egged on by his shy, stuttering cousin, Dev (Krishna Bharadwaj). He tries to get his father to agree to the second, tougher path, by which they will lose their fortune, but retain the trust and goodwill of the community.

Most of the film involves the back-and-forth volleys between Vasant and his son, with interjections by members of the family, who have to decide which side to take.

Meanwhile, the film cuts away to people avidly watching the drama unfold in the Sanghvi living room — some of them who will be ruined if they pick bankruptcy — and react with anger or admiration. Their staff is stunned, and the media immediately start looking for more scoops. There is a demand to arrest the Sanghvis, and the cops drive to the mansion. Since Vasant has ordered all mobile phones to be switched off, their friends cannot even warn them that their private dilemma is being broadcast to the world.

The Gujarati community is largely business-oriented and one of the reasons of the film’s success may be that they understand the mindset of the family. The filmmaker does not even have to explain what causes this crash in the family’s garment business; the audience knows that this can happen to anyone, and that getting out of the mess is difficult but not impossible.

The film is without any relief offered by song-and-dance or comedy. The actors stand around the room like in a TV soap opera. The outcome of the heated debate is also predictable, still, the audience sits entranced over the two odd hours that the film runs, and takes away something of value from it.

Interestingly, the film is to have a sequel, announced at the end, in which Viren and Dev will take things forward in their own way over the next 10 years, and decide who wins.

(Deepa Gahlot is a critic, columnist, editor, author and curator)