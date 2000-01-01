Hedgers and Speculators

The commodity derivatives market in India has been in a tailspin for the past five years. The daily trading in turnover is still down by 65 per cent from 2011 levels.

However, a revival is in sight now after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was brought in to spruce up the market.

The first step in this direction was the merger of the Forward Markets Commission (FMC) with Sebi in 2015.

Sebi is in the process of carrying out a slew of reforms that will be conducive for the overall development of the commodity derivatives market by attracting broad-based participation, enhancing liquidity, facilitating hedging and bringing in more depth to the commodity derivatives market.

Amar Singh of Angel believes that the “Introduction of products like options and indices in different commodities and allowing more participants like alternate investment funds and mutual funds will increase the depth of the market and lead to its revival.”

Sebi has allowed trading of options contracts in the commodity exchanges. In principle, the market regulator has allowed commodity exchanges to launch options if daily average volumes in futures trading are over Rs 200 crore in case of agri-commodities and Rs 1,000 crore in non-agri commodities.

The first options contract was launched by multi commodity exchange in gold in October this year.

Says Kishore Narne, associate director head -commodity and currency, Motilal Oswal Commodities: “Initially, the exchange has launched a lot size of one kg. Options of such lot sizes are likely to attract traders, jewelers and high net-worth individuals. For jewelers and traders it is a good instrument to hedge the risk, especially when they are stocking more inventory for occasions like festivals. Once institutions, including banks and mutual funds, are allowed to participate in commodities derivatives market, volumes will improve significantly.”

In agri-commodities, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange is in the process of launching options contract in guar.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) in association with Thomson Reuters has launched co-branded commodity index series. Thomson Reuters-MCX India Commodity Indices (iCOMDEX) will track the performance of commodities listed on the MCX.

Institutional investors can leverage these indices, not just to benchmark performance but also to build products.

The regulator is also creating the necessary framework to increase participation and boost liquidity in commodity exchanges.

Currently, there are only limited participants in the commodity market like retail and wholesale traders, speculators and a few corporate hedgers, including jewellers, bullion dealers and grain dealers.

In June this year, Sebi allowed category-III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) or hedge funds to participate in the market. Foreign investors may also set up category-III AIFs. Hence, in principle this has opened the commodity derivatives market to foreign investors as well.

The regulator is in the process of drafting guidelines for allowing mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) in the market. The wealth management arm of brokerage firms provides PMS. Sebi is considering permitting foreign firms with exposure, but no presence in India to hedge their price risk on domestic commodity bourses.

It has, however, granted permission to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to trade in non-agricultural commodities in GIFT City International Financial Services Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Sebi is also bringing the risk management processes on par with the securities markets. Capacity building in the commodity derivative markets has been initiated by entrusting the National Institute of Securities Market with the responsibility of training and by collaborating with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of USA.

COMMODITY AS AN ASSET CLASS

Currently, only gold and silver are looked at as asset classes. “Historically, Indians have been investing in gold and silver in the physical form. Other commodities are viewed only from a trading and hedging perspective. Globally, investors diversify at least 10 per cent of their investments in commodities. In India it is largely done in gold. There are products available in other markets, which allow investors to put their money in a basket of commodities that includes gold, silver, base metals and crude products,” points out Angel’s Amar Singh.

V Shanmugam, head research MCX, believes the introduction of options is a step in the right direction. “The average daily turnover in gold options since its launch is more than Rs 200 crore. Options would take time to attain higher sustainable liquidity levels due to existing transaction taxes and absence of institutional participation. The trade in physical bullion markets shifting from unorganised to organised, will reflect gradually on the exchange turnover over the next several quarters. More lot sizes can be introduced on demand from participants. We will approach regulator for more contracts at appropriate time,” he says.

Trading in indices such as base metal index, bullion index and derivatives on intangibles such as freight and launch of ETFs can be introduced as per demand, adds Shanmugam.

Participation of mutual funds, financial institutions, particularly banks and allowing of PMS will prompt penetration of the larger investor community into the commodity markets.

Commodity markets are a fine choice for those who prefer to broaden their portfolio in financial markets past equity markets, bonds and real estates, among others. Commodity markets can also be used to diversify one’s portfolio as an enhanced investing option.

Commodities move in cycles and have the tendency of low average correlation with major traditional asset classes such as equities and bonds. To moderate rising inflation risk, commodity investment is the best tool to negate its effect, which provides risk-adjusted returns of a portfolio.

Bank subsidiaries have just been allowed to distribute commodity derivative trading to the investors recently and once they join the platform, the markets would be able to reach out to the retail investors from the last mile perspective.

In addition, with banks being allowed to provide clearing services in the commodity markets will facilitate forthcoming institutional participants such as mutual funds and PMS providers, besides the recently allowed AIF category III funds.

A MUCH NEEDED REVIVAL

Between 2003-04 and 2011-12, the commodity exchanges saw steady and fast growth in turnover. Over the last decade, futures trading on commodity exchange platform has been providing better price discovery to bring in efficiencies and augment structural reforms in physical markets. The turnover volumes grew at an exponential rate, from a few hundred crore per day during the initial years to Rs 58,471 crore in 2011-12. The annual turnover of commodity exchanges had touched Rs. 181.26 lakh crore in 2011-12.

It was around this time that the government introduced commodity transaction tax (CTT) on all non-agricultural commodities. The regulator also brought in tighter regulations on commodity trading, including Know-Your-Customer (KYC) requirements and position limits.

The National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) fiasco too took place during this time. Under the guise of spot trading, NSEL had been offering forward trading facility to investors without proper margin and settlement systems.

When the financial scam was unearthed, over Rs 5,600 crore worth of trades remain unsettled and about 15,000 investors were to receive funds from the exchange. Of this, the majority were small investors.

The issue dented investor confidence in commodity exchanges and cast a shadow of doubt on the MCX too, as it was a sister concern of NSEL. In the past few years, several smaller commodity exchanges were closed down.

From Rs 181.26 lakh crore in 2011-12, the annual turnover of the exchanges dropped to around Rs 60 lakh crore by 2014-15 and the daily turnover came down to as low as Rs 20,328 crore.

The increased transaction costs and the subsequent fall in turnover widened the bid-ask spread, thereby raising the impact cost of trading for all market participants, including hedgers. The exchanges are yet to pick the growth momentum in terms of both, the turnover and volumes.

The NSEL scam led the way towards the merger of FMC with Sebi. FMC did not have the powers to investigate intermediaries and impose penalties unlike other regulators. Since its merger with FMC, Sebi has laid down norms for commodity bourses that are in line with equity exchange rules.

It has directed commodity bourses to separate ownership from management and to start using clearing corporations for trade clearing and settlement by the end of 2018.

Sebi also has set a deadline for the exchanges to achieve new shareholding structure by May 2019. It amended stockbroker and sub-broker regulations and commodity brokers now have to follow stricter norms in terms of net worth, payout obligations, margin requirements and clearing and settlement for clients. Sebi also has powers to take action against entities that violate norms.

COMMODITY TRADING IN INDIA

Though commodity trading in India is believed to have existed for thousands of years, organised trading under commodity exchanges is a 14-year old phenomenon.

Setting up of the Bombay Cotton Exchange in 1893 was the earliest attempts at organised trading. Over the years, derivative markets developed in several other commodities in the country. But later, during the Second World War, commodity trading was restricted Under the Defence Act of India and future trading was banned in commodities.

After Independence, the Forwards Contracts (Regulation) Act was enacted in 1952 to regulate the trading in forward and futures and the Forward Market Commission was instituted.

But an organised commodity market in India took decades to develop. The government issued notifications in April 2003 permitting futures trading in commodities and this paved the way for starting nationalised commodity exchanges like National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE), Multi Commodity Exchange of India and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) in 2002-2003. Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) is a newer entrant in the space.

MCX accounts for 90 per cent of the total turnover of commodity derivatives, followed at 9.2 per cent by NCDEX and 0.4 per cent by NMCE.

The commodity market in India is still in its nascent stage compared to the US or China. Even the turnover of MCX is much lower than the New York Mercantile Exchange or Shanghai Futures Exchange.

In India, as a matter of fact, commodity futures turnover is just seven per cent of equity futures turnover; in contrast, it is 59 per cent in America and 110 per cent in the Asia-Pacific.

In India, there is still a large unconquered unorganised commodity market. Apart from the spot trading that is regulated by the state government, there is a large, unregulated commodities forward trading market where powerful interest groups control prices through the so-called dabba trading.

While actual estimates are not available, the size

of dabba trading in

India can be several times more than exchange trading. Post CTT, a sizeable chunk of the trade moved back to dabba.

The government had expected that demonetisation of high value currencies would probably hit dabba trading and bring commodity trading into the organised exchanges. But the 2016-17 exchange turnover numbers do not reveal any significant shift.

MAJOR COMMODITIES

MCX largely deals with non-agricultural commodities while the NCDEX deals with agricultural commodities. Gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, base metals, mentha oil and cotton are some of the top commodities traded on the MCX platform.

In terms of volume as well as value, gold is the largest commodity traded at MCX. Gold is also looked upon as an asset class and the MCX has contracts of smaller lot sizes in gold meant for retail investors and high networth individuals.

Guar seed, guar gum, chana, soyabean, soyaoil, castor seed and RM seed are some of the major commodities handled by the NCDEX.

In 2011, guar seed and guar gum provided the highest returns to investors as prices multiplied several times. It was around that time that the shale gas sector in the US had discovered the utility of guar gum for fracking purposes at oil rigs.

Combined with speculative interests, prices went sky-high. Though they have cooled down thereafter, guar remains the most popular commodity at NCDEX.

Rubber is one of the popular commodities traded on NMCE. Coffee is a commodity listed on NMCE, but the volumes have remained negligible.

ICEX is the first exchange to have a diamond futures contract. NMCE will soon be merged with ICEX, in which Reliance Capital is the majority shareholder. Clearly then, a lot of ground needs to be covered. By the looks of it, that is exactly what the Sebi is doing.