Heads I Win, Tails You Lose!

Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saiif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan (his father, Rakesh Roshan, being producer), Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor are actors turned producers among male artistes. But, this week it is about the trend and how it started.

Even young actresses are venturing into film production lately. Priyanka Chopra, Anuhka Sharma, Chitrangdha Singh are a few names. While a few actresses took to filmmaking earlier, some of them, like Juhi Chawla and Mallaika Arora, just lent their names in a coproduction. Those who ventured out early are Hema Malini, Pooja Bhatt followed by Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta in-between.

There is a big difference when the old time actor turned producer and the present lot. For any aspiring actor, the first thing that mattered was to get a break, make inroads in the film industry. But, some of them wanted to be in films mainly driven by their creative urge.

Once accepted and established firmly in the film industry as actors, these few chose to give vent to their creative urge by making their own films. The ones who counted on this basis are Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt and V Shantaram, the early starters. Each had their own reasons at that time but the dominating factor was that they wanted to put their own ideas across to the viewers, did not matter if they were on screen or not.

If these actor makers were convinced, they went for an idea. Towards this end, Raj Kapoor made films like Boot Polish, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, both revolving around children. Later on, his own acting career ebbed, his creative zeal did not. He continued to make films starring his sons, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor and brother, Shashi Kapoor. And, he still managed to put across his own ideas and conviction across, first with Bobby and, later, with Prem Rog and Ram Teri Ganga Maili, both hits. Guru Dutt was on a different level. Genius is not a word often used to describe a filmmaker in India but Dutt was undoubtedly one. All one has to do is check the varied canvass of his films, the themes and their presentation. He made fun films like Aar Paar and CID besides starring in some such films made by others. But, Dutt’s creative urges took over and what followed was a few masterpieces in Pyaasa, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. One more of his films, considered to be a classic by many, Kagaz Ke Phool, did not stir the box office. V Shantaram was one such makers who believed in ideas. He sold dreams strongly backed by melodious soundtracks. Whatever his theme for a film, music propped it up. In fact, his films could be called musicals with strong story content. The examples are aplenty: Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Navrang and, even V Shantaram’s flop films like Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijlee or Geet Gaaya Pattharon Ne, as well as his regional films boasted of music as their mainstay.

Then, there came a second lot of actors wanting to put their own ideas of style across. Best of this lot was Manoj Kumar who chose the theme of Indian ness with a flavour of patriotism. That theme fitted very well in the national mood oof that era, and he accounted for some great hits like Upkar, Purab Aur Pachhim, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and Kranti, followed by Shor. But, he lost touch with time. The air of patriotism was over and his next, Clerk and Jai Hind, fell flat. Also, his effort to launch his brother in law, Rajiv Goswami and son, Kunal Goswami failed.

With an actor turned maker, the risk factor was enormous. As it happened with Raj Kapoor. Brick by brick, he had created his dream world, the R K Studios. One major flop in his pet project, Mera Naam Joker, followed by another loser, Kal Aaj Aur Kal and the R K Studio had to be mortgaged! For Guru Dutt, a maker with worldwide renown, it was the failure of his closely nurtured movie, Kaagaz Ke Phool, coupled with disturbed personal life that spelt his doom. While Kaagaz Ke Phool set him back financially, his married and love life collided. Then there was V Shantaram who made films he believed in and stayed afloat. Dilip Kumar made just one film as a producer, Gunga Jumna, which was a blockbuster.

In the case of Dev Anand, things started getting out of hand when he decided to turn director. He would write, direct, produce and act in his films. Dev Anand was compared to the Hollywood actor Gregory Peck. He believed in youth oriented films keeping self in the centre as well as in front of the camera through length and breadth of film. His films kept failing but, he worked his charm and somehow managed to find a new backer for each of his films. His budgets being in control, he never went broke even if his backer did!

So far, the actors who turned to producing film were mostly those who wanted things their own way. Sunil Dutt, Feroze Khan, Shashi Kapoor, Joy Mukehrjee, Biswajeet, Kishore Kumar, Mahmood were some of them besides mass’s favourite action heroes, Dara Singh, Sheikh Mukhtar and Kamran Khan and the small time comedians like Mohan Choti.

Among these actor-producers, Sunil Dutt was one who cared for content and variety. Besides making a classic like Reshma Aur Shera, he also made a solo act film, Yadein, featuring only him on the screen delivering monologues! Rajendra Kumar made films to keep going as an actor but latter launched his son, Kumar Gaurav.

Of the later lot, Jeetendra claimed to have lost his life’s earnings in production of just one movie, Deedar–E- Yaar. Rajesh Khanna turned to production to salvage his sagging acting career with Alag Alag; even the film’s hit soundtrack could not save the film from a being a disaster. There were some lesser known actors like Sudesh Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, Vikram but only Subhash Gai, who could not make his mark as an actor, enjoyed a successful run as producer- director.

These actor turned producers never had it easy with fluctuating fortunes. Because, those were the days of private financers. There were no corporate houses who underwrote your films or, you rather, presold your product.

Compare this to actors today who turn to making their own films and that has nothing to do with their creative urges. They are neither into script writing nor directing; they prefer off the shelf subjects, usually ‘inspired by foreign films or South remakes.

Take Salman Khan for example. He kind of monopolizes Eid week release slot. But, both the films he was associated with as a maker as well as the lead star during last two Eid festivals, Tube Light and Race 3, were total dud. Did that affect his financial status in anyway? In fact, Salman Khan has turned filmmaking with himself playing the lead into a family enterprise producing a film in the name of each family member and making them rich.

Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with Dear Zindagi, Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal none of which worked at the box office.

Akshay Kumar films usually don’t incur losses because he is known to be reasonable with his price and his films don’t have huge targets for recovery. Ajay Devgn also has a production house and his films have been having an indifferent run at the box office. John Abraham seems to have decided to ride on the prevalent positive national mood and make some purposeful films with a patriotic fervour. Saif Ali Khan’s foray into production has not been impressive, either.

The point is, have you heard of any of these present lot of entrepreneurs going broke or closing shop? None of them face that hurdle now since corporate houses back their projects and they don’t necessarily have to be creative like the actors turned makers of yore. For the present day star producers, whatever the outcome of a film, there is nothing to lose monetarily as they are partners in profit only.

As for the reputation, there is the media which can easily be convinced that a flop is a hit!

Yes, some corporate houses did wizen up and stopped backing Hindi ‘projects’, mostly withdrawing from Hindi film industry totally.

@The Box Office Two new releases this week, Badhaai Ho and Namaste London hit the screens on Thursday, 18th to cash in on the Dusserah holiday.

While, Badhaai Ho has opened well, Namaste London did not find favour with the holiday crowd.

Quite a relief for the cinema halls since all the four releases of the past week, Helicopter Eela, Fryday, Jalebi and Tumbbad, were dismal. Surprisingly, of the lot, the figures for Fryday, are the worst despite the entertainer Govinda and the one in the process of becoming popular, thanks to his Fukray franchise, Varun Sharma leading the cast.

*Helicopter Eela has been able to collect a mere 4.3 crore in its first week. The face of Kajol and ample promotion has not helped.

*Fryday, the poorest of the lot, collected around 1.5 crore.

*Jalebi settled at 2.5 crore.

*Tumbbad did the best with 4.5 crore but not good enough for its own good.

*Andhadhun has had an excellent second week dropping just 20 per cent over its first week. The film’s collections are expected to touch 22 crore as compared to about 27 crore in the first week with which it will have a two week tally of over 49 crore.