Govt takes over Unitech, NCLT allows MCA to appoint 10 directors

In a replication of Satyam Computers case, the government has taken over the management of debt-ridden real estate company Unitech after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) to appoint 10 nominee directors to prevent any diversionary tactics by the company to play around with buyers’ money.

In a big relief for buyers of Unitech flats, who await possession of their dream house, the principal NCLT bench while allowing this, further barred current Unitech directors from alienating or mortgaging their personal assets. The government, through the MCA, has applied to the principal vench of the NCLT under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for taking over the management of Unitech Ltd in ‘public interest’.

On Friday, the first hearing was held. Prima facie, the bench was convinced that the affairs of Unitech are ‘not being carried out honestly’.

The MCA moved the

application under Sections 241-242 of the Companies Act, which deal with oppression and

mismanagement. Alleging mismanagement and diversion of funds, Section 241(2) of the Companies Act allows the government, “if it is of the opinion that the affairs of the company are being conducted in a manner prejudicial to public interest”, to apply to the NCLT.

The two-member NCLT bench headed by chairman Justice MM Kumar has directed the government to submit the 10 names by December 20, the next date of hearing. Unitech’s shares gained 20 per cent intraday on Friday as investors cheered the government’s move to take over the company. Unitech is a listed company, so the MCA will also have to get the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approval to start the bidding process.

On October 30, the Supreme Court had directed Unitech to deposit Rs 750 crore by December to secure bail for its director Sanjay Chandra, who has been in jail in a case of alleged forgery. Chandra was arrested in April this year following a complaint by people, who weren’t given possession of their flats. The Supreme Court denied Chandra's bail until the company deposited funds with it to protect the interests of such buyers.

Unitech’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 149.23 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 54.39 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal.

This was a case similar to builder Jaypee Infratech, which is currently facing insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016. Unitech too, is indebted in excess of Rs 1,000 crore with over 19,000 buyers waiting for possession of their flats.

The government appears to have made this move to invoke a sense of confidence among the investors and the public at large.

The government had prayed before the Bench to take over the management of Unitech by allowing 10 nominee directors on the board, restricting the directors of Unitech from alienating or dealing with personal properties, and to further order investigation into diversion and siphoning of funds. Unitech has been given 4 weeks to reply.