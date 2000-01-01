Gizmo Geek: The refrigerator of art

Think “refrigerator” and what’s the first thing that comes to mind? We are ready to bet that “work of art” is not the answer. Yet a unique collaboration between a luxury fashion house and a maker of high-end home appliances has done exactly that—created a line of refrigerators that are astonishing works of art. Two Italian stalwarts in the field of creating luxury goodies—Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg—have come together for this unique collaboration, one which sees household appliances as canvases for artists. After all, isn’t the very definition of art the expression of human imagination, exploring the boundaries of creative possibilities.

D&G and Smeg have teamed up to co-create a special edition of Smeg’s Fab28 refrigerator with a new look that can quite literally be defined as eye-popping. Only 100 pieces of these appliances have been created, and they are “one-of-a-kind products that combine Smeg quality and technology and Dolce&Gabbana’s creativity and masterful artisan workmanship”. Each of these free-standing single-door refrigerators has been decorated in a singular Sicilian style. Local artists have been pressed into work to decorate the refrigerators with artwork inspired from Sicilian folklore described as “treasures of the past”. Quite aptly, the line has been dubbed the Refrigerator of Art, or Frigorifero d’Arte in Italian.

For the uninitiated, these pieces feature some typical motifs that are common in Sicilian art. Such as the trinacria symbol (the head of Medusa with three bent legs), medieval battle scenes, knights, dancers, stylised fruits and flowers, and more. All of this is depicted in vibrant reds, yellows, blues and greens. Needless to say, both colours and imagery makes the designs bright and distinctive, and definitely not to everyone’s taste.

What is humbling, however, is to note that each of the 100 pieces took more than 200 hours to paint, and by paint we mean not just the front, but the sides as well.

Oh did we mention that each piece has been hand-painted? Which is what accounts for the price tag—a princely $50,000, shipping extra (it’s unclear if they ship to India). And if that seems like too hefty a price to pay for a kitchen appliance, we highly recommend a perusal of D&G and Smeg’s Sicily Is My Love catalogue, a collection of small appliances, also adorned in striking Sicilian artwork.

From toasters, juices and coffee machines to kettles, blenders and mixers, this range of appliances is also decorated with inspirations from Sicilian folklore. These kitchen gadgets are embellished with fruit and floral motifs, decorative leaves, representations of Mouth Etna, triangular motifs known as crocchi, which frame fruits like lemons, prickly pears and cherries, and more—all symbols that are both typical of the Sicilian antecedents of the artwork and keeping with the D&G look.

These pieces start at $600—a “cheaper” alternative to incorporating some arresting Italian art in the most unlikely of rooms in your house, the kitchen.