What do you do when just owning the latest iPhone is not “luxurious” enough? Well, one option is to give it an extra coating of luxe with a bespoke leather exterior, handcrafted just for you. The Paris-based Connexion d’Art are one such company, specialising in turning an ordinary iPhone 7 or 7S into a one-of-a-kind piece with their artistry.

Please note that this is no gaudy bling-ing up of a high-end smartphone with gold-plated exteriors and diamond-and-ruby inlays. This time we’re talking of a completely different type of customisation—one that leaves you with a unique, exquisitely leather-crafted masterpiece, giving your device not just a luxury upgrade but one of class as well. Connexion d’Art are a young company, just around a year old. In their quest for the perfect blend between luxury and technology, they have introduced their first collections comprising personalised iPhones customised with the aforementioned leather exteriors and embellished with engravings.

Connexion d’Art work on new phones—they don’t accept pre-owned pieces to customise—and each piece is crafted by expert artisans who stitch or emboss leathers, and engrave using precision technology. All the leathers are sustainably sourced and comply with REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) and RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) specifications.

The collections fall into two main categories—the Exotic Leather Collection with alligator-skin finishes, and the Calf Fine Leather Collection.

The alligator finishes offer choices between a fine finish and a glossy finish, while the calf leather options let one choose between embellishing with diagonal lines or frame lines on the leather. There are a number of colour options for each finish, mostly named after historical figures, such as Charles, Aurelien, Jules, Dimitri, Oscar and Josephine. For example, the Charles finish, named after Charles de Gaulle to represent leadership, strength, simplicity and elegance, comes in black in both alligator and leather finish, and a choice of jet black, gold or silver plating. Aurelien, which is a fine alligator finish in brown, comes in gold and rose gold plating, and embodies immortality.

The calf-leather Prune finish with diagonal line stands for “exuberant sensibility”, while the frame lines and vibrant blue of the Nikita represent a dynamic lifestyle.

Initials or names can be embossed or engraved on the leather or metal plating. Connextion d’Art also remind us that, “Every device is unique and the leather finish will develop a patina over time, becoming increasingly beautiful and personal with use.” A pair of lightweight premium headphones from Focal, called LISTEN, may be purchased with the final package.

The final price tag could be anything between €3,000 and €7,000, depending on the tech specs of the phone in question as well as the finish one would like on it. As of now, Connexion d’Art can be found at select showrooms and boutiques in France, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau and Bangkok, with Geneva, London, Moscow, Shanghai and Dubai on the pipeline. Distributors relationships in other locations in Europe, as well as in Asia and South America are in the works.