Freedom Files: A Tenuous And Uneasy Truce

After India committed a gargantuan judgmental error by going to the United Nations and internationalised the Kashmir problem at the behest of Lord Mountbatten, the two neighbours were like two antlers pawing each other trying to gauge one-another in a hall of mirrors, in this case the UNCIP (United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan) for quite some time.

For Jawaharlal Nehru, Kashmir was his secular showpiece for the new non aligned world to see while for the founder of Pakistan, Mohd Ali Jinnah who felt cheated by what he described as Indian subterfuge, the same Kashmir was a theological shop window aligned by Islam and Muslim brotherhood which needed to be part of Pakistan. In vino veritas is a Latin phrase that means "in wine, truth", suggests that a person under the influence of alcohol is more likely to speak their hidden thoughts and desires. The phrase is sometimes continued as, "In vino veritas, in aqua sanitas", i.e., "In wine there is truth, in water there is health." So it was for Jinnah who died a forlorn man due to his unquenched quest and thirst for the Kashmir Valley. His boilerplate of Operation Gibraltar, a raid to capture Kashmir using tribal lashkars comprising Afridis and Mohmands, had been a failure.

Like gravity, big events have a habit of pulling you in and Kashmir was a classic example of this once the instrument of accession was signed by Maharaja Hari Singh and Indian troops flew into the Valley to push back the raiders. Once you have been in the trenches and seen the face of enemy perseverance and courage there is no difference between a reason and an excuse. This is exactly what the Indian Army proved as it repulsed the raiders and Pakistan Army regulars. From the very gates of Srinagar, they were systematically pushed back in a protracted attritional war where every inch was coveted. It again showed that resolve can do everything. For you can never stay in the moment, even if you think you belong there, but you cannot ever stay ensconced simply because time is never trapped, never a captive nor is the person. India saved Kashmir including the Valley although large chunks were swallowed by the raiders. Jinnah, who was besotted with the idea of Kashmir died, but Kashmir remained the unfinished business of Partition.

After the UN declared a ceasefire in hostilities on January 1, 1949, hectic lobbying began by both sides to keep their nose ahead in the Great Game. Truce came with a heavy price for India for it retained only a truncated J&K. The petitioning thus began. For instance on March 10, 1949, India sent a strong missive to the UNCIP chairman Carlos A Leguizamon contesting Pakistan’s position furiously on Kashmir.

Our Representatives who attended the meeting of the Truce Sub-Committee of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan yesterday have given me a copy of the statement made by the Pakistan Delegation. The basic approach of the Pakistan Delegation to the truce is so fundamentally opposed to ours and to our understanding of Part II of the Commission’s Resolution of the 13th August that I consider it necessary to explain our position explicitly and at once. In paragraph 6 of the statement, the declared objective of the truce arrangements is described as being the creation of “a military balance between the forces on each side”. The proposals regarding (a) the strength, training and control of Azad Kashmir forces during the period of the truce and (b) the synchronization of the withdrawal of Pakistan forces with the forces of the Government of India appear to be founded on this assumption. In the first place, the Government of India have never accepted the claim of Pakistan, much less of the so-called Azad Kashmir Government, which has no legal status, to equality of rights in the military or any other sphere.

The presence of Pakistani troops in any part of Jammu and Kashmir State constitutes an act of aggression and a violation of international law. That the withdrawal of Pakistan troops from the State should in any way be conditional upon or connected with the training by Pakistan officers, and the subsequent retention in Azad Kashmir territory of an Azad Kashmir Force of 24 Battalions plus the personnel of 8 Battalions as Administrative and L of C Units under a General Officer Commanding appointed by the Commander-in-Chief, Pakistan Army, assisted by the requisite number of senior officers selected by C.H.Q. Pakistan and under the overall operational and administrative control of Pakistan is a claim which the Government of India cannot consider. Pakistan forces must be withdrawn entirely from Jammu and Kashmir State territory and the disposal of Azad Kashmir forces during the period of the truce must be so arranged as to prepare the way for the ultimate disbanding and disarming. Any other arrangement would be a preparation neither for peace nor a peaceful plebiscite but for the resumption of hostilities. It would also be contrary to the objective stated in para 3(1) (c ) of the Prime Minister’s letter dated the 20th August, 1949, and broadly accepted by the Commission, that nothing should be done which would enable the territory evacuated by the Pakistan troops to be consolidated in any way during the period of the truce to the disadvantage of the State.

The training and maintenance in this territory of any Azad forces at all, and, more so, in the strength and under the conditions of command and control proposed by the Pakistan Delegation would be the most effective way of “consolidating” it “to the disadvantage of the State.” The government of India are prepared to discuss with the Commission the question of the formation of a Civil Armed Force for the maintenance of law and order in Azad Kashmir territory, but both the composition and the character of such a force must be adjusted to this primary purpose and not to the creation of “a military balance between the forces of each side”.

As regards the synchronization of the withdrawal of Indian and Pakistan forces envisaged in B.1 of Part II of the Resolution of the 13th August, I point out that the understanding of the Government of India has all along been that the withdrawal of their forces will begin only after the tribesmen and Pakistan nationals referred to in A.2 of Part II of the Resolution have withdrawn, and also the bulk of the Pakistan forces who, as already stated, have no right to be on Jammu and Kashmir State territory.

As I have already informed the Commission, the government of India are prepared, to discuss with the Commission, the phasing of the withdrawal of their own forces after this condition has been fulfilled, at any time that may be convenient to the Commission. But the fulfillment by the Government of Pakistan of the conditions of withdrawal which I have described will be a condition precedent to the implementation by the Government of India of any arrangement that may be reached between them and the Commission regarding the withdrawal of their own forces as well as the strength of the forces that are to be left behind in the State.

The statement of Pakistan Delegates goes on to make suggestions regarding the withdrawal of India forces and the strength of such forces that are to be maintained in Jammu and Kashmir State. B.1 of Part II of the Resolution of the 13th August 1948 clearly lays down that the withdrawal of the forces of the Government of India from the State is to be in stages to be agreed upon with the Commission. In this connection I would invite the attention of the Commission to Paragraph 4 of the letter of the Prime Minister of India to Mr Korbel, dated the 20th August 1948, in which it is stated that “the time when the withdrawal of Indian forces from the State is to begin, the stages in which it is to be carried out and the strength of the Indian forces to be retained in the State, are matters for settlement between the Commission and the government of India”. The Government of India stand by this arrangement which was accepted by the Commission in Mr. Korbel’s letter to the Prime Minister, dated the 25th August 1948.

It follows that the Government of India do not propose to comment upon the proposals made in the Pakistan statement regarding the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Jammu and Kashmir State.

In conclusion, I wish to state that the Government of India are as anxious as the Commission to go forward, as rapidly as possible, with the finalization of a truce agreement. It is quite clear to them, however, that this task will be impossible of accomplishment on the basis of the proposals of the Pakistan Delegation discussed in the preceding paragraphs of this letter.

India’s concerns were both strategic and security related for the new Kashmir’s borders were exposed from all sides. In a top secret meeting between the PM Nehru and his Secretariat, as also concerned ministers, the issue was discussed threadbare. Positional papers to UNCIP apart, the magnitude of Pakistan’s chicanery was gigantic and India had to checkmate these. As the meeting got underway at PM’s Secretariat, the sum and substance of the confabulations revolving around Truce and the impending plebiscite that emerged from it is given below, but every move was predicated on the future defence of Kashmir:

The first point we have to be clear about is the significance of the truce line. What exactly does it represent? If it is to be the cease-fire line beyond which our army cannot advance there is this difficulty that has to be solved. According to paragraph B(IV)(A) of the plebiscite proposals “After implementation of Parts I and II of the Commission’s Resolution of 13th August 1948 and when the Commission is satisfied that peaceful conditions have been restored in the State, the Commission and the Plebiscite Administrator will determine, in consultation with the Government of India, the final disposal of Indian and State Armed Forces, such disposal to be with due regard to the security of the State and the freedom for the plebiscite”.

In other words, the responsibility for safe-guarding the security of the State, after the implementation of Parts I & II of the Commission’s Resolution which postulate for the withdrawal of all tribesmen and Pakistani nationals who entered the State for purposes of fighting and the Pakistani Army will rest with the Indian and State Armed Forces. Does the expression “Security of the State” mean the entire State, in which case our Army should be able to advance to the frontier of the State as it was in September 1947 before the disturbances broke out. If this position is conceded, then the drawing of the truce line has no military significance. It only demarcates a particular area which will be under the administration of ‘Local Authorities’ who themselves will act under the surveillance of the Commission. If, on the other hand, the expression ‘Security of the State’ should be interpreted as meaning the security of the area now held by the State, then it becomes necessary that the truce line should be such as can be militarily defended and should include such areas as are necessary for purposes of administrative necessity. For this purpose it is necessary that the truce line will be the line shown in the map already submitted. In other words, we should ask for the restoration of the block of territory from:

a. Jhangar to Haji Pir pass in the Southern Sector;

b. Kathai-right bank of the river Jhelum to Tithwal; and

c. Tithwal to Shardi on the west bank Of the river Kishanganga.

In regard to (a) we have to consider whether we should reopen the question. It may be that from a military point of view the line now drawn from Jhangar to Poonch may be all right but from our point of view it will present tremendous administrative difficulties. Unless the line runs along an easily recognizable hilly or river feature it is difficult to regulate the flow of people from one are to another or to have effective and efficient administration. The Tehsil of Mendhar has been cut into four bits: two with the State and two on the other side. These intersect each other and unless the whole area is compact and administered by one authority there will be difficulties.

In regard to north of Poonch and right up to Shardi, the Kashmir Valley cannot be easily defended unless we have under or control the entire territory inside the line marked by us on the map. As far as the layman can speak I should say that whoever controls Haji Pir Pass can threaten and control the Gulmarg, Shopian and Saran Valleys.

In regard to the Kishanganga Valley it is difficult to defend it from the south bank. If effective defence is to be attempted we must have the high hill features to the high banks of the river. From administrative point of view it is necessary that we should have this entire area; for example to mention only one problem, the area west to Kishenganga right up to Domel depends for its supplies of food on the eastern side of the river. Naturally people are taking food from the east bank to the west bank. It will be a very serious problem to stop this. If the entire Valley is under the administrative control of the State, then the provisioning of the entire Valley becomes the responsibility of the State Govt. and the traffic between the right and left banks would not present any serious problems.

In the north we can claim the whole of Gilgit Wazarat, Gilgit and Gilgit Agency as well as the Political Districts as were constituted in 1847. We are not, however, claiming all these areas. We are limiting ourselves to the Gilgit Wazarat. Even here we are giving up the territory round about Babusar.

Further North we are prepared to limit ourselves to the line along the river Indus.

It needs to be understood that prior to the strong letter sent to Carlos Leguizamon on March 10, the meeting in the PM’s Secretariat took place using his P.S Dwarkanath Kachru’s inputs on the state of play in Kashmir.

This occurred on March 9, 1949, just prior to the meeting where Nehru, Sir Girja Shankar Bajpai, secretary general, ministry of external affairs, Vishnu Sahay from the ministry of states and Ghulam Mohd Bakshi, deputy PM of J & K had assembled along with N Gopalaswmy Ayyangar.

TOP SECRET.

I. LOCAL AUTHORITIES –

(A) :- In Poonch, Mirpur, etc.

These areas are more or less administered directly by the so-called “Azad Government”. The “Azad Administration” come into existence as the puppet of the Pakistan Government and are dependent on the support both financial and military, of that Government. Pakistan directly as a Government and as “Azad Administration” will, therefore, naturally have to be eliminated before the situation there can be considered appropriate for choosing the Local Authorities. The Local authorities chosen subsequently therefore should naturally be representative of the people and the conditions as existed in these areas before the invasion took place. In other words, the Local Authorities should be representative of the local people both Muslims and no-Muslims.

This is an important point which according to the Kashmir Government has got far-reaching political significance and must therefore be borne in mind while discussing these matters with the U.N. Commission. The Kashmir Government is prepared to send non-Mulsims of Poonch and Mirpur to join the local Militia or police which is bound to be set up as a constituent part of the Local Authority under the U.N.O. supervision.

Similarly the Kashmir Government is prepared to send other local officials who belong to Poonch and Mirpur and who are now displaced because of the enemy action.

(B): - Local Authorities in Gilgit and the adjacent areas.

While determining the Local authorities here it must be remembered that these areas are administered and controlled not by the “Azad Kashmir” but by Pakistan Government directly. This area was captured by Pakistan forces and has ever since the date of its capture been governed directly by the Political Officers of Pakistan and the Army, the Gilgit Scouts and the Frontier Constabulary. It is significant that this territory is not governed even in the name of the “Azad Government”.

In the case of these territories, therefore, it is logical to assume that on the withdrawal of Pakistan these areas should be treated on a different level than the areas under the direct control of the “Azad Administration”. Our attempt should be to press for the restoration of these areas to Kashmir government.

II. WRIT OF THE KASHMIR GOVERNMENT

It has been admitted that the areas at present held by Pakistan and the “Azad Administration” would in law revert back to the Kashmir Government and will be treated as the territories belonging to the Kashmir Government. This alone, it has been suggested, would not satisfy the requirements of the moment. Having thus established the legal suzerainty of the Kashmir Government over these areas the problem that will face us immediately will be the establishment of an efficient administration and a system of laws and regulations under which the people there will be governed. The Kashmir Government feel that in order to give substance and meaning to their legal suzerainty over these areas it should be considered necessary to enforce the laws and regulations and in essential principles the system of administration as exist in the larger part of the State, that is, the areas under the direct administration of the Kashmir Government. These laws and regulations may be enforced under the U.N. supervision.

This is an important point to which the Government of Kashmir attach very great importance. They are anxious to maintain the secular and progressive character of the administration of these areas. Establishment of an administration on the lines contrary to the declared intentions and policies of the present Government of Kashmir would, according to them, not only create political complications but also make it very difficult for no-Muslims to feel secure in these areas.

Sd/- (Dwarkanath Kachru)

9th March, 1949

After making the mistake of taking Kashmir to the UNO, India was fighting back using its intellectual and administrative bandwidth to deal with a rampaging Pakistan which was using its diplomatic skills with great ingenuity since it had managed to implead itself in the case. The distinction made by Kachru in his note is very important. Alas, we lost a substantive part of the erstwhile Princely State.

Even after January 1, 1949, border raids continued with a persistence, which revealed that they were not just by design but premeditated. The Indian Army was told about these incursions from time to time. The State Government reckoned that the raids constituted a flagrant breach of the cease fire agreement. It was a tenuous and uneasy truce where Pakistan was constantly up to its tricks. Bakshi Ghulam Mohd, Deputy PM of J&K provided a detailed exposition of how these breaches were being conducted systematically like pinpricks. On March 25, 1949, he wrote to Vishnu Sahay, secretary Kashmir Affairs:

All along the border, particularly in the northwest and southwest, a systematic infiltration of enemy agents is going on. Small bands of trained agents are being deputed and asked to settle down at various places in the State. The places where concentration of these enemy pockets has been reported are:

Tithwal Guraiz sector

Dudhwal

Duwarian

Jhanda

Phulwoi

Rashian Gali

Totmar Gali

Uri and Poonch sector

Noorpur Gali and adjacent places

Suran valley

Mendhar and Janghar sector

Towards Rajouri, Mendhar and Chingas

In the Northern Areas, in Gilgit and Skardu, particularly old revenue and other records, as also any other evidence which would establish the fact that Pakistan has been directly governing and administering the area, are being destroyed. These records are now being replaced by cooked up and fictitious figures and documents to show the UNCIP that the area, instead of being governed and controlled by Pakistan, as made out in our statements, was directly governed and controlled by the so-called Azad Government.

The great State of J&K originally had five parts to it — unified it was bigger than France at the time of Independence — Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Aksai Chin and Northern Areas (Gilgit-Baltistan). Over time, India has lost the Northern Areas, Aksai Chin to China and of course the part captured by the tribal raiders in October 1947, which Pakistan chooses to refer to as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, which incidentally includes the Gigit-Baltistan area garnered courtesy a quietly executed British coup. There is also Shaksgham Valley, of which in 1963, Pakistan handed over 5,800 square kilometers of territory of Gilgit-Baltistan to China without the consent of the local people.

And so it has carried on as India and Pakistan have traded charges and fire. In the end, the events of 1947-49 left a much smaller J&K behind for India and scars which haven't healed till this day. The eyeballing though continues unabated.

