Freedom Files: The real plotters behind the feudal lords

The diabolical and even Mephistophelian Prime Ministers or Dewans of Indian Princes were actually more wicked than even their Masters, for simply told they were more loyal than the King. A case in point was the Rajkot Thakore who loved his drink and dance and was completely under the influence of his devious Dewan Durbar Virawala. Despite Gandhiji having an emotional connect with Rajkot, since his father Kaba Gandhi had once been Dewan of the State, Virawala ran circles around both Gandhiji and Sardar Patel repeatedly. Similarly, Dewans and Prime Ministers across the States were wily. Of course many of the Princes were British stooges and oriental despots, but it was their Dewans who front ran operations against the populace.

Barbara N Ramusack writing in her seminal - The Indian Princes And Their States says, “The idealist focus on British Orientalist constructions neglects the impact of greater centralisation through bureaucratisation on state–society relations in both the directly and the indirectly ruled areas of the subcontinent. During the modern period, ethnic mobilisation has been the effect of greater state penetration, as communities have undergone reorganisation and re-identification in attempts to influence governing policies and the distribution of state resources; this process is not just evident in the Indian Empire, but also more generally across the world. Mobilisation took place in the princely states in three phases, the first phase emerging mostly during the 1910s and 1920s among literate groups. The latter were preoccupied with issues of government employment, social benefits and freedom of expression. The second phase, beginning in the late 1920s and early 1930s, is characterised by urban élites taking a more confrontational style, engaging in public demonstrations as they demanded greater popular representation and expanded political rights of organisation. Peasant movements emerged in the 1930s and 1940s, seeking changes in relations of land tenure. In none of the phases was opposition to princely rule expressed. Opposition to princely rule was also slow to emerge in the nationalist mobilisations in British India. Ramusack outlines the ambivalent relationship between the Indian National Congress and princely regimes, giving a decisive role to M. K. Gandhi, who advocated non-interference in the states until the late 1930s. Part of Gandhi’s purported positive attitude toward the princely states may have been due, the author states, to his desire to maintain ties with conservative Indians. She puts to rest the common perception that outsiders from British India initiated political mobilisation in the states. While nationalist activities in British India had an impact on political development, local figures dominated.

Ramusack also highlighted how employment in the Princely States nevertheless continued to lure educated Indians who didn't aspire to electoral of agitational political activity, but instead preferred administrative authority. Most prominent among them formed an all India cadre that circulated through several States. Most notable among them was Sir Mirza Ismail (1883-1959 who began his career as a native Dewan in Mysore (1928-40), but went as a 'foreign' Dewan to Jaipur 1942 and finally Hyderabad 1945. Pataiala State on the other hand retained Hindustani Muslims such as Sayyid brothers during the 19th century and then Punjabi Muslims such as Liaquat Hyat Khan 1887-1952 and Mir Maqbool Mahmud thereafter. Ergo, these Dewans flitted about like butterflies from flower to flower. Their nefarious role was thrown into stark relief in the run up to Independence as they tried their level best to stick the slow knife between the bones, where its cut is the deepest and was most damaging. The idea being to prevent amalgamation with the Indian Provinces into Nehru's idea and idiom of a united India. Many like Ram Chandra Kak (J&K) before he was sacked, Sir Mirza Ismail (Hyderabad), Sir C P Ramaswami Aiyar (Travancore) succeeded in their operation to stay out of the Indian National Congress' dragnet.

Let me give you an example of how a closed door meeting of such Dewans would go. In the end, of course, their best laid plans went awry under the combined fusillade of Mountbatten, Nehru and Sardar Patel.

1. Here is a summary of proceedings of the meeting of the special drafting committee held in Bhopal on July 12, 1943 as a peep show of their collective thought process:

Following members of the Committee were present:

1. Sir Manubhai N. Mehta (in the Chair).

2. Sir Sultan Ahmed.

3. Sir C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar.

4. Sir Ganga Kaula.

5. Mr Tribhavandas J. Raja.

6. Sardar D.K.Sen.

7. Sardar Ranbir Singh.

8. Mir Maqbool Mahmud.

2. The Chairman invited Sir C.P.Ramaswami Iyar and Sir Sultan Ahmed to review the latest developments relating to the Cabinet Mission proposals as they affect the States. Sir C. P. Ramaswami stated that he was invited by the Cabinet Delegation to meet them in his personal capacity and he made it clear to them that any views expressed by him would not ipso facto bind Travancore or any other States. He had, however, had preliminary informal discussions with the Chancellor Sir Hamidullah Khan, Nawab of Bhopal before he met the Cabinet Delegation and the Note jointly drafted by them, which had been endorsed generally by the States Delegation and the Constitutional Advisory Committee, was treated by him as the basis of approach to the points discussed with the Cabinet Delegation. Sir C.P. Ramaswami had, however, made it clear that he would give expression to his strong personal opposition to the idea of Pakistan.

3. Sir C.P. Ramaswami felt that the attitude of the Cabinet Delegation was generally helpful towards the States. He emphasized the following main points which had emerged from the discussions with the Cabinet Delegation :

(a) Paramountcy will cease to exist after the interim period;

(b) Paramountcy will not be inherited by the future or the interim Government of India;

(c) The question of allocation inter se of States quota of seats on the proposed Constituent Assembly and the method of selection of these representatives had been left to the States to be settled in consultation with other s concerned; and

(d) The urgent need of internal reforms in the States and of genuine constitutionalisation of their Governments. On this point Sir C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar told the Cabinet Delegation that a removable executive on the British Model should not be regarded as either essential or necessarily suited to the conditions of the States.

4. Sir C.P. Ramaswami also invited attention to the latest developments in certain States and groups of States and emphasized the necessity of a coordinated policy on behalf of the States in matters of vital concern to them.

5. Sir Sultan Ahmed generally endorsed the points made by Sir C.P. Ramaswami and stressed in particular the need for unity amongst States at this juncture. He referred to the recent communication received by the Chancellor in which the Viceroy and the Cabinet Delegation had gratefully recognized the patriotic contribution made by the States in the recent constitutional discussions. Sir Sultan felt confident that if the States stood together and carried their people with them they would make a great contribution towards the freedom and development of India and the States.

ITEM 1. (INTERNAL REFORMS IN THE STATES)

6. (a) There was a detailed discussion on the form of government best suited to the special conditions of the Indian States in the present day requirements. The Committee unanimously decided to recommend that in their opinion an irremovable executive, which is bound, subject to certain essential safeguards to carry out loyally the decisions of the legislature -- with majority of non-official Members elected through as wide a franchise as possible in the circumstances of each State – is preferable in the present circumstances to a removable or responsible Ministry of the Westminster variety which is liable to be turned out of office on an adverse vote of the legislature.

(b) The following points were made in the course of the discussion :

(i) Recent happenings in the country have led to the conclusion, which is shared by many outstanding public men with wide administrative experience and patriotic outlook, that in the present conditions in India, a removable executive on the British model is not best suited to ensure the stability of administration and freedom from political maneuvering and party intrigues, which are necessary at this critical and formative period of Indian History for the implementation long term planning and administrative reforms.

(ii) The British system has been successful only in a few countries with distinct party alignments and British parliamentary traditions and it failed in many continental countries, notably in France.

(iii) A removable executive involves the appointment o the Ministry, with joint responsibility, on the advice of the Prime Minister who has the legislature at his back. Such an arrangement, in its ultimate analysis, must mean the inevitable elimination of the Ruler as a stabilizing factor and as an embodiment of the States’ individuality.

(iv) The growing tendency in the States would naturally be for the ruler to include in the selection of his Ministers such persons as may carry the confidence of his legislature. This will ensure many of the advantages of a responsible Ministry without the risks mentioned above.

(v) Even in the British Indian Provinces today, the executive is practically irremovable for five years or so where any party has a clear majority, and where such clear majority is not available the ministry has been very unstable.

(vi) Recent developments have led some leading public men, even in British India, to suggest composite and fixed Cabinets or statutory coalitions of the Swiss Model responsive to, but no removable by, the legislature.

(vii) The success of the Swiss system of government with an irremovable executive has been due, firstly to every member of the government feeling that he belongs to a coalition and not to a party government and, secondly to his being not engaged in constant battle to preserve his government’s life. The Swiss minister, has, therefore, tended to become less and less a party man and more and more a patriotic and practical administrator.

(viii) The system of a removable executive is particularly unsuited to the large number of smaller States which lack the requisite personnel and background to set up such ministries.

(ix) In a number of progressive States, with admittedly efficient administrations, which have made great progress, in some cases even in advance of British Indian Provinces, the progress has been made through irremovable executives appointed by the Rulers, which were responsive to, but not removable by, the legislature.

7. (a) The Committee considered it essential for the States which had not done so, to set up constitutions in which the sovereign powers of rulers are exercised through regular constitutional channels and which ensure close and effective association of the people with the governance of the States, through representative institutions with majority of elected members.

(b) It was further recommended that the States which had not already done so be invited, through personal messages, by His Highness the Chancellor to implement forthwith –

(i) The suggestions* made in paragraph 4 of the Memorandum on this item in pursuance of the Declaration made by the Chancellor at the last session of the Camber of Princes, and

(ii) The fundamental requisites* of internal reforms in the States which were emphasized by the Last meeting of the Constitutional Advisory Committee and are reproduced in sub-para (b) of Appendix A to the Memorandum.

It was also suggested that Members of the Standing Committee of Princes, the Committee of Ministers and of the Constitutional Advisory Committee may be requested to use their good offices in their respective spheres of influence, in supplementing the Chancellor’s efforts, to ensure that necessary action is initiated on the aforesaid lines by the States concerned as far as possible before the forthcoming constitutional discussions.

ITEM 2. (STATEMENT OF THE CABINET DELEGATION IN REGARD TO STATES TREATIES AND PARAMOUNTCY)

9. The committee examined the points for consideration suggested in paragraph 4 of the Memorandum on this item and reached the following conclusions :

(1) What are the details of negotiations during the interim period, which are contemplated by the Cabinet Delegation, under paragraph 4 of the Statement in regard to the future regulation of matters of common concern?

It was noted that during the discussion held on the 2nd July 1946 Sir Conrad Corfield (Head of the all powerful Political Department) had informed sir Sultan Ahmed that he agreed generally with the position stated in paragraph 4 of the printed Note of the Secretariat which is appended to the Memorandum on this item. Sir Conrad explained at that discussion that the Cabinet Delegation’s Statement on States’ Treaties and Paramountcy had been drafted before the Political Department knew anything of the Delegation’s statement of the 16th May 1946 in regard to the long range constitutional arrangements. The Committee recommended that the position as stated above may be circulated to the States so that they may prepare necessary data on that basis for the forthcoming discussions.

(2) What steps should be taken by the States (i) individually and (ii) collectively to prepare for the proposed negotiation?

(A)Individually, the States may take necessary steps in respect of :-

(i) internal reforms;

(ii) examination and collection of necessary data about their special rights relating to (a) Union subjects, (b) revision of their existing agreements and arrangements and (c) retrocession to them of the rights and powers surrendered to or assumed by the Paramount Power in the past; and

(iii) their pending cases and disputes which may be fit for reference to Courts of Arbitration or special tribunal.

(B) Collectively, the States may consider where necessary the advisability of :-

(a) their joining other State or States within the region for providing requisite standards of administration and for the purpose of their fitting in the all-India constitutional structure at the Union level, and

(b) their affiliation individually or through groups to the proposed all-India Confederation of such States or groups of States as may so desire and on such terms and for such purposes as may be agreed upon.

(3) (i) what would be the effect of the surrender of sovereignty by the Crown in India on the position of the States after the interim period?

(ii)which of the rights of the States, at present claimed or exercised by the Crown, will be automatically extinguished.

(iii)Which of the rights of the States under (a) cession of territories, (b) assignment of tributes, (c) cession of jurisdiction, (d) fiscal and financial arrangements, (e)other items would automatically revert to the States, and in regard to which of these rights it would be necessary for the States concerned to move the Crown for their revision to the States before the transfer of sovereignty.

(a) The Committee generally endorsed the position as stated in paragraph 6* of the printed note (Appendix A to the memorandum on this item) and in the extract from sir Conrad Corfield’s statement* (which is reproduced as Appendix B to the memorandum). It was recommended that attention of the States may be invited to these references and they may be requested to examine and pursue their individual questions in the light of these suggestions.

(b) It was further recommended that in the light of (a) above, the existing treaties, engagements and rights of the States may be examined in detail by a Special committee consisting of the following members :

1.Sir Sultan Ahmed,

2.Sir C P Ramaswami Iyer,

3.Sir B.L.Mitter,

4.Nawab Ali Yavar Jung,

5.Sirdar D.K.Sen,

6.Sir Maqbool Mahmud,

7.Sirdar Ranbir Singh, and

8.Mr G.Parameswaran Pillai.

(ii) The services of some outstanding jurist (such as Sir Varadhacharia of the Federal Court) may temporarily be retained to assist in this important and technical work.

(4.) What other developments affecting the States are likely to emerge from the termination of paramountcy which require consideration or action by the States (a) individually, and (b) collectively?

The Committee desired that the attention of States may be invited to the fact that, with the termination of Paramountcy after the interim period, the obligation of the Crown to protect a State or its ruling dynasty from internal disorder and external aggression would cease to exist. This means that the States will have to depend on their own strength and resources for their protection after the transfer of sovereignty to the government of the Union. It may be possible to urge at the Constituent Assembly that a provision analogous to Section 119 of the Australian Constitution may be incorporated I the future constitution of India, which provides that ‘the Commonwealth shall protect every state against invasion, and on the application of the executive government of the State, against domestic violence”. The Committee deemed it their duty, however, to warn the States that even if such a provision were agreed to, any State which invited the armed forces of the future Union government to put down internal revolt would run the risk of inviting the claim of the Union Government to advise the State to eliminate the causes which in their opinion precipitated the situation. The best guarantee against such outside interference in the internal affairs of the States could only be provided through genuine constitutionalisation which may inspire local patriotism and by joining suitable schemes of grouping and confederation of States on such terms as may be agreed upon.

(5) Should the States ask for any provision to be made in regard to their future position in the proposed Treaty regarding transfer of power between the Union Constituent Assembly and the United Kingdom?

(i) It should be made clear on behalf of the States : -

(a) that they will not ask for or accept any reservation which may hamper or restrict India’s freedom and independence, and

(b) that the reservations which may be proposed by them will be reasonable and they will urge that any infringements thereof should be referable to a suitable authority in India to be provided for under the constitution and not to any outside authority.

(ii) On the aforesaid basis, the Committee recommended that the following points may be suggested for being incorporated in the proposed treaty for the transfer of power from the Crown in India to the future Indian Government : -

(a) the existing rights of the States in respect of the Union subjects will not be affected without their consent,

(b) after the interim period paramountcy will neither be exercised by the Crown nor inherited or exercised by the future Union Government.

(iii) The Committee considered it important that outside jathas or pressure should not be permitted by the government of the Union of India to coerce the duly constituted authority of any Unit. This suggestion may be taken up at the appropriate stage by the Negotiating Committee with the other parties concerned.

The Indian States included among them every variety of political community ranging from "full-powered sovereign States", Many writers, including Indians, prefer the expression "princely States" to "Native States" of India. A probable reason for this preference is that during the British rule the word "native" was used as a "smear word" in both the British official and non-official vocabulary. States like Hyderabad or Gwalior, whose rulers enjoyed legally "unrestricted powers"" of life and death over their subjects, and who made, promulgated and enforced their laws and maintained their own armies, to small chieftainships who were confined within their own palace. The Dewans were not just sounding boards and the point of connection between the Princes and their subjects, but equally several of them were de facto rulers. The issues were complex and sometimes intricate, the Dewans were the solvers of problems many a time.

For instance, the Princes thought on the issue of the nationalist challenge to the British authority in their own way. The challenge gave the Princes new hopes and new fears. On the one hand, it is likely that they saw a chance to join in the challenge, or at least to profit by it, and stem and reverse the steady tide of imperial encroachment on their authority. They might have thought they could effectively press for their demands once they collaborate with the British Government. On the other hand, joining the nationalist movement was not a profitable deal for them. By going over to the side of the nationalists, there was everything for them to fear, for the nationalist movement was democratic. Democracy was a threat to their authority, their unregulated privy purse, perhaps to their "dignity". Probably after considering both the options, they decided to throw their lot with the British. The offensive mood of the Political Department, dealing with the affairs of the Princes, became clear to the Princes when they brought before it some old issues and made some new demands. The deadlocks between the Standing Committee of the Chamber of Princes and the Political Department on the issues of treaty rights and political practice became frequent. The States' suggestion of exercising civil and criminal jurisdiction over the railways passing through their territories was met with strong opposition by the officials. Similarly the Princes' request for a judicial enquiry into the erosion of their treaty rights was out-rightly rejected by the viceroy. The viceroy also issued orders to the Residents that they should watch the affairs of the States very keenly, and to report regularly on the style of the governance of the rulers.

In the deliberations of the first Round Table Conference which were held at London in November 1930, the representative princes announced that they were ready and willing to join an all India federation occupying "a position of honour and equality in the British Commonwealth of Nations". "Our desire", declared Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir, "to co-operate to the best of our ability with all sections of this Conference is a genuine desire; so too is genuine our determination to base our cooperation upon the realities of the present situation."^'' Sir Muhammad Akbar Hydari, the Hyderabadi Minister spoke more or less in the same tone as did the Maharaja of Kashmir. He emphasized that "the States... can sympathize with the aims and ideals of the Indian Round Table conference Proceedings, (Calcutta: 1931), peoples of British India and are ready to work in harmony with them for the Greater and united India"."' However, after returning from London, the representative princes found it difficult to rally the fellow princes around the idea of the federation. Gulab Singh of Rewa, Udaibhan Singh of Dholpur and many like-minded rulers did not want to be associated, even marginally, with democracy, and believed that federation would inevitably result in the subordination of the States to "the rule of the united majority from British India, who are republicans at heart"." The smaller States had their own apprehensions regarding the proposed federation. They feared that they would have no voice at the centre, and thus would be entirely at the mercy of the big States. The sum of all fears was what the Dewans played on, keeping the pot boiling at all times.

In 1950, the Government of India issued a booklet celebrating how 500 "centres of feudal autocracy" had, with little loss of life, been "converted into free and democratic unit of the Indian Union". Now, "for the first time, millions of people, accustomed to living in narrow, secluded groups in the States, became part of the larger life of India. They could now breathe the air of freedom and democracy pervading the whole nation". As this booklet pointed out, the position of the princes in the Indian polity “afforded no parallel to or analogy with any institution known in history”. Given the odds, and the opposition, the integration of these numerous and disparate States was indeed a staggering achievement. No less was the role the real plotters behind the feudal Lords; the Dewans played.

