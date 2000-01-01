Freedom Files: Offensive & Defensive

Out of a total of 565 States, there were actually only about 40, which had gone some sort of relations with the British Paramount Power with regular Treaties. The remaining 525 or so States had relations which were not based on any Treaties but were regulated by “Engagements”, “Usage”, “Sufference”, “Political Practices” and “Conventions”. The British were past masters at this game of double bluff. British PM Lord Salisbury explained these Treaties as this: The condition of a protected dependency is more acceptable to the half civilised races (yes, that’s what the British called Indians then), and more suitable for them than direct domination. It is cheaper, simpler, less wounding to their self-esteem, gives them more career as public officials, and spheres of unnecessary contact with white men.

The Treaties were more or less in the nature of offensive and defensive alliances contracted between the East India Company and the Indian Princes in the past and during the long history of British consolidation and conquest. Each one of these treaties, however, contained a provision, which was either expressed or implied, that the support or guarantee of British support is always dependent upon the Princes securing to their people good and able government. The value and binding nature of these Treaties thus differed from time to time and with the consolidation of British supremacy in India these received new and sometimes different interpretation according to the exigencies of the occasion. Despite the expressed intentions of the Treaties, the Paramount Power had always claimed and exercised powers independently of the powers vested in it by the Treaties and Engagements and had, as a Paramount Power, claimed the supreme right to intervene in the internal affairs of the States. “The guarantee to protect a Prince against insurrection”, thus ran the Butler Committee report, “carries with it an obligation to inquire into the causes of the insurrection and a demand that the Prince shall remedy legitimate grievances and an obligation to prescribe the measures necessary to this result”.

The Paramount Power thus had the inherent right to intervene in the affairs of the State and to remove the causes of dissatisfaction and misrule. And, if the Prince himself was the cause of this misrule and dissatisfaction the Paramount Power, in order to secure the good government of the State for the benefit of the subjects, reserves to itself the right to depose the Ruler or curtail his authority and powers. For instance the Rulers of Jhalawar, Panna and Indore were deposed before their terms for different reasons during the stormy Viceroyalty of Lord Curzon 1898-1905. The same period also saw an unprecedented number of States – 63 – placed under some form of temporary British control.

Shodhganga a digital repository of theses and dissertations submitted to Indian universities highlights this phenomenon: The Indian States included among them every variety of political community ranging from “full-powered sovereign States”, like Hyderabad or Gwalior, whose rulers enjoyed legally “unrestricted powers” of life and death over their subjects, and who made, promulgated and enforced their laws and maintained their own armies, to small chieftainships who were confined within their own palaces. They varied in size and importance too—from Jammu and Kashmir, which was bigger than France and Hyderabad, and had a population of 12,000,000, to little States in Kathiawad, which consisted of a few acres of land. They were scattered all over, from Jammu and Kashmir in the extreme north touching Central Asia and the Pamirs to Travancore in the extreme south. Though the Rulers of the bigger States were subordinate to the Government of India, their laws were supreme in their own States, and there was no appeal from their courts even to the Privy Council.” Time and again, at critical junctures, the Princes showed themselves as loyal and useful friends of the Raj. In the Revolt of 1857, during the anti-partition agitation of 1905, in the war crisis of 1914 and 1939, and during the Quit India movement of 1942, Princely money, Princely forces and Princely charismatic authority lent vital material and moral support to the Imperial cause. Conversely, no other group of Indians was so consistently and generously feted by the British. Their services were recognised with land grants and special honour. The political relationship between the British and the States had deep roots. From the occasion of its first intervention in Arcot against the French (1750-54), to the battle of Buxar (1764), the British East India Company stood in relation to the Mughal Empire in position of subordination. With the victory at the battle of Buxar and the consequent fall of Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula of Awadh, the Company got the Dewani of Bengal, Bihar and Orissa. From the time of the acquisition of Dewani to the end of Warren Hastings' tenure (1784), it got engaged in a life-and-death struggle, first with Mysore and then with the Marathas with the object of establishing an equality of status with the Indian powers.

Finally the Treaties did not grant to the Prince any sovereign rights. External and inter-statal affairs were strictly under the control of the Paramount Power and no State could carry on negotiations or correspondence with any other State or with any foreign Power. The Princes could not dispose of their territories nor could they effect any changes in the position of their territories. Internally their governments had to carry on under the supervision of the Political Officers and the appointment of principal ministers and officers in almost all cases, subject to the approval of the Paramount Power.

Thus one saw that these Treaties, so called, did not invest the Indian Princes with any independent or sovereign status much less did these amount to sacred Covenants or binding agreements between two parties, in the international sense of the term. The position of the parties was as between a suzerain and a vassal and the interpretation of these Treaties or final decision in case of dispute between the two parties, always rested with the suzerain, the Paramount Power. In brief these Treaties could be taken to mean a bare recognition of the existence of Princely Order under certain special circumstances. These did not lay down any basis for their existence under conditions other than those, which make their existence possible; nor did these recognise their independent States as a political entity even under the present arrangements. This being the real position with regard to the Treaties, it was significant how the British always used these very Treaties and Treaty Rights of the Princes to suppress the people inhabiting those States and to prevent their emancipation from feudal yoke.

Apart from this legalistic view of the Treaties there are, however, other factors also which could not be ignored while discussing the future of the Treaties. No documents, howsoever, legal and sacred, could have any value or binding force if it was intended to enslave a people whose inherent right it was to be free.

Right of revolt against oppression is admitted to be inherent in a people; and the people of States could thus, and with ample justification, refuse to be bound by legal theories of suzerainty or by engagements concluded neither with their consent nor on their behalf.

The Indian National Congress’s view led by Jawaharlal Nehru was that the Princes on their part would have to give up parading their Treaty Rights, as justification for their existence. There was nothing in the Treaties or in their position to justify their existence. Enlarging the scope of their argument, the Congress believed that if they existed, it was purely on the goodwill of their people in whom vested the final and ultimate authority to continue or discontinue their existence.

Shodhganga theses also reveal that by the second decade of the nineteenth century virtually all the major ‘country powers’ had been linked to the East India Company by Treaties. What is more, the essential elements of British Paramountcy—the system of residents at the princely courts, the regulation of successions, and control over the States’ foreign affairs—were all laid down in this period. Indeed, by the 1850s, the only big question that still remained to be settled in regard to the States was how many ought to be left intact. As the British Raj grew more secure, and as the philosophies of evangelicalism and utilitarianism cast their spell, officials who had once cautiously advocated keeping a “ring fence” of friendly States around the company’s territories, now argued forcefully for their extinction on the grounds that native rule—”oriental despotism”—fell short of the “standards of the civilisations” to which the people of India were entitled. If events had not intervened, the remaining States would probably have suffered the same fate as befell Satara, Jhansi, Nagpur, Awadh and the Punjab between 1848-1856—absorbed into the expanding Indian empire. The first of these events and, in retrospect, the critical one, was of course the Revolt of 1857 which compelled a review of every major policy of the British Indian government.

The Revolt shocked the British officialdom with its suddenness, rapid spread and fierceness. However, it was the timely and whole-hearted support of most of the Indian Princes, which helped the British to carry the day. Indeed one of the significant facts of the Revolt was that the Rulers generally aided the British Government, directly or indirectly, to limit and suppress the Revolt. Some of the Princely States, like Nepal, Hyderabad and Patiala, gave valuable military aid to the Company’s Government in 1857- 58. Even the passive loyalty of most of the Princely Rulers—because it limited the area of uprising and military action in the critical months of 1857—proved valuable to the British Government.

