Freedom Files: Aundh had constitutional democracy before India

Aundh was one of the first princely states to put down the drawbridge in terms of constitutional reforms and empowerment of the people. In an age where truth was at premium and rumour priceless, the bellicose princes tried their best to refrain from reform and include the local population in self-governance, the Aundh Experiment can only be viewed as a seminal moment. It was an early test of village level self-government which was jump-started in 1938. Mahatma Gandhi and Maurice Frydman helped draft the November Declaration, which handed over rule of Aundh State from the Raja to the citizenry and became law in the Swaraj Constitution of Aundh in 1939. The Aundh Experiment was a breakthrough idea in pre-independence India, where the rulers were loath to hand over power. The world that the freedom movement created, its genesis was seeded in Aundh. Brutal, cruel, repressive and dark age was cast aside here. It was a world far removed from serfdom and suppression, one that subjugated individuals to live in fear and penury, it was fragile dream which you could only whisper about at the time. But it was here in Aundh that Gandhi gave it shape and form, making it worth fighting for the Indian National Congress as they breached the 565 odd princely states with their nationalist and independence agenda.

It is believed that in 1938, the ruler of Aundh, Raja Bhavanrao, was approached by Frydman (also known as Swami Bharatananda), a Polish engineer who was a disciple of Gandhi. According to the Raja's son, Apa B Pant, "Frydman had great influence with my father, and on his 75th birthday he said, 'Raja Saheb, why don't you go and make a declaration to Mahatma Gandhi that you are giving all power to the people because it will help in the freedom struggle.'" Raja Bhavanrao was a strong votary of the Indian independence movement, and stood up for the welfare of the people of Aundh, "in sharp contrast to the attitude and behaviour of the majority of maharajas and rajas". The Raja (Pant Pratinidhi is what he came to be known as) readily endorsed the idea of self-government, Frydman wrote a draft declaration, and the Raja and his son travelled to Wardha to see Gandhi. There, Gandhi dictated the final draft of the constitution, which was sent to the state assembly to be ratified on January 21, 1939. The Raja was a self-proclaimed nationalist, and the beginning of the experiment in 1938 caused concern among the British rulers, who reprimanded him for being a friend of Gandhi, who they called "the rebel against the Raj."

In response, Jawaharlal Nehru and the Indian National Congress offered their support for obvious reasons to the Raja. Remarkably, after ratification, the state of Aundh was reorganised from the ground up, with local administration put in the hands of village panchayats with five elected representatives, voted into office through new voting rights given to all adults. Each panchayat chose a president, who represented them at regional taluka councils. Each taluka council chose a president and two representatives to a Central Assembly presided over by the Raja. In spite of the Raja's role as leader of the Assembly, responsibility for regional government was, for all practical purposes, in the hands of the people. The panchayats were given responsibility for all matters relating to education, welfare, justice, water supply, sanitation, construction and maintenance of roads and public buildings, and all other activities relating to the health safety, and social and economic well being of the villagers. It was a shining microcosm of Gandhian ideals and ideas. The rebel had made a dent in Fortress Britain.

Far away from the hurly burly of Indian towns and cities and almost lost in its solitary grandeur was the little State of Aundh deep within the dust bowls that made up the real India. By 1945, the tiny state had completed six years of Swaraj. It had been a stupendous task for those who were called upon to work on the New Constitution and the amount of labour and patience that had gone into making the Constitution a success could only be realised by those who knew the hazards and difficulties of founding novel institutions and running them. The Constitution of Aundh may have had the odd weakness and what Constitution has been found perfect and many drawbacks may have cropped up during the six years of its working but the essential fact remained that the experiment in self-government being conducted at Aundh had come to stay and thus constituted an example and a challenge to any approved system of governance which none may ignore.

For the system - Direct Democracy - was a well recognised principle of government and the working of panchayats in Aundh and in fact the functioning of the entire governmental machinery that rose as a pyramid from these tiny autonomous village institutions had amply demonstrated the benefits or otherwise of the system and many who sought an escape from the modern centralised and a totalitarian state found that the Aundh experiment was something more enduring and constructive and above all human to offer to people whose lives and dignity had been crushed for years on end.

Growth of The Constitution

The Constitution of Aundh was a growth in the sense that it was not an isolated impulsive act on the part of the ruler and his advisers. It was the logical sequence to the constitutional development through which the State had passed during the previous 20 years though in fairness to the old Raja and his able son Apa Sahib, it must be admitted that the recognition of the sovereignty of his people at a time when he could well have afforded to remain medieval and reactionary like the remaining princes of India, was indeed a great act of courage and wisdom which none of the Indian princes would live long enough to emulate. This experiment of Swaraj in Aundh was thus a grant: the grant of a great Charter of Sovereignty from the Ruler himself and the people of Aundh had it bestowed upon them without the usual methods of struggle and revolution. To come back to the Constitutional development, one finds early beginnings being made in 1917 when a Rajya-Sabha, was convened to hear the grievances of the people. In 1924, the Sabha became a Council of 35, elected and nominated members with powers to discuss the Budget. In 1928, the Council got an elected President and in 1930 the New Act gave large powers to the Council which was now reconstituted with an elected majority. A system of Village Panchayats and Taluka Simitis was also introduced and these local bodies took up important administrative functions beside judicial powers of both Civil and Criminal nature. In 1934, full effect was given to the Act of 1930 and an elected member enjoying the confidence of the House was appointed as a minister.

The Swaraj Constitution

In November 1938, the Raja announced the next step complete Responsible Government and probably the last one, in the Constitutional advancement of the State. The following year, on January 21, 1939, the “Aundh State Constitution Act” was enacted and the people of Aundh started under the Swaraj Constitution. The essential features of the New Constitution were that it recognized the sovereignty of the people in introducing adult franchise and making the Government completely responsible to the legislature and introduced village democracy as the basis of the Government. The Raja, while recognising the supremacy of the people styled himself “the first servant and the conscience bearer of the people” reserving to himself only “the relations with the Paramount Power and other States”. The Constitution further guaranteed the fundamental rights and liberties of the people: “Subject to the principles of non-violence and public morality, this constitution guarantees to every citizen, freedom of person, speech press, assembly … worship; freedom from all political disabilities … complete equality in the eyes of law, cheap and speedy justice…free compulsory education…universal and equal suffrage… equal right to work at a minimum living wage.

Village Democracy, was the basis of the Constitution. All adults elected a Village Panchayat of five persons who in turn elected their President by a unanimous vote. In the absence of unanimity the entire village elected the President of the Panchayat. Duly elected President of a group of villages or towns of a Taluka constituted a Taluka Simiti which in turn elected two of its members, one of whom had to be its President, to the Centre Legislature. A third member was sent from the Taluka by a direct vote of its adults.

The central legislature was thus built up indirectly The Taluka Simiti received back half the revenues of the Taluka to be spent through the Panchayats on “education, welfare and prosperity … justice, water supply, sanitation … roads, grazing lands, control of fairs, basic education, social and economic well being of the village”. Further, “elementary criminal and civil justice were to be administered by the panchayats … . All other cases and appeals from the panchayats were to be dealt with by the High Court. Panchayat Justice was free of all charge. Legal advice and defence was to be provided by the State free of charge … . ” When functioning as a judicial body the Panchayat was called Nyayasabha and exercised the powers of a third class magistrate and could decide money suits of Civil nature upto Rs.500/-, but when presided over by a Sub-Judge of the State the Nayayasabha could exercise the powers of a Second Class Subordinate Judge in Civil matters and those of a First Class magistrate in criminal matters.

The executive authority was exercised by the government which “on all matters” was “responsible to the Legislature Assembly and was to vacate office on a vote of non-confidence by the Legislative Assembly”. The government consisted of a Dewan and two more ministers selected by the Ruler from the House.

It would now be interesting to understand the powers of the executive and the legislature as also the position of the Ruler under the Constitution. Except for the first two years, the ministry was to be completely responsible to the legislature and the right of the Ruler to appoint five nominated members to the legislature was exercisable only for the first five years of the constitution. All matters coming before the Assembly were decided by a “majority of votes of the members”; the Speaker having only a casting vote ”in the case of equality of votes”. The Bills thus passed became law on receiving the assent of the Ruler. The Ruler could in his discretion withhold assent, send a Bill for reconsideration with the request “that the……Assembly will reconsider the Bill in the light of his recommendations”. If the legislature rejected the recommendation “he shall have the right to postpone his assent … till the next session… .”He could thus reject a Bill only thrice but if each time it was passed by the Assembly it was to automatically become law on its third passage from the House “by a simple majority”. The Ruler thus enjoyed only a suspensive veto.

True Democracy

The Privy Purse of the Ruler was fixed at Rs.36,000 per year i.e. 10 per cent of the total revenue, “during the first five years of the Constitution” and after this period it was votable by the legislature and could even be decreased. Jawaharlal Nehru's point man Dwarka Nath Kachru was sent on a mission to Aundh in April 1945 and on April 21 after assessing the law of the land, he sent in a confidential report: Coming now the achievements of the Constitution we find that apart from material advantage there has come about a radical change in the outlook and ideas of the people. A psychological change due to increased opportunities to determine their own affairs has created a new sense of values in the minds of many. A new sense of rights has dawned on the people of Aundh. In the field of education, there has been a phenomenal increase in the number of schools and in the number of students attending them. For 72 villages there are now about 90 schools and 19 villages have their own libraries and reading rooms. Practically, half the money received by the Panchayat is spent by them on village education and Sanchalakhs headed by a Pramukh Sanchalakhs constantly tour about inspecting the different schools. Public Health and Sanitation received equal attention from the Panchayats and Taluka Simitis and there are now in all 13 dispensaries besides a well-equipped hospital at the Capital. Agriculture improvement and public works also have received considerable attention from the Panchayats. Many miles of new roads have been constructed and agricultural improvement has been sought to be introduced by cattle breeding on scientific lines and by the introduction of cottage industries like spinning. In the field of justice, the work of the Nayayasabhas has been quite encouraging.

There has been considerable decrease in criminal cases and during the year 1943-44, the criminal work has been fairly steady and “does not show any tendency to increase as was the case in the adjoining British Districts … . ” During the same period “out of the 83 decisions given by the Nayayasabhas in their exclusive jurisdiction and one was appealed against, and not a single one out of the same number of cases tried with the aid of Nayayadishas”.

Its Weakness & Its Future

Having dealt with the achievement of the Aundh Constitution, we must now take into consideration its inherent defects and the many failure that have resulted during its working. There is firstly the Assembly which is indirectly elected. This direct election of the legislature considerably detracts from the democratic nature of the franchise. If 10 out of the 15 members are the Presidents of the Talukas and Panchayats, how can a democratic control and proper authority be exercised by the legislature over the Government and the local affairs. The legislature instead of being the supreme legislative and controlling authority over the whole realm becomes the close preserve of the local interests and its outlook tends to become narrow and limited.

Secondly, the declaration that one half of the revenue meant for the expenditure of the Panchayats and Talukas shall be non-votable by the legislature is I believe one of the serious drawback of the Constitution. If the legislature and hence the Executive has no authority over the local budget and revenue, then how can the government powers of direction, superintendence and control be exercisable over the local administrations. This is bound to increase the separatist tendencies in the local bodies resulting in the long run in mutual bitterness and insubordination and indifference to the Central authority and common interests. The third, great drawback in the working of the New Constitution is the absence of any organised public opinion and hence the political parties, to work the constitution on definite issues and to guard it against the excesses of the Executive. In a democratic Government, an efficient and every vigilant opposition inside the legislature and an organised press and public opinion outside are a great necessity in order to ensure the safe working of the Constitution. Its absence tends to make the Executive irresponsible and indifferent to the needs of the country and helps to accumulate all powers in the hands of a clique.

In Aundh, the absence of an organised legislature and public opinion has resulted in converting the Assembly into a tame body acquiescing in everything that the Executive does or propose. The absence of this organised public life also raises grave doubts about the future of the Aundh Constitution. Where an organised people, to defend their Constitution and their cherished rights and liberties should however, the otherwise constitutional Ruler or his Government take it into their heads to act irresponsibly? The present Ruler may be depended upon to respect the Constitution but can we say the same thing about his successors? Lastly, it is unfortunate that Aundh is such a small state. It is too small to afford the modern standards of administration as also the modern amenities and comforts for the people. If a gesture of goodwill preserves Aundh as an independent republic, some novel arrangements shall have to be worked out to make it financially stale.

Aundh: As an example for India

As already mentioned Aundh experiment has proved both a challenge and an example which none may ignore. Those of us who have been thinking seriously over the constitutional problem of our Country, may profitably find some solution in the Aundh experiment. For the system of decentralisation and village democracy has much to commend and there is a large section of our people headed by Mahatma Gandhi who certainly believe that Village Democracy will ultimately solve the problems not only of India but also of the whole world. The pitfalls of Aundh may thus easily be avoided and its essential features made to suit the demand of the country.

With these words, Kachru signed off his missive to Nehru on a revolutionary concept of self-governance which also subsequently became a boiler plate for Indian democracy. It was a breakthrough moment in the run up to independence for this is what Nehru was agitating about, inclusion of the people in the democratic process in the princely states. On the eve of our Independence Day, it is well worth remembering how democracy was built brick by brick.

@sandeep_bamzai