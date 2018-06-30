Four injured in clashes between security forces, stone-pelters at encounter site
By  
Press Trust of India
  , Saturday, 30 June 2018
City: 
Srinagar

At least four persons were injured in clashes between stone-pelters and security forces today near an encounter site in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir where three militants were reportedly trapped.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Thumna village after getting information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the security forces managed to pin point the location of the militants but the operation to flush them out was delayed due to presence of some civilians in the house.

A gun fight broke out after all the civilians were evacuated, the official said.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said three militants were reportedly trapped at the encounter site.

Meanwhile, a mob started pelting stones at the security forces engaged in the operation. Four persons received pellet or bullet injuries in the action by security forces against the stone-pelters, the police official said.

