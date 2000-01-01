Fifth columnist: Mr Teflon

In many ways, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar remains easily, one of India’s most inscrutable politicians. The term Mr Teflon, once applied to Atal Behari Vajpayee, sits perhaps easier on Nitish than any other politician in the country. Criticism or praise, in equal measure, for him is like water off a duck’s back.

In the larger political scheme of things, predicting Nitish’s next political move is tantamount to playing the Russian Roulette – it is virtually impossible to predict which container in the gun has the bullet that will fire.

Consider the following. He is the only politician in India to have run successive state governments for nearly a decade-and-a-half with the BJP, without ever being termed `communal’. He was a Union minister and one of the most successful railway ministers in the Vajpayee dispensation without ever attracting the appellation `anti-secular’, except by some dyed-in-the-wool secularists, whose political influence in the country is in any case on the wane.

Yet, Nitish remains the only politician who stopped Narendra Modi’s juggernaut at its height in 2014 in the Bihar assembly elections, delivering a body blow to what then – and now – seemed like an unstoppable saffron surge. Going against the grain and conventional political wisdom, he tied up with archrival Lalu Yadav to inflict a stunning defeat on the BJP.

Still, 20 odd months down the line, Nitish has turned to the man he had vanquished in the state assembly elections, forming a government on a muggy Thursday morning with archrival number 2, the BJP, taking his supporters as well as rivals by absolute surprise.

Such stunning U-turns in Indian politics are without too many precedents, which is why Nitish’s decision to ditch Lalu Yadav’s RJD and go on his own form a government with the BJP has drawn contrasting responses.

From being described as the move that could easily impact the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in BJP’s favour to charges of treachery against an anti-BJP vote betraying a massive electoral mandate, everything is on the table. You can take your pick, depending on which side of the divide you are on. If your assessment turns out right in the end, it is more happenstance than any serious political conclusions arrived at. Such is the unpredictable quality of the man from Barh.

Come to think of it, rare in India is a politician who can make the moves that Nitish can – and get away with it. A Congressman can hardly talk against the Nehru-Gandhi clan just as a saffron politician cannot open his heart about the RSS without inviting consequences that can be only described as disastrous. Nitish can do both – he can run a government with both parties, criticizing them both when political compulsions demand it, and with consummate ease sup with them when the situation warrants.

Why he ditched a `mahagathbandhan’ or grand alliance in Bihar, a template for all anti-BJP politicians to cobble together state-level or even national-level alliances, is going to be in the realm of severe conjecture until the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Only occasionally, like on Thursday, did analysts get a rare glimpse of Nitish’s mind. His chief aides told reporters in Bihar that the JD (U) (not Nitish, mind you) believed that alliances at the Centre and the state are two separate things. In other words, Nitish will run an alliance with the BJP in the state, but vote against the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu, whose victory appears a foregone conclusion.

But at the end of the day, democracy is more a game of numbers than any dynamic polemical thought process dictating political likes and dislikes. The simple arithmetic dictates that Nitish is going to be far more comfortable with his 71 MLAs, holding the upper hand against a BJP that has 53 MLAs in the Bihar assembly. After all, it is indeed rare in Indian politics that the smaller political partner, as in the case of JD (U), headed the government while the bigger partner RJD agreed to a secondary, albeit important role in the state.

The JD (U) - BJP combination, has been over the years, a highly successful caste combination, which was temporarily shattered in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Put simply, the BJP with its upper caste votes and the JD (U) with its backward caste support base not just among the Kurmis, but also the non-Yadav backward classes and Mahadalits, is on paper a sure fire winner. There is a good chance that Nitish’s calculations was based on this cast arithmetic, a position that politicians may slam in public but, which remains close to their hearts in private.

There are a few imponderables still left. Does going with the BJP mean that Nitish has given up his ambitions on becoming the prime minister? Again, it is difficult to understand that of the plethora of heavyweight politicians on the national stage, Nitish, who was among the most credible of the lot, has decided to forego his claims. Could it because an old murder case could come back to haunt him? Highly unlikely. Could it because along with Narendra Modi he could turn corruption into a political spearhead in 2019? Most likely. Look at it any way, the political worm is turning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

ranjitbhushan@mydigitalfc.com