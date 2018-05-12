Fashion Faceoff at Cannes 2018

Count on the Cannes red carpet to treat you to some desi glamour on an international platform. From amongst a number of high profile celebrities, L’Oréal Paris’s Indian ambassador actor Deepika Padukone took centre stage. This year Padukone is pulling out all the stops and keeping her look ultra chic and trendy. However, Deepika is getting stiff competition from fashionista Kangana Ranaut who is at Cannes as Grey Goose India’s brand ambassador. The “Queen” has created quite the media frenzy with some stunning looks—from boss lady to vintage glamour, she’s leaving no stone unturned. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone is a picture of elegance in her sheer Zuhair Murad embroidered gown on the Cannes red carpet. The nude lips and smoky eyes added to all the drama the cape created. Kudos to a great start at the event. Nicholas Kirkwood heels and jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz some bling.

You call this dressing down? Deepika rocks a pair of jeans and a T as she touches up her make up for a very casual yet glamorous Cannes outing.

Deepika wears a right off the runway Philosophy dress with Alberta Ferretti heels as she poses at the window of her suite at the Hotel Martinez.

Kangana keeps it sport as she walks arm-in-arm with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee as they shoot for the cover of a fashion glossy in Cannes

Kangana Ranaut also opts for a sheer Zuhair Murad gown for her first appearance for Cannes 2018. She doesn’t disappoint either!

Boss lady? Cat eye glares, a sexy red dress from Nanushka, need we say more?