Fashion Faceoff at Cannes 2018
By  
FC Bureau
  , Saturday, 12 May 2018

Count on the Cannes red carpet to treat you to some desi glamour on an international platform. From amongst a number of high profile celebrities, L’Oréal Paris’s Indian ambassador actor Deepika Padukone took centre stage. This year Padukone is pulling out all the stops and keeping her look ultra chic and trendy. However, Deepika is getting stiff competition from fashionista Kangana Ranaut who is at Cannes as Grey Goose India’s brand ambassador. The “Queen” has created quite the media frenzy with some stunning looks—from boss lady to vintage glamour, she’s leaving no stone unturned. Take a look:

More From FC Weekend
Fashion Faceoff at Cannes 2018

Count on the Cannes red carpet to treat you to some desi glamour on an international platform.

Newsmaker: Rock stars of e-comm

The $20 billion story probably began in the summer of 2005, when two 20-somethings met for the first time on the IIT-Delhi campus.

Diplomatic Enclave: Taking ties to new heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current visit to Nepal, his third in four years, is to consolidate the restoration of goodwill and confidence that resulted from Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s

Big Interview: Time to Celebrate

Blue Star, a household name in air conditioners, is also the oldest domestic major in the segment, founded in 1943 by Mohan T Advani.