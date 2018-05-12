Fashion Faceoff at Cannes 2018

Count on the Cannes red carpet to treat you to some desi glamour on an international platform. From amongst a number of high profile celebrities, L’Oréal Paris’s Indian ambassador actor Deepika Padukone took centre stage. This year Padukone is pulling out all the stops and keeping her look ultra chic and trendy. However, Deepika is getting stiff competition from fashionista Kangana Ranaut who is at Cannes as Grey Goose India’s brand ambassador. The “Queen” has created quite the media frenzy with some stunning looks—from boss lady to vintage glamour, she’s leaving no stone unturned. Take a look: