Equities Remain a Preferred Asset Class for Long-Term Wealth Creation

Here are a few recommendations to help grow your wealth in 2018:

Can Fin Homes Ltd

Can Fin Homes is promoted by Canara Bank and is a niche player in the affordable housing finance segment. The company has consistently posted robust growth. It is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for need driven housing in urban areas backed by overall economic recovery. The management’s focus to aggressively expand business led to a 32 per cent loan book CAGR over FY14-17. CFHL has increased its branch network from 52 in FY12 to 130 branches, 12 affordable housing centres and 33 satellite offices currently and is targeting to reach 300 branches by 2020.

Key risk factors to consider:

a) Higher concentration in south (~76 per cent of business);

b) Increase in borrowing cost;

c) Increase in competition from banks and other NBFCs

We believe that the company is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for need driven housing in urban areas backed by overall economic recovery.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (PSL) is one of India’s leading software products company. It offers a wide range of services from database internals to data management, data warehousing, data analytics etc. across various stages of the product life cycle. For Q2FY18, on consolidated basis, revenue of Persistent Systems was up 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 761 crore. EBITDA up 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 116 crore with margins contracting by 53bps on account of increase in cost of goods sold by (112bps as per cent of sales). PAT was up 12.1 per cent YoY to Rs 82.6 crore. PSL is focusing on IoT and digital transformation space. They have developed strong competency in IoT vertical through its partnership with IBM, Microsoft, Google and Amazon web services.

Key risks to consider:

a) Client concentration is high (Top client accounts for ~28 per cent of revenue);

b) Changes in US immigration laws leading to higher local onsite hiring;

c) sharp appreciation of INR against the USD; d) Technology obsolescence.

We believe PSL’s partnership with global technology leaders like Salesforce, IBM, Google etc. and focusing on the high growth like digital transformation and IoT could be the major growth drivers going ahead.

Navkar Corporation Ltd

Navkar Corporation Ltd (NCL) is a Container Freight Station (CFS) operator having two CFSs at Ajivali and one at Somathane. These are situated in close proximity to India’s largest container port — Jawaharlal Nehru Port — where it services the exports and imports of containers. NCL for Q2FY18 on a consolidated basis reported revenue growth of 19.7 per cent YoY to Rs 108 crore.

Key Risks to consider:

a) Non-renewal of agreement for the PFT,

b) Reduction in container volumes at JNPT;

NCL is well placed to benefit from the growth in container traffic aided by improvement in non-oil trade volumes, strategic location of the company’s facilities, probable growth in logistics sector owing to the upcoming dedicated freight corridor and increased requirement of logistics providers after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) could augur well for the company.

Manappuram Finance Ltd

Manappuram Finance Ltd (MFL), is one of India’s leading gold loans

NBFCs engaged in providing finance against used household gold ornaments. It has established pan-India presence, with a strong distribution network of 4,148 branches across India, with a live customer base of ~3.5 million. Its total AUM has grown from Rs 7,549 crore in FY11 to Rs 13,723 crore as of September 30, 2017. Of the current AUM, gold loan business accounts for 78 per cent as of September 30, 2017. MFL has strategically forayed into non-gold businesses — microfinance, home loans, CV loans and loan against property (LAP) to reduce dependence on the gold loan business. Share of new business currently stands at 21.6 per cent of AUM (vs 19 per cent in FY17). The management expects this to increase to 25 per cent of total AUM by FY18E. The diversification will enable faster utilisation of funds on the balance sheet and generate better return ratios going forward.

Key Risks to consider

Any sharp correction in gold prices, Changes in regulatory reforms, Intense competition from both the banks and non-banks could lead to lower lending yields and growth Realignment in its gold loan business and expansion in new businesses would help improve profitability and return ratios.

Rane Brake Lining Ltd

Rane Brake Lining Ltd (Rane Brake) manufactures and markets auto components viz. safety critical friction material products such as brake linings, disc pads, clutch facings, clutch buttons, brake shoes and railway brake blocks for passenger cars, utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, two wheelers and railways. Rane Brake is a market leader in India and has a strong presence in the international markets. In Q2FY18, revenue increased 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs 112 crore. EBITDA increased 21.4 per cent to Rs 19 crore with margins expanding by ~430bps to 16.8 per cent. Net profit declined 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 9.3 crore on account of higher tax provisions.

Key Risks:

Slower than expected recovery infrastructure uptick;

Significant rise in cost of raw materials;

Strong growth in domestic economy, rising per capita income, easy access to finance, end of life vehicle policies, low penetration of cars and a major thrust on infrastructure are some of the key trends that are likely to boost both the PV and CV sales.

RSWM Ltd

RSWM Ltd (RSWM), the flagship Company of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, is one of the largest textile manufacturers of synthetic, blended, mélange, cotton, specialty and value added yarns. It also manufactures fabrics, denim and green polyester fibre. As of March 2017, it has a marketing footprint across 81 countries. To capitalise on future opportunities, RSWM is looking at strengthening its fabric division (which includes the brand Mayur Suitings). The company that catered to the premium denim category, is now looking at the mid-denim segment which is likely to witness growth owing to the change in customer preferences (increasing acceptance of denim wear). It is also looking at introducing new products like 360 degree stretchable denim, vintage denim and shirting collection along with value added products.

Key risks:

Raw material price fluctuationForex volatility Change in government policies (international and domestic) With the expected pick-up in demand, better capacity utilisation could result in higher realisations which would bode well for the company.

(The author is research analyst at Centrum Broking)