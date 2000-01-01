Downward filtration

For those who track the market, commodity trading in India has been likened to bullion trading.

With India being a predominantly agriculture based economy, commodity trading has always found takers. Traditionally, trading of almost all prominent agri commodities has taken place in this country for centuries.

Which is also where the comparison with bullion trading comes in. Like agri commodities, India has always been amongst the top consumers of gold and silver over the millennia.

HUGE INCREASE

However, when it comes to the commodity derivatives market, it has witnessed huge increase in volumes, post the reforms in trading, clearing, settlement processes and risk management.

With the advent of technology, general awareness about commodity markets being effective tools for price discovery and hedging has disseminated to smaller towns and cities across India.

Smart phones and the penetration of internet have led to an explosion of awareness about the commodity markets in India.

Not surprisingly in modern times, agri commodity trading was extremely localised. Trading took place mainly in areas in which the commodity was grown.

SMALL TOWN TRADING

Well, things have changed since then. What is, perhaps, even more significant as a trend is the emergence of smaller towns as major commodity trading hubs.

Rahul Agarwal, director, Wealth Discovery, concurs. “Smaller towns like Rampur, Kaithal, Ludhiana, Budaun, Chandausi and Agra in North India have emerged to be major commodity trading hubs. A vibrant commodity market needs hedgers as well as speculators for effective price discovery.”

Anecdotally, most trading volumes in these smaller towns are speculative in nature and concentrated mainly in metals and base metals. Participation in the agri-commodity trade remains thin and highly localised. For instance, Chandausi and Barabanki in UP get fair amount of speculative trading in mentha oil, he says.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman, Inditrade Capital, believes not

too many small investors/traders yet participate in commodity exchanges. Exchange trading is still dominated by traders, processors, stockists and large farmers.

“However, physical trading in commodity outside the exchanges do happen at the commodity mandis across the country where even small traders participate. Commodity trading volume did show secular growth over the last decade up to the National Spot Exchange Limited scam. Post the NSEL fiasco, commodity trading volumes shrunk and is yet not back at pre-scam levels. In case of non-agri commodities, trading through exchanges bullion hogs the limelight,” he adds.

NO REFLECTION IN EXCHANGE DATA

According to Agarwal, although trading volumes in smaller cities are on the rise, they are not reflected in exchange data. The following figure shows the aggregate trading volumes at major commodity exchanges in India.

Says Agrawal: “There has been a precipitous fall in exchange trading volumes since 2012, especially after the introduction of the commodities transaction tax. Most exchanges are struggling to revive trading volumes and finally the government has also started playing a constructive role. Significant portions of

the trading volumes in smaller towns and cities

are getting routed through un-authorised channels and the trading is mostly illegal. This system is highly unsustainable and it’s not helpful to any stakeholder. Investor awareness is therefore a must to introduce vibrancy and depth to commodity trading and positive steps are being taken in these regard both by regulators as well as the exchanges.”

Points out Prathamesh Mallya, chief analyst non agri-commodities and currencies, Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd, “Like every asset class goes through thick and thin, even commodities have seen its ups and downs. Just before the financial meltdown of 2008, volumes on commodities were close to Rs 65,000 crore on a daily basis. At present those volumes stand at an average of around Rs 20,000 crore a day. Of this, gold, silver, copper and crude constitute most of the volume, as it is in sync with international markets and prices.”

Normally speaking, what do these individual investors prefer - metals,

agro commodities or something else?

While some analysts think there is a clear metal bias, some others believe it’s a mixed bag. “The volume of trading in gold and silver accounts for more than 70 per cent of the total commodity trading volume. Agri commodity trading is very specific to the users of the commodities or the related stockist and traders, ” says Inditrade’s Bandyopadhyay.

METALS BIAS

An analysis of commodity derivatives that are traded on major exchanges show a clear bias towards metals as the favourite trading commodity.

The Multi Commodity Exchange, which focuses primarily on non-agri segments like bullion, energy and base metals, is the market leader among all commodity exchanges. This is a clear indication – if one was required - that individual investors prefer metal to agro commodities.

Explains Wealth Discovery’s Agrawal: “Some of the reasons for this bias clearly emanates from government’s tight control over agricultural commodities. Frequent government intervention makes agri-commodities trade less attractive. Liquidity is another reason that leads to the

bias towards metals. Bullion and base metal contracts that are traded on major exchanges are highly

liquid and therefore less prone to price manipulations, making them favourites among derivative traders. Agricultural commodities trade very thinly and are easy targets for price manipulation through collusion. The absence of vibrant spot markets for effective price discovery is another major hurdle for the agricultural commodity trading to pick up.”

However, Mallya of Angel Commodities says although the size of the non-agri commodities remains big because of its linkage with international markets, it is actually a mix blend of agro as well as non-agro commodities in India.

Producers of agri commodities, come to the exchange for hedge while the volatility in the agri commodities provides entry for speculators to take the benefits of a price move.

“Since agri markets are not transparent in nature and information available in the public domain remains opaque, the size of the

futures market has not grown in India, even though spot markets in agri commodities remain very vibrant on account of regional benefits and local distribution channels surrounding the commodity. For instance, Rajasthan is famous for guarseed, jeera

and mustard and information flow on these commodities remain smooth with those involved in the trade giving them the

benefit of price moves. On the contrary, metals have seen quite a good run up in 2017, because of the Chinese government clampdown on illegal production, environmental concerns, wage issues at producing mines, uncertain political scenario in Philippines, which is the key producer of nickel and supply side constraints in lead and zinc,” he points out.

Mallya adds: “If one wants to pick up one sector in the lot of commodities, I think it would be metals, as it is volatile and information flow is smooth on all counts because of its international linkages.”

A BRIGHT FUTURE

There is near unanimity, however, among analysts and participants that commodity trading has a bright future not just in India’s ever-burgeoning metros, but also, importantly, among smaller cities.

Predicts Mallya: “The introduction of options in gold as well as in guarseed has opened the doors for the markets to clock high volume growth in the coming years. Regulatory hurdles and introduction of more participants (banks, FII’s, hedge funds, PMS) in the commodity market will play a big role in the growth of this market.”

Bandyopadhyay echoes similar sentiments. “With the introduction of commodity options, which happened last Diwali, the market will start maturing and becoming more and more sophisticated. With regulators now planning to gradually permit institutions and FPIs to trade in commodity exchanges, over the next few years, we expect the depth of the market also to increase significantly."

PRICE TAKER

Historically, India is ‘price taker’ for the commodities in spite of being a large producer/consumer of most commodities.

With organised trading coming to India and market processes and systems getting streamlined, it is expected that India will start dominating world trade in the key commodities where she is the largest consumer and producer.

Agarwal points out that the government’s active involvement in the development of vibrant spot markets in the form of e-Nam, investor awareness programmes through the exchanges and the regulators as well as the most recent policy initiative in the form of single registration for both equity and commodity brokers, have gone down very well among market participants. Sebi is currently in advanced stages of talks on allowing mutual funds and portfolio management services to trade in commodity derivatives, which is another significant step towards the development of vibrant commodity markets in this country.

Another push on the policy front that would help legitimise commodity

trading would be to weed out authorised trading through unregistered players dealing in cash.

“The centre and exchanges are working on this aspect too and I am sure with time, more legitimate trading volumes would be routed through the exchanges,” predicts Agarwal, with a touch of optimism. He has got a point.