Diplomatic Enclave: Quadrilateral Alliance

The Quadrilateral had its meeting last week, when officials from the four member countries, Japan, Australia, India and the US met on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Singapore. Though each of the Quad members reiterated the centrality of Asean in their concept of the Indo-Pacific region, many of the Asean member states remain uncomfortable with the four-member grouping. There is a perception in the region, fostered by Beijing, that the Quad is a grouping meant to counter China.

As a Singapore official said that South-east Asian countries do not want to be “forced into making false choices or forced choices.” Meanwhile, China’s position is that Asean should play the dominant role in both Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific regional cooperation; it also believes that the presence of the Quad would marginalise Asean in the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad meeting took place between four middle level bureaucrats from each country. With India going slow on the Quad concept, the grouping has not moved to meeting at the political level. Even Vietnam, India’s closest ally in the Asean is uneasy about the Quad despite Indian efforts to refute the anti-China charge. Vietnam is wary of the Quadrilateral and what Hanoi perceives as the group’s role. Vietnam has said that it would not like to see a military alliance (of the Quad) because it would not be “conducive to the security environment of the region.” However, Indian officials point out that that India and Vietnam share a vision of the Indo-Pacific that includes advocating a region that is ‘free and open with a rules-based system’.

India’s position is closer to Vietnam’s with respect to China than any of the other Quad members, though Japan has also been working on improving its ties with Beijing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe paying a very successful visit to China recently. Washington continues to be at cross purposes with Beijing; the recent verbal sparring between US Vice President Mike Pence and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Papua New Guinea resulted in the meeting ending without a joint communiqué.

Neither India nor Vietnam wants to rub up against their northern neighbour, as Vietnam is improving its relations with both the US and China. India has adopted a more cooperative approach with Beijing following the India-China summit in Wuhan earlier this year when Modi travelled to the Chinese resort city to meet Chinese President Xi Jingping. Both countries agreed to work on improving their ties.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s recent visit is the third high level visit exchanged between India and Vietnam in the past year, indicating their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relationship to a new level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Vietnam in 2016 while the last presidential visit was when President Pranab Mukerjee had visited Hanoi in 2014. The Vietnamese Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc had paid a return visit to Indian earlier this year in January 2018 that was followed by a visit by former President Tran Dai Quang to Delhi in March this year.

Modi’s visit to Vietnam in September 2016 gave a fillip to India’s outreach to the region under the Act East policy. The two countries share an extremely friendly and cordial relationship, which was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic relationship during the visit. India and Vietnam also agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence, peaceful uses of atomic energy and outer space, science and technology, oil and gas, infrastructure development, agriculture and innovation-based sectors.

India and Vietnam have an ongoing trade of about $12.8 billion, and both leaders set themselves a target of $15 billion by 2020. Trade has been on an upswing in the past year as Vietnam, which is fast becoming a textile manufacturer has increased its cotton imports from India. Vietnam is listed as India’s the eight largest export partner and is the second largest importer in the Asean region. Moreover, officials believe that trade and investment are likely to increase in the next few years. India has invested over $1.5 billion in about 93 Indian projects in Vietnam.

India and Vietnam share close strategic ties and Vietnam is India’s “key interlocutor” in the Asean region and a strategic pillar in India’s Act East policy, according to President Kovind said. The two leaders spoke about the important of building a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific on the basis of respect for national sovereignty and international law. Vietnam has a maritime territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea region, which has seen some tense moments in the past years, their naval ships even rammed each other in 2014. Several Asean countries have territorial issues with Beijing, but as China’s influence increases in the region Hanoi has sought to resolve all outstanding disputes through dialogue on a bilateral basis.